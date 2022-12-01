The Oneonta boys basketball team opened its season on Thursday with a 55-42 victory over Windsor in the Anthony C. Drago Tournament.
The game wasn’t as close as the final score indicated as the Yellowjackets were up 37-9 at halftime and 48-19 entering the fourth quarter.
Oneonta hit nine three-pointers as a team in the win, Makya Morrison hitting two of them as part of a game-high 19 points. Brady Carr added 14 points while Britten Zeh hit four treys for 12 points.
Ryan Kristof was Windsor’s leading scorer with 15 points.
Oneonta will play in the championship game on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
Delhi 52, Norwich 45
Delhi defeated Norwich 52-45 on Thursday to begin its season with a non-league victory.
Rocco Schnabel had a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds in the win. Luke Schnabel, meanwhile, had 11 points, five steals, and four assists, while Logan Nealis had nine points, nine rebounds, three steals, and three assists.
Delhi was able to get out to a 19-2 lead in the first quarter and held off a strong Norwich rally that saw them hit 10 three-pointers as a team. Steven Dowdall led the way with 18 points.
Delhi will be at Elmira-Notre Dame on Saturday.
Sharon Springs 44, Brookfield 38
Sharon Springs defeated Brookfield 44-38 in a boys non-league game on Thursday.
Brady Law led the way with 19 points for Sharon Springs while Luke Enyart managed 12.
Scoring 17 points for Brookfield was Bryce Smith.
Middleburgh 46, Cherry Valley-Springfield 35 (Wednesday)
The CV-S boys fell to Middleburgh 46-35 in their season opener on Wednesday.
After leading 21-16 at the half, the Patriots were outscored 30-14 in the second half Duane Lafevre led CV-S with 13 points and was followed by C.J. Hurley with seven points.
Oneonta 55, Windsor 42
OHS … 18 19 11 7 — 55
W … 7 2 10 23 — 42
OHS: Cam Sitts 0 0-0 0, Ben Casola 0 0-0 0, Peyton Mackey 0 0-0 0, Jared Hill 0 0-0 0, Owen Burnsworth 2 0-0 5, Britten Zeh 4 0-0 12, Dakoda Buzzy 0 1-2 1, Makya Morrison 6 5-6 19, Zach Grygiel 0 0-0 0, Brady Carr 6 0-0 14, Aidan Hendricks 0 0-0 0, Andrew Web 0 0-0 0, Finlay Oliver 2 0-0 4. Totals: 20 6-8 55.
W: Jason Chase 2 1-2 5, Ryan Kristof 6 2-2 15, Nick Pisano 1 2-2 4, Dylan Decker 2 1-3 6, Alex Balachick 2 2-3 6, Christopher Warner 0 0-0 0, Rylie Ackley 3 0-0 6, Tom Benedict 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 8-12 42
Three-point baskets: OHS 9 (Burnsworth, Zeh 4, Morrison 2, Carr 2); W 2 (Kristof, Decker)
Delhi 52, Norwich 45
DA … 19 10 18 5 — 52
N … 2 11 17 15 — 45
DA: Tanner Bracchy 2 0-1 4, Chuck Haight 2 0-0 4, Logan Nealis 1 6-8 9, Luke Schnabel 5 1-3 11, Sam Davis 0 0-0 0, Angelo Krzyston 1 2-2 3, Andrew Liddle 1 0-0 2, Rocco Schnabel 6 0-1 12, Luke Sanford 3 0-0 6. Totals: 21 9-15 52
N: Wyatt Thornton 4 0-0 11, Jerell Stokes 3 0-2 6, Colin Olds 2 0-0 4, Athen Genute 0 0-0 0, Jacob Morris 2 0-0 6, Steven Dowdall 6 1-2 18, Damien Kane 0 0-3 0, Mitchell Collins 0 0-0 0, Zakkery Myers 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 1-7 45
Three-point baskets: DA 1 (Nealis); N 10 (Dowdall 5, Thornton 3, Morris 2)
Sharon Springs 44, Brookfield 38
SS … 5 10 16 15 – 44
B … 12 5 17 4 – 38
SS: Jake Perrotti 2 1-2 6, Ethan Mickel 2 0-0 5, Luke Enyart 3 6-10 12, Brendan Parrotti 0 2-6 2, Brady Law 6 7-15 19. Totals 13 16-33 44.
B: Drake Alsante 1 0-0 3, Connor DiBrango 1 2-4 4, Bryce Smith 6 4-5 17, J DiBrango 1 0-0 3, D Head 1 0-0 3, Joe Walker 2 1-2 6, C Cook 1 0-1 2. Totals 13 7-12 38.
Three-point baskets: SS 2 (Perrotti, Mickel); B 5 (Alsante, Smith, DiBrango, Head, Walker)
Middleburgh 46, Cherry Valley-Springfield 35 (Wednesday)
M … 9 7 16 14 — 46
CV-S … 9 12 8 6 — 35
M: n/a
CV-S: Lafevre 6 0-0 13, Stocking 1 1-1 3, Campagna 1 0-0 2, Horvath 1 0-0 2, Decker 0 1-1 1, Hurley 2 3-3 7, Meade 2 0-0 4, Mollen 1 0-0 2, Rockwell 0 1-1 1. Totals: 15 6 35
Three-point baskets: CV-S 1 (Lafevre)
Delhi 44, Cambridge 37
The Delhi girls defeated Cambridge 44-37 on Thursday as hosts of the season-opening Dick Alwine Tournament.
Natalie Vredenburgh finished with 18 points and four assists for the Lady Bulldogs while Julia Baxter notched a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds as well as three blocks.
Schuyler Nolan was Cambridge’s leading scorer with 11 points.
Delhi will face Greenwich in round two of the tournament on Friday.
Roxbury 41, Margaretville 19
The Roxbury girls rolled to a 41-19 victory over Margaretville on Thursday.
Lexi DeMaio led the scoring for the Rockets with 16 points while Kimora Brown added 11 points. Leading the Blue Devils was Ava Fronckowiak with six points.
Margaretville will be at Franklin on Monday.
Delhi 44, Cambridge 37
DA … 9 15 13 7 — 44
C … 7 9 8 13 — 37
DA: Julia Baxter 5 2-2 12, Natalie Vredenburgh 6 4-8 18, Erin Coppersmith 0 0-0 0, Kiley Cheshire 2 0-0 4, Hannah Ransford 0 0-0 0, Victoria Verspoor 2 0-0 4, Elle Wagner 3 0-0 6, Riley Maney 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 6-10 44
C: Samantha Crandall 2 0-0 4, Claire Toleman 1 0-0 2, Tristann Crandall 3 0-0 8, Megan Day 4 2-4 10, Charonne Berthiaunie 1 0-1 2, Schuyler Nolan 5 0-0 11, Alexis Austin 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 2-5 37
Three-point baskets: DA 2 (Vredenburgh 2); C 3 (T. Crandall 2, Nolan)
Roxbury 41, Margaretville 19
R … 16 8 7 10 — 41
M … 7 2 4 6 — 19
R: Kimora Brown 5 1-3 11, Kylie DeMaio 2 0-0 4, Mackenzie Hines 0 0-2 0, Mikayla Wright 3 0-0 6, Elizabeth Losee 1 0-0 2, Savannah Peterson 1 0-0 2, Lexi DeMaio 7 2-2 16. Totals: 19 3-5 41
M: Ava Fronckowiak 3 0-0 6, Anna Gavette 2 0-0 4, Ashley Camano 1 0-0 3, Samantha VonBernewitz 1 0-0 2, Arianna Bullock 2 0-1 4. Totals: 9 0-1 19
Three-point baskets: R 0; M 1 (Camano)
