The Oneonta baseball team overcame some sloppy fielding to defeat Susquehanna Valley 6-5 Thursday at home.
After the Sabers tied the game in the top of the seventh on an Oneonta error — the team’s sixth of the game — the Yellowjackets recovered in the bottom half. A double by Owen Burnsworth and a pair of walks loaded the bases with nobody out. Oneonta then scored the winning run on an errant throw by Susquehanna Valley.
In addition to his double, Burnsworth also hit a solo home run in the third inning. Nolan Stark picked up the win for Oneonta after striking out six batters and walking none.
Oneonta (11-3) will be at Norwich next Wednesday.
Delhi/Downsville 11, Harpursville 5
Delhi/Downsville went on the road Thursday and took down Harpursville 11-5.
Logan Nealis went the distance on the mound, striking out nine batters in seven innings to pick up the win.
Luke Sanford led the offense with four hits, including two doubles, and three RBI. Isaac Marsiglio added three hits including a double.
Brayden Sakowsky had three hits including a double for Harpursville while Dominik Franklyn notched a triple. Sakowsky had five strikeouts on the mound.
Morris/Edmeston 10, Laurens/Milford 0
A strong outing from Asa Dugan helped Morris/Edmeston defeat Laurens/Milford 10-0 Thursday.
Dugan struck out 12 batters while allowing just two hits and no walks in six innings of work.
Dugan, Preston Graham, Ethan Franklin, Gavin McEnroe and Braymon Clark each had multiple hits in the victory with Dugan and McEnroe both notching doubles. JJ Benjamin added a triple.
Morris/Edmeston (9-1) will face Schenevus Monday.
Clinton 4, Cooperstown 2
Cooperstown fell at home to Clinton 4-2 Thursday.
Brenin Whitake went 2-for-3 at the plate for the Hawkeyes. Ethan Kukenberger went five innings and took the loss on the mound.
Cooperstown will be at Sauquoit Valley Friday.
SV 000 130 1 — 5 4 2
OHS 101 120 1 — 6 7 6
SV: Quentin Bowman, Jordan Denny (7, L) and Trevor Hamm
OHS: Aidan Gelbsman, Nolan Stark (2, W) and Jameson Brown
HR: Owen Burnsworth (OHS)
2B: Owen Burnsworth (OHS)
DA/D 302 032 1 — 11 10 2
Harp 000 320 0 — 5 8 0
DA/D: Logan Nealis (W) and Lane Ackerly
H: Brayden Sakowsky (L), Lusk (6) and Jayden Yerber
3B: Franklyn (H)
2B: Isaac Marsiglio (DA/D), Luke Sanford 2 (DA/D), Sakowsky (H), Lusk (H)
L/M 000 000 X — 0 2 1
M/E 113 302 X — 10 13 1
L/M: Evan Clark (L), Nick DeBoer and Jacob Burkhart
M/E: Asa Dugan (W) and JJ Benjamin
3B: JJ Benjamin (M/E)
2B: Asa Dugan (M/E), Gavin McEnroe (M/E)
Clint 111 001 0 — 4 10 4
Coop 001 000 1 — 2 4 4
Clint: Martino (W) and Soika
Coop: Ethan Kukenberger (L), Brenin Dempsey (6), Murdock (7) and Bryson Whitaker
2B: Chmielewska (Clint), Martino (Clint)
The Oneonta softball team fell at home to Susquehanna Valley 7-2 Thursday.
The Yellowjackets led 2-1 after the first inning but the Sabers went on to score six unanswered runs to pull away.
Madie Dening had a hit and an RBI for OHS while taking the loss in the circle.
Oneonta will host Chenango Forks next Tuesday.
Cooperstown 16, Clinton 0
Cooperstown blanked Clinton 16-0 at home Thursday.
Emmy Lippitt struck out four batters over seven innings for the Hawkeyes. At the plate, Dani Seamon tripled, while Jeanna Geertgens doubled and Tori France went 3-for-4 with two runs scored in the win.
Cooperstown will visit Oxford Friday.
Oxford 14, Walton 5
Oxford used a nine-run first inning to roll to a 14-5 Midstate Athletic Conference win over Walton Thursday.
Kyla Kelsey went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored for the Blackhawks. Naiomi Smith picked up the win in the circle after striking out five batters and allowing just one earned run.
Kerenna Jacobs and Ava Coons each had two hits at the plate for Walton.
Oxford will host Cooperstown Friday while Walton will visit Greene next Monday.
Delhi/Downsville 13, Harpursville 3
Delhi/Downsville defeated Harpursville 13-3 Thursday in a Midstate Athletic Conference showdown.
Alli Ferrara struck out 10 over seven innings to earn the win. Sidney Verspar went 4-4 with a double and a triple at the plate.
Delhi/Downsville will visit Roxbury Friday while Harpursville will visit Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton on the same day.
Greene 10, Unatego 2
Unatego fell to Greene 10-2 in Thursday’s Midstate Athletic Conference matchup.
Bailey McCoy struck out 11 batters for Unatego while also notching a single at the plate. Avery James added a double for the Spartans.
Payton Yahner led Greene with 13 strikeouts in the circle while also hitting two home runs at the plate.
No box score was provided for this game. Unatego will host Deposit-Hancock Friday.
SV 111 101 2 — 7 10 3
OHS 200 000 0 — 2 1 6
OHS: Madie Dening (L) and Maleah Brockington
SV: Avery Zember (W) and Danica Labarre
HR: Weaver (SV)
3B: Schneider (SV)
2B: Richardson (SV)
Clint 000 000 0 — 0 3 5
Coop 504 16X X — 16 15 4
Coop: Emmy Lippitt, and Katie Crippen
3B: Dani Seamon (Coop)
2B: Jeanna Geertgens (Coop)
Ox 920 010 2 — 14 9 6
W 210 000 2 — 5 7 6
Ox: Smith (W) and Long
W: Coons (L) and Merwin
2B: Kelsey (Ox)
DA/D 713 001 1 – 13 10 1
Harp 000 210 0 — 3 6 3
DA/D: A. Ferrara (W), and K. Fitch
H: Lily Bagg, Kaden Franklyn (3), and Sophie Konidis
3B: Sidney Verspar (DA/D)
2B: Sidney Verspar (DA/D)
Cooperstown’s tennis team swept Mount Markham 5-0 in Thursday’s match.
Winning in singles for the Hawkeyes were Gunter Weldon, Natalie Hanson and Bianca Adam. The doubles teams of Henry Ayers and Albert Caulier, and Alexis Wolfe and Colby Diamond were both victorious as well.
Cooperstown will be at Hamilton Friday.
Singles: Gunter Weldon (Coop) def. Bryant Denza 6-0, 6-0; Natalie Hanson (Coop) def. Dani Williams 7-6, 6-1; Bianca Adam (Coop) def. Hailey Fitch 6-1, 6-1
Doubles: Henry Ayers and Albert Caulier (Coop) def. Aubrey Hartman and Maddie Briggs 6-1, 6-0; Alexis Wolfe and Colby Diamond (Coop) def. Abbie Ainslie and Robert Entwistle 6-1, 6-2
The Cooperstown golf team dropped its season-opening match to Hamilton 176-186 at Leatherstocking Golf Course Thursday.
Max Jones led the Hawkeyes with a three-over round of 38. Also scoring were Brayden Sentz (45), Charlie Lambert (46) and Jackson Crisman (57).
Will Chouinard led Hamilton with a round of 36.
Cooperstown will be at Herkimer next Monday.
Hamilton: Will Chouinard 36, Landon Latella 46, Dylan George 47, Ryan Peters 47
Coop: Max Jones 38, Brayden Sentz 45, Charlie Lambert 46, Jackson Crisman 57
