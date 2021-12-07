Volleyball

Four members of the Oneonta volleyball team earned postseason honors for the 2021 season.

Bella Gracias led the way with a spot on the All-State Class C Fifth Team. Joining Gracias in earning Southern Tier Athletic Conference (STAC) All-Division honors were Abbie Platt and Emily Lobb.

Haley Utter, meanwhile, earned STAC All-Conference honors.

The Yellowjackets made it to the Section IV Class C Finals before losing in five sets to Lansing on Saturday, Nov. 6.

