Four members of the Oneonta volleyball team earned postseason honors for the 2021 season.
Bella Gracias led the way with a spot on the All-State Class C Fifth Team. Joining Gracias in earning Southern Tier Athletic Conference (STAC) All-Division honors were Abbie Platt and Emily Lobb.
Haley Utter, meanwhile, earned STAC All-Conference honors.
The Yellowjackets made it to the Section IV Class C Finals before losing in five sets to Lansing on Saturday, Nov. 6.
