BASEBALL
Oneonta 9, Owego 7
The Oneonta baseball team was able to overcome a 7-0 deficit to defeat Owego 9-7 on Wednesday.
After Owego scored six runs in the second inning to take a 7-0 lead, the Yellowjackets scored three runs in the fourth and then took the lead with a six-run seventh inning.
Aidan Gelbsman delivered the big blow with a bases-clearing double. Tanner Russin entered the game to pitch in the third inning and proceeded to allow just one hit in five innings of work to earn the win.
Oneonta will be back in action next week for the Section IV playoffs.
OHS … 000 300 6 – 9 6 1
OWE … 160 000 0 – 7 6 1
OHS: Tanner Russin (W)
OWE Lucas Harbal (L)
2B: Aidan Gelbsman (OHS)
SOFTBALL
Stamford 21, Hunter-Tannersville 13
Stamford defeated Hunter-Tannersville 21-13 in Wednesday softball action despite being out-hit 12-4 in the game.
The Indians scored seven runs in both the second and fourth innings to pull away from the Wildcats. Emily Clark had 3 RBIs and scored four runs for Stamford, while Melanie Hoyt also had four runs along with 2 RBIs.
Saleema Poladian, Sasha Gazoorian, Emma Constable, and Morgan Rossignol all had doubles for Hunter-Tannersville.
Milford 17, Downsville 4
Milford scored nine runs in the fourth inning en route to a 17-4 victory over Downsville in Wednesday's non-league contest.
Leeanna West finished with 16 strikeouts while allowing just one hit in six innings for the Wildcats.
Greene 14, Unatego 0 (Tuesday)
Olivia Kennedy threw a three-hit shutout for Greene in a 14-0 victory over Unatego on Tuesday.
Kennedy finished the outing with 11 strikeouts. She also added an RBI triple in the sixth inning. Payton Yahner finished with two doubles and 3 RBIs.
Madison Couperthwait recorded seven strikeouts in the losing effort for Unatego.
The Spartans fall to 5-4 on the season with the loss.
S … 072 75X X – 21 4 0
HT … 642 01X X – 13 12 1
S: Gwenyth Tompkins, Melanie Hoyt (W), and S. Aldrich
HT: Justine Iannelli (L), Emma Constable, and Morgan Rossignol
2B: Saleema Poladian (HT), Sasha Gazoorian (HT), Emma Constable (HT), Morgan Rossignol (HT)
M … 123 920 X – 17 8 2
D … 002 200 X – 4 1 6
M: Leeanna West (W), and Mckena Burrdo
D: Courtney Murphy (L), Ava Gugielmo, and Stephanie Foote
G … 071 022 2 – 14 12 0
U … 000 000 0 – 0 3 6
G: Olivia Kennedy (W), and M. Scott
U: Madison Couperthwait (L), and Haleigh Burton
2B: Payton Yahner 2 (G), Olivia Kennedy (G)
