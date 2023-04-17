A pair of big innings helped the Oneonta baseball team defeat Norwich 21-7 at home on Monday in a game that was called in the sixth inning due to darkness.
After taking a 3-0 lead in the first two frames, Oneonta scored 10 runs in the third and eight in the fourth to pull away for good.
Six different Yellowjacket players had multiple hits. Cameron Horth led the way with three knocks and five RBI while Brady Carr had three hits and three RBI. Cameron Sitts, Jameson Brown, Nolan Stark and Owen Burnsworth had two hits apiece. Sitts and Burnsworth each had two doubles, Brown had a double and Aidan Gelbsman had a triple.
On the mound, Bruce Mistler earned the win after striking out seven batters in five innings.
Oneonta will face Owego Free Academy on Wednesday.
Bainbridge-Guilford 5, Delhi/Downsville 2
Bainbridge-Guilford held off Delhi/Downsville for a 5-2 road victory on Monday.
Nolan Hawkins finished with 13 strikeouts in the win for the Bobcats while allowing just four base hits.
At the plate, Timmy Kinter had three hits including a double while Ethan Beames and Gavin Gifford had two hits apiece.
Isaac Marsiglio doubled for Delhi/Downsville while Logan Nealis struck out six in five innings.
B-G will visit Afton on Wednesday while Delhi/Downsville will host Charlotte Valley on Tuesday.
Laurens/Milford 9, Worcester 3
Laurens/Milford downed Worcester 9-3 in Monday’s Tri-Valley League contest.
Evan Clark and Nick DeBoer combined for 12 strikeouts in the win for Laurens/Milford. Christian Lawson and DeBoer each had two hits with Lawson notching a double. Jacob Burkhart drove in four runs and Rhys Calleja had a key two-run single in the sixth inning for his first varsity hit.
Lucas Roof and Joey Geiskopf combined for nine strikeouts on the mound for the Wolverines. Geiskopf added two hits at the plate.
Laurens/Milford will host Walton on Thursday while Worcester will be at South Kortright on Wednesday.
Gilboa 17, Jefferson/Stamford 3
Gilboa defeated Jefferson/Stamford 17-3 in Delaware League action on Monday.
Joe Willie allowed just two hits over six innings on the mound for Gilboa, while going 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI at the plate.
Jacob Strauch went 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBI for the Wildcats.
Jordan Anderson had a two-RBI double for Stamford/Jefferson.
Gilboa will host Scoharie on Tuesday.
Charlotte Valley 1, Afton 0 (Saturday)
Charlotte Valley defeated Afton 1-0 on Saturday behind a complete game shutout from Jamison Quigley.
Quigley struck out 10 in the win, while going 1-for-3 at the plate.
Ryan Wright also pitched a complete game for Afton, allowing just one run while striking out 13.
Wright and Braden Sadelmire each doubled in the loss.
Charlotte Valley will visit Delhi on Tuesday.
Morris/Edmeston 15, Brookfield 3 (Saturday)
Morris/Edmeston cruised to a 15-3 victory over Brookfield on Saturday.
JJ Benjamin led M/E, striking out 10 over five innings. At the plate, Kyle Ough went 3-for-4 with a double for M/E, while Preston Graham and Asa Dugan each had two hits including a double, and Gunner Schoellig had a double of his own in the win.
Oneonta 21, Norwich 7
Nor … 000 214 X — 7 6 3
OHS … 12(10) 80X X — 21 16 1
N: Burton (L), Bates (3), Stubbs (5), and Olds
OHS: Bruce Mistler (W), Aidan Hendricks (6), and Jameson Brown, Cameron Sitts; Mistler 7 ks
3B: Aidan Gelbsman (OHS)
2B: Owen Burnsworth 2 (OHS), Cameron Sitts 2 (OHS), Jameson Brown (OHS), Downey (N), Reed (N)
Bainbridge-Guilford 5, Delhi/Downsville 2
B-G … 103 100 0 — 5 10 1
DA/D … 001 001 0 — 2 4 4
B-G: Nolan Hawkins (W), and Damon Seymour
DA/D: Logan Nealis (L), Skyler Odell (6), and Lane Ackerly
2B: Timmy Kinter (B-G), Isaac Marsiglio (DA/D)
Laurens/Milford 9, Worcester 3
W … 000 010 2 — 3 5 5
L/M … 202 014 X — 9 9 0
W: Roof (L), Geiskopf (5), and Haley
L/M: Clark (W), DeBoer (4) and Burkhart
2B: Lawson (L/M)
Gilboa 17, Jefferson/Stamford 3
J/S … 000 003 0 — 3 2 3
G … 311 714 x — 17 14 1
J/S: Brayden Sparks (L), Brandon Harris (3), Tirk (5), Gavin VanEtten, and John Michael Leas
G: Joe Willie (W), David Cammer (7), and William Cipolla
3B: Jacob Strauch (G)
2B: Joe Willie 2 (G), Jordan Anderson (J/S)
Charlotte Valley 1, Afton 0 (Saturday)
CV … 001 000 0 — 1 3 1
A … 000 000 0 — 0 4 2
CV: Jamison Quigley (W), and Trevor Waid
A: Ryan Wright (L), and Matthew Carman
2B: Ryan Wright (A), Braden Sadelmire (A)
Morris/Edmeston 15, Brookfield 3 (Saturday)
B … 000 030 0 — 3 5 4
M/E … 244 050 X — 15 11 2
B: Joe Walker (L), Bryce Smith (2), Jordon DiBrango (3), Tyler Marshall (5), and Rylan Smith
M/E: JJ Benjamin (W), Gavin McEnroe (6), and Kyle Ough
2B: Bryce Smith (B), Asa Dugan (M/E), Preston Graham (M/E), Kyle Ough (M/E), and Gunner Schoellig (M/E)
