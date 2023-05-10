The Oneonta baseball team hit eight doubles in a tremendous offensive performance Wednesday as the Yellowjackets defeated Seton Catholic at home 17-1.
Britten Zeh led the offense with three hits, including two doubles, and six RBI. Cameron Horth and Aidan Gelbsman each had three hits including one double while Gelbsman drove in three runs. Jameson Brown also had doubles in the win.
On the mound, Brady Carr, Lou Bonnici and Cameron Horth combined for nine strikeouts while allowing just four hits.
Oneonta (14-3) will be at Norwich Thursday.
Delhi/Downsville 3, Harpursville 2
Delhi/Downsville won in walk-off fashion Wednesday, defeating Harpursville 3-2 in nine innings in a Midstate Athletic Conference matchup.
With two out and the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, Travis Houck came up with a single that brought in the winning run.
Both starting pitchers were outstanding, as Logan Nealis racked up 17 strikeouts for Delhi/Downsville while Harpursville’s Brayden Sakowsky finished with 14 punchouts.
Andrew Liddle finished with three hits for Delhi/Downsville while Nealis, Skylar Odell and Luke Sanford each had a double.
Delhi/Downsville will face the winner of Wednesday’s Sidney-Walton game Thursday.
Cooperstown 6, Waterville 1
Kalen Dempsey’s strong outing on the mound helped Cooperstown secure a 6-1 victory over Waterville Wednesday.
Kempsey finished with 17 strikeouts in a complete game performance while allowing just two hits.
At the plate, Brenin Dempsey went 3-for-3 with an RBI while Walter Pierson had a double.
Cooperstown (5-5) will host Westmoreland Friday.
Oneonta 17, Seton Catholic 1
Seton Catholic 010 000 0 — 1 4 2
Oneonta 463 301 0 — 17 18 0
SCC: Dempsey (L), Burke (3), McLaughlin (5) and Cronin
OHS: Brady Carr (W), Lou Bonnici (5), Cameron Horth (7) and Jameson Brown
2B: Owen Burnsworth (OHS), Aidan Gelbsman (OHS), Jameson Brown 2 (OHS), Cameron Horth (OHS), Britten Zeh 2 (OHS), Zack Grygiel (OHS), Hopf (SCC)
Delhi/Downsville 3, Harpursville 2
Harpursville 200 000 000 — 2 2 1
DA/D 000 101 001 — 3 11 1
H: Brayden Sakowsky, Dominik Franklyn (8, L) and J. Yereb
DA/D: Logan Nealis, Andrew Liddle (9, W) and Lane Ackerly, Kaden Cicio
2B: Logan Nealis (DA/D), Skylar Odell (DA/D), Luke Sanford (DA/D)
Cooperstown 6, Waterville 1
Waterville 000 001 0 — 1 2 3
Cooperstown 200 211 X — 6 6 2
W: Patterson (L) and Decker
Coop: Kalen Dempsey (W) and Bryson Whitaker, Jonathon Torres
2B: Walter Pierson (Coop)
Windsor 7, Oneonta 2
The Oneonta softball team fell to Windsor 7-2 at home Wednesday.
Madie Dening struck out six over seven innings for the Yellowjackets, while Emma Burr went 1-for-3 with two stolen bases in the loss. Ella Harper drove in a run with a sac fly in the seventh inning.
Danica Ball struck out 11 over seven innings for Windsor.
Oneonta will host Seton Catholic Thursday.
Sidney 8, Oxford 1
Sidney defeated Oxford at home 8-1 Wednesday in Midstate Athletic Conference action.
Ava Cirigliano struck out nine over seven innings while doubling at the plate for Sidney.
Emma Constable also doubled, while Adrianna Tanner drove in two runs in the win.
Lily Marshman struck out four over six innings for Oxford.
Windsor 7, Oneonta 2
Windsor 400 030 0 — 4 10 1
Oneonta 010 000 1 — 2 3 2
W: Danica Ball (W), and J. Munson
OHS: Madie Dening (L), and Maleah Brockington
3B: Danica Ball (W)
2B: K. Williams (W), A. Hagerman (W), A. Durdon (W)
Sidney 8, Oxford 1
Oxford 000 001 0 — 1 3 2
Sidney 400 130 X — 8 8 1
Ox: Lily Marshman (L)
S: Ava Cirigliano (W), and Sam Constable
2B: Emma Constable (S), Ava Cirigliano (S), K. Kelsey (Ox)
Delhi hosts meet
Delhi hosted the Harbaugh Invitational track and field meet Wednesday with more than a dozen local teams participating.
The Delhi boys took home first place as a team with 90 points while the Unadilla Valley girls finished first with 111 points. UV placed second in the boys meet followed by Walton. Rounding out the top three of the girls team scoring were Laurens/Milford and Delhi, respectively.
Gracie Gorrell led the Lady Storm with three individual victories in the 100, 200 and 400 meter runs. Jaiden Schrag added a pair of wins of her own in the 100 hurdles and long jump. The UV girls also took first in the 400 and 3200 relays.
Eleanor Lees led the Delhi girls with wins in the 1500 and 400 hurdles. She was joined on the winners’ podium by teammates Gretel Hilson-Schneider (3000) and Jayle Leonard (pole vault).
Riley Lindsay of Harpursville was a double-winner in the shot put and discus. Other individual winners included Allison Munson of Laurens/Milford (triple jump), South Kortright’s Elsa Marigliano (800) and Edmeston/Morris’s Jennadee Cotten (high jump). Walton won the 1600 relay.
On the boys side, Gavin Brunner led Delhi with a pair of wins in the 800 and triple jump. Phil Eggers won the 100 and Gavin Caffery took first in the high jump. The Bulldogs added wins in the 1600 and 3200 relays.
Jacob Prentice and Owen Hill won for Unadilla Valley in the 400 and pole vault, respectively. Walton’s Ransom Dutcher notched a win in the 200 while the Warriors took first in the 400 relay.
Winning a pair of events for Edmeston/Morris was Thomas Bennett, who was first in both the shot put and discus.
The other winners in the boys meet were Laurens/Milford’s Wendel Agustin (long jump), Cherry Valley-Springfield’s Faustin O’Neill (110 hurdles), South Kortright’s Emerson Comer (1600) and Franklin’s Issac Wright (3200).
GIRLS
1. Unadilla Valley 111, 2. Laurens/Milford 66, 3. Delhi 63, 4. Schenevus/Worcester 48, 5. South Kortright 38, 5. Franklin 38, 7. Deposit-Hancock 35, 8. Harpursville 34, 9. Edmeston/Morris 24, 10. Cherry Valley-Springfield 20, 11. Walton
100 hurdles: 1. Jaiden Schrag (UV) 16.39, 2. N. Stanley (L/M), 3. E. Wagner (DA); 3200 relay: 1. Unadilla Valley (M. Gorrell, M. Dix, A. Marinelli, N. Schrag) 11:20.80, 2. CV-S, 3. Schenevus/Worcester; 1500: 1. Eleanor Lees (DA) 4:57.57, 2. E. Marigliano (SK), 3. M. Fleming (Harp); 400: 1. Gracie Gorrell (UV) 1:01.18, 2. S. Kingsbury (Frank), 3. V. Temple (Frank); 100: 1. Gracie Gorrell (UV) 13.28, 2. L. Competiello (S/W), 3. C. Howard (S/W); 400 hurdles: 1. Eleanor Lees (DA) 1:08.13, 2. J. Schrag (UV), 3. J. Rathburn (CV-S); 800: 1. Elsa Marigliano (SK) 2:42.34, 2. M. Fleming (Harp), 3. N. Schrag (UV); 200: 1. Gracie Gorrell (UV) 27.03, 2. L. Competiello (S/W), 3. S. Kingsbury (Frank); 3000: 1. Gretel Hilson-Schneider (DA) 11:29.45, 2. M. Sanford (D-H), 3. I. Yetto (Walt); 400 relay: 1. Unadilla Valley 52.30, 2. Schenevus/Worcester, 3. Laurens/Milford; 1600 relay: 1. Walton (E. Rhinehart, O. Hulse, A. Yetto, K. Vesterfelt) 4:48.02; Long jump: 1. Jaiden Schrag (UV) 16-01.5, 2. J. Brodie (L/M), 3. I. Potter (UV); Shot put: 1. Riley Lindsay (Harp) 29-00.25, 2. M. Kenyon (L/M), 3. H. Rifanburg (E/M); Pole vault: 1. Jayle Leonard (DA) 7-00, 2. A. Tessier (DA), 2. D. deGraw (D-H); Triple jump: 1. Allison Munson (L/M) 31-07.25, 2. K. Fernandez-Naughton (UV), 3. J. Brodie (L/M); High jump: 1. Jennadee Cotten (E/M) 4-06, 2. G. Saggese (L/M), 3. A. Serdy (S/W); Discus: 1. Riley Lindsay (Harp) 107-00, 2. H. Sanford (D-H), 3. H. Taggart (Frank)
BOYS
1. Delhi 90, 2. Unadilla Valley 59.25, 3. Walton 57.5, 4. Cherry Valley-Springfield 56, 5. Laurens/Milford 50.25, 6. South Kortright 40, 7. Edmeston/Morris 35, 8. Deposit-Hancock 34, 9. Franklin 28, 10. Harpursville 26, 11. Unatego 24, 12. Stamford 15, 13. Schenevus/Worcester 6
3200 relay: 1. Delhi (N. VanMaaren, A. Francisco, J. Coleman, A. Kelsh) 9:52.88, 2. CV-S, 3. Harpursville; 110 hurdles: 1. Faustin O’Neill (CV-S) 20.56, 2. A. Bosc (CV-S), 3. A. Otero (Stam); 400: 1. Jacob Prentice (UV) 55.15, 2. D. Clapper (Una), 3. H. Edwards (UV); 1600: 1. Emerson Comer (SK) 4:29.79, 2. A. Francisco (DA), 3. C. Stevens (L/M); 100: 1. Phil Eggers (DA) 12.06, 2. J. Lapilusa (L/M), 3. E. Patterson (Harp); 400 hurdles: 1. Wendel Agustin (L/M) 1:06.40, 2. I. Wright (Frank), 3. I. Strutton (Una); 800: 1. Gavin Brunner (DA) 2:10.14, 2. J. Sturniolo (SK), 3. E. All (CV-S); 200: 1. Ransom Dutcher (Walt) 23.57, 2. D. McCracken (SK), 3. P. Eggers (DA); 3200: 1. Issac Wright (Frank) 10:46.65, 2. L. Gielskie (DA), 3. T. Tissiere (CV-S); 400 relay: 1. Walton (J. Allen, R. Dutcher, D. Gatchalian, N. Sovocool) 47.26, 2. Unadilla Valley, 3. South Kortright; 1600 relay: 1. Delhi (L. McCumiskey, G. Brunner, C. Mabery, H. Nichols) 3:54.56, 2. Harpursville, 3. Walton; Long jump: 1. Wendel Agustin (L/M) 18-04.5, 2. C. Mills (D-H), 3. Z. Russell (D-H); High jump: 1. Gavin Caffery (DA) 5-06, 2. L. Donato (Stam), 2. C. Lebarge (Walt); Discus: 1. Thomas Bennett (E/M) 123-01, 2. Z. Russell (D-H), 3. M. Dutcher (Walt); Pole vault: 1. Owen Hill (UV) 10-06, 2. J. Prentice (UV), 3. N. Sovocool (Walt); Triple jump: 1. Gavin Brunner (DA) 36-08, 2. I. Wright (Frank), 3. T. Cattanach (UV); Shot put: 1. Thomas Bennett (E/M) 41-06.5, 2. K. Burke (E/M), 2. M. Dutcher (Walt)
Cooperstown 4, Waterville 1
The Cooperstown tennis team defeated Waterville 4-1 on the road Wednesday.
Bianca Adam and Ollie Wasson won their singles matches, while Henry Ayers and Albert Caulier, and Alexis Wolfe and Charlie Lambert swept the doubles action for the Hawkeyes.
Cooperstown 4, Waterville 1
Singles: Edmond Yang (W) def. Natalie Hanson 6-2, 6-4; Bianca Adam (Coop) def. Oscar Yang 6-3, 6-4; Ollie Wasson (Coop) def. Valerie Ford 6-2, 3-6, 7-5.
Doubles: Henry Ayers and Albert Caulier (Coop) def. Natalee Collins and Olivia Ford 6-0, 6-0; Alexis Wolfe and Charlie Lambert (Coop) def. Cobey Lloyd and Samantha Cook 6-0, 6-0.
Cooperstown 186, Old Forge 200
The Cooperstown golf team defeated Old Forge 186-200 in Wednesday’s match at Leatherstocking Golf Course.
Max Jones had the round of the day for the Hawkeyes with a 39. Cooperstown’s other top scorers were Brayden Sentz (42), Ben Lewis (51) and Jackson Chrisman (54).
Chase Green and Robert LeFavour led Old Forge with matching rounds of 48.
Cooperstown will host Owen D. Young Thursday.
Cooperstown 186, Old Forge 200 At Leatherstocking Golf Course Par 35, Front 9
Cooperstown: Max Jones 39, Brayden Sentz 42, Ben Lewis 51, Jackson Chrisman 54
Old Forge: Chase Green 48, Robert LeFavour 48, Chaz LeFavour 50, Kellen St. Org 54
