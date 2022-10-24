The Oneonta boys soccer team cruised to an 8-0 victory over Waverly on Saturday in the Section IV Class B Quarterfinals.
Finlay Oliver had a huge day for the Yellowjackets, scoring three goals and providing two assists. Dakoda Buzzy added two goals and an assist, Peyton Mackey had a goal and an assist, Jason Miller and Michael Iannelli each scored, Matthew Rubin had two assists, and AlanMichael Rubin had an assist.
Makya Morrison and John Moore combined for three saves for Oneonta while Waverly’s Tyler Mitchell made 14 stops.
Oneonta will host Windsor in the semifinal round on Wednesday.
South Kortright 2, Edmeston 0
(Saturday)
The Rams earned a 2-0 victory over the Panthers in the Section IV Class D Quarterfinals on Saturday in Oneonta.
Connor Quarino and Jack Byrne each had one goal for SK while Troy Dianich and Declan McCracken each had one assist.
Adam Champlin had three saves for the Rams and Bolton had three for Edmeston.
South Kortright will face Margaretville on Wednesday in the semifinal round on Wednesday at the Wright National Soccer Complex in Oneonta.
Margaretville 4, Marathon 0
(Saturday)
The Blue Devils beat Marathon 4-0 in the Class D Quarterfinals on Saturday.
Ryan McVitty led the way for Margaretville, scoring two goals with one assist. Also scoring for the Blue Devils were Lenny Cordero and Tristan McVitty who each had one goal and Connor Wayman with one assist.
Cody Wayman had four saves in net for Margaretville and Julian Spizzirri had three for Marathon.
Oneonta 8, Waverly 0 (Saturday)
OHS … 4-4-8
W … 0-0-0
OHS: Finlay Oliver 3-2, Dakoda Buzzy 2-1, Peyton Mackey 1-1, Jason Miller 1-0, Michael Iannelli 1-0, Matthew Rubin 0-2, AlanMichael Rubin 0-1
W: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: OHS 29-11, W 3-0
Goalies: Makya Morrison/John Moore (OHS) 3, Tyler Mitchell (W) 14
South Kortright 2, Edmeston 0 (Saturday)
SK … 1-1-2
E … 0-0-0
SK: Connor Quarino 1-0, Jack Byrne 1-0, Troy Dianich 0-1, Declan McCracken 0-1
E: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: SK 7-8; E 3-2
Goalies: Adam Champlin (SK) 3, Bolton (E) 3
Margaretville 4, Marathon 0 (Saturday)
Marg … 1-3-4
Mara … 0-0-0
Margaretville: Ryan McVitty 2-1, Lenny Cordero 1-0, Tristan McVitty 1-0, Connor Wayman 0-1
Marathon: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: Marg 12-2; Mara 11-0
Goalies: Cody Wayman (Marg) 4; Julian Spizzirri (Mara) 3
GIRLS SOCCER
Greene 4, Unatego 3 OT (Friday)
The Unatego girls were eliminated from the sectional playoffs on Friday in heartbreaking fashion as the Spartans fell to Greene 4-3 in overtime.
Cassie Butler scored the game-winner for Greene with 5:30 left in overtime. Audra Doll scored twice for the Trojans while Cali Knapp had a goal as well.
Avery James netted a hat trick for Unatego with two assists from Bailey McCoy and one assist from Harly Birdsall.
In the net for Greene was Molly Cornell who had 11 saves, keeping her team ahead of Unatego who had five saves by Chelsi VanDeusen.
Watertown IHC 3, Cooperstown 2
(Friday)
The Cooperstown girls soccer team fell to Watertown IHC 3-2 on Friday in the Section III Class C Quarterfinals.
The Lady Hawkeyes took an early lead when Annelise Jensen scored off an assist by Sophia Hotaling six minutes into play. After Katie Probst scored twice to give Watertown the lead, Claire Jensen tied things up again thanks to an assist from Dani Seamon with 15 minutes left in the half.
But Probst would cap off the hat trick for Watertown by scoring the winning goal with 10 minutes left in regulation.
Cooperstown’s Brenna Seamon made 13 saves while Watertown’s Keely Cooney stopped 15 shots.
Cooperstown finishes the season with a record of 11-5-1.
Greene 4, Unatego 3 OT (Friday)
G … 2-1-1-4
U … 2-1-0-3
G: Audra Doll 2-0, Cassie Butler 1-1, Cali Knapp 1-0
U: Avery James 3-0, Bailey McCoy 0-2, Harly Birdsall 0-1
Shots-Corner kicks: U 24-6; G 10-2
Goalies: Chelsi VanDeusen (U) 5; Molly Cornell (G) 11
Watertown IHC 3, Cooperstown 2 (Friday)
IHC … 2-1-3
Coop … 2-0-2
IHC: Katie Probst 3-0
Coop: Annelise Jensen 1-0,Clairen Jensen 1-0, Sophia Hotaling 0-1, Dani Seamon 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: IHC 15-5, Coop 16-5
Goalies: Keely Cooney (IHC) 15, Brenna Seamon (Coop) 13
VOLLEYBALL
Oxford 3, Unadilla Valley 1 (Saturday)
The Oxford volleyball team captured the Midstate Athletic Conference title on Saturday by defeating Unadilla Valley in four sets 25-19, 21-25, 25-17, 26-24.
Leading the way for the Blackhawks were Ava Benjamin (23 assists, three aces, two kills), Madalyn Barrows (11 kills, five digs, two aces, two blocks), Quinnlin LaMonica (three kills, three blocks, two aces), Jadyn Ruff (five kills, four digs, two aces), and Hailey Richardson (four digs, one kill, one block).
UV’s top performers were Kate Conway (15 assists, 10 digs, six aces, three kills, one block), Maddie Sayles (eight kills, one ace), Erica Mumbulo (seven kills, one block), Bella Jones (eight kills, one block), and Hudson Lyons (seven assists, one kill).
Oneonta 3, Windsor 1 (Friday)
The Oneonta volleyball team secured the Southern Tier Athletic Conference East Division title on Friday with a four-set victory over Windsor by scores of 25-21, 25-22, 18-25, 25-20.
Izzy Giacomelli led the Yellowjackets with 25 digs and four kills. Other key contributors included Aubry Microni (five aces), Hayden LeFever (five blocks), Emily Lobb (four kills), Abbie Platt (25 assists), and Bella Gracias (12 kills).
Oneonta will visit Ithaca on Wednesday in the STAC Semifinals.
Oxford 3, Unadilla Valley 1 (Saturday)
Game Scores: 25-19, 21-25, 25-17, 26-24
Ox: Ava Benjamin 3 aces, 2 kills, 23 assists; Tamera Hurlburt 4 aces, 1 dig; Madalyn Barrows 2 aces, 11 kills, 2 blocks, 5 digs; Quinnlin LaMonica 2 aces, 3 kills, 3 blocks; Jadyn Ruff 2 aces, 5 kills, 4 digs; Hailey Richardson 1 kill, 1 block, 4 digs; Anaiya Davis 2 digs
UV: Kate Conway 6 aces, 3 kills, 15 assists, 10 digs, 1 block; Maddie Sayles 1 ace, 8 kills; Erica Mumbulo 7 kills, 1 block; Bella Jones 8 kills, 1 block; Hudson Lyons 1 kill, 7 assists
Oneonta 3, Windsor 1 (Friday)
Game Scores: 25-21, 25-22, 18-25, 25-20
OHS: Aubry Microni 5 aces; Hayden LeFever 5 blocks; Izzy Giacomelli 4 kills, 25 digs; Emily Lobb 4 kills: Abbie Platt 25 assists; Bella Gracias 12 kills
Windsor: n/a
