A balanced offense and four-way pitching effort helped Oneonta to defeat Norwich 15-1 on the road Friday.
Liam Blair went 3-for-4 with two triples and four RBIs to lead the OHS offense. Kaden Halstead went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs, Nolan Stark and Cameron Sitts and two hits apiece, and Aidan Gelbsman notched a double.
On the mound, Lou Bonnici, Bruce Mistler, Owen Burnsworth, and Stark threw a combined two-hitter while recording four strikeouts and four walks.
Oneonta (10-3) will visit Windsor on Monday.
Greene 11, Sidney 4
The Trojans overcame an early 3-0 deficit to defeat the Warriors 11-4 in Midstate Athletic Conference play on Friday.
Parker Flanagan went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs to lead Greene. Elsewhere, Nolan Dodzweits went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Trent Rapp went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs, and Anthony Sergi notched a double.
Grayson Flanagan earned the win on the mound while Parker Flanagan had eight strikeouts in four innings of relief.
For Disney, Quentin Beckwith and Justyn Lang each went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Greene will be at Tioga on Monday.
Oneonta 15, Norwich 1
OHS … 434 121 0 — 15 12 2
N … 010 000 0 — 1 2 4
OHS: Lou Bonnici, Bruce Mistler (3, W), Owen Burnsworth (6), Nolan Stark (7), and Carter Neer and Lou Bonnici
N: Lawrence, Brooks (2), Hagen (3), and Parker
3B: Liam Blair 2 (OHS)
2B: Aidan Gelbsman (OHS), Kaden Halstead 2 (OHS)
Greene 11, Sidney 4
S … 004 000 0 — 4 6 5
G … 302 204 X — 11 11 2
S: Damien Smith (L), Garrett Beckwith (6), and Quentin Beckwith
G: Grayson Flanagan (W), Parker Flanagan (4), and Tyler Brown and Anthony Sergi
3B: Trent Rapp (G), Anthony Sergi (G)
2B: Nolan Dodzweits (G), Parker Flanagan 2 (G)
TENNIS
Cooperstown 5, Little Falls 0
The Cooperstown tennis team rolled to a 5-0 victory at home against Little Falls on Friday, as the Hawkeyes only dropped two games between the five matches combined.
Gunter Weldon, Justin Wolfe, and Natalie Hanson all won in singles play, while the teams of Liam Spencer and Aidan Spencer, and Addison Lewis and Ashlyn Wolfe won in doubles.
On Thursday, Weldon won the Center State Conference first singles title while Justin Wolfe made it to the semifinals of the second singles competition.
Cooperstown 5, Little Falls 0
Singles: Gunter Weldon (Coop) def. Marshall Chandler 6-0, 6-0; Justin Wolfe (Coop) def. Bobby Russell 6-1, 6-1; Natalie Hanson (Coop) def. Gabe Filippi 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Liam Spencer and Aidan Spencer (Coop) def. Sean Carroll and Evan Petrie 6-0, 6-0; Addison Lewis and Ashlyn Wolfe (Coop) def. David Brown and Eli Coulson 6-0, 6-0
TRACK & FIELD
Unatego hosted a Midstate Athletic Conference tri-meet on Thursday that featured Delhi and Walton. The Delhi girls notched 59 points to top Unatego’s 43 and Walton’s 34, while the Walton boys’ 57 points were enough to defeat Delhi (32) and Unatego (28).
Meghan Hadley led the Delhi girls with three individual victories, taking first in the 200 and 400 meter runs as well as the triple jump. Teammate Jayle Leonard was a double-winner in the 100 hurdles and triple jump, while Ellie Lees and Anna Tessier added wins in the 800 and 1500, respectively.
Unatego’s Cadence Chamberlain won both the 100 and long jump while teammate Anabel Rommer took first in the 400 hurdles. Walton’s Eve Foster was a double-winner in the shot put and discus.
On the boys side, Caden LeBarge led Walton with victories in the 800 and high jump. He was joined on the winners’ podium by teammates Anthonie Mirable (400) and Max Dutcher (shot put).
Delhi received wins from Rowan McCarthy (100), Jared Coleman (1600), Ethan Moyse (triple jump), and Mateo Riera (discus).
Winning for Unatego were David Clapper in the 200 and Henry Barnes in the long jump.
