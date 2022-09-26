The Oneonta boys soccer team defeated Seton Catholic 10-1 in a game that was beset by weather issues.
After a nearly one-hour pause in the first half, the game was ultimately called early in the second half due to lightning.
Finlay Oliver led the Yellowjackets with five goals and three assists, Matthew Rubin had two goals, Dakoda Buzzy had two goals and two assists, and Peyton Mackey had one goal and one assist. Elsewhere, Michael Innaelli and Jason Miller both assisted twice.
Rory Callahan scored one goal unassisted to keep Seton Catholic on the scoreboard.
Oneonta will visit Susquehanna Valley on Wednesday.
Cooperstown 3, Old Forge 0
The Cooperstown boys improved to 7-2-1 on the season Monday with a 3-0 shutout win over Old Forge.
Colby Diamond provided all three goals for the Hawkeyes, as Cooperstown held a 25-3 advantage in shots. Goalie Charlie Lambert made two saves to notch the shutout.
Cooperstown will be at Waterville on Wednesday.
South Kortright 3, Cooperstown 1 (Saturday)
The South Kortright boys defeated Cooperstown 3-1 in the Chic Walshe Tournament on Saturday in a matchup of reigning sectional champions.
Declan McCracken had a goal and an assist for SK, Jadyn Sturniolo and Jack Byrne each scored once, and Connor Quarino notched an assist.
Frank Panzarella scored the Hawkeyes’ lone goal on an assist by Cooper Bradley.
In goal, Adam Champlin had seven saves for the Rams while Cooperstown’s Charlie Lambert made five stops.
Edmeston 1, Unadilla Valley/
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 0, OT
(Saturday)
Gavin McEnroe scored the golden goal to give the Panthers a 1-0 overtime victory over UV/G-MU on Saturday.
With just under five minutes left in the first extra period, Edmeston keeper Bryce Bolton sent a punt that was taken in by Gunnar Schoellig, who quickly sent a pass to McEnroe who slammed it home for the game-winner.
Bolton made six saves in the shutout for Edmeston while Tucker Cattanach made seven saves for UV/G-MU.
Worcester 3, Charlotte Valley 0
(Saturday)
Worcester earned a 3-0 victory over Charlotte Valley in the Chic Walshe Tournament on Saturday.
Scoring for Worcester was Derek Land with one goal and one assist, and Ben Ballard and Connor Fancher with one goal each. Travis Blumberg blocked eight shots for Charlotte Valley, and Tyler Head saved three for Worcester.
Bainbridge-Guilford 5, Sidney 1
(Saturday)
The Bobcats earned a 5-1 victory against the Warriors in a boys Midstate Athletic Conference game on Saturday.
Scoring for the Bobcats were Michael Lipani and Garrett O’Hara each with one goal and one assist, Nolan Foster, Marek Rajner and Trent Sullivan with one goal apiece, and Julian Pruskowski, Ben Porter, and Ilias Wilson all with one assist.
Scoring for the Warriors was Travis Weedman on an assist by Danny Morris.
Collin Dicks had seven saves while in net for Bainbridge-Guilford and Louis Siegenthaler had 10 for Sidney.
Margaretville 1, Schenevus 0
(Saturday)
The Blue Devils improved to 4-2 on Saturday with a 1-0 shutout win over the Dragons.
Ryan McVitty found the back of the net in the second half for the game’s only goal. Cody Wayman had nine saves for Margaretville in the shutout.
Margaretville will face Charlotte Valley on Thursday.
Greene 1, Afton/Harpursville 0
(Saturday)
The Greene boys blanked Afton/Harpursville 1-0 on Saturday.
Shane Rideout scored the only goal of the game eight and a half minutes into the second half. Greene keeper Tony Sergi made 11 saves to earn the shutout while Carter Burns had seven saves for Afton/Harpursville.
