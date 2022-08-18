Spring high school sports teams were able to enjoy their first complete season in three years in 2022. The Oneonta baseball team made great use of the return to normalcy, as the Yellowjackets captured their first Section IV title since 2015.
Oneonta can add two more accolades to its fantastic season, as junior Aidan Gelbsman was named the Daily Star’s Baseball Player of the Year while longtime OHS coach Joe Hughes was named the Star’s Baseball Coach of the Year.
“He’s one of the best pitchers in our league and one of the best pitchers in the area,” Hughes said of Gelbsman. “Tremendous upside, just starting to realize how good he can be. He works hard at it. He comes to the field each day and does his stretching routine, his band routine, his throwing program. There’s a lot of good reasons why he’s a Division I college baseball prospect.”
Gelbsman did a little bit of everything in helping the Yellowjackets to a 13-8 season and Section IV Class B Championship. At the plate, he hit .359 with 19 hits, 19 RBIs, and a home run against state semifinalist Maine-Endwell. He also played a strong first base, compiling a .963 fielding percentage according to Hughes.
But Gelbsman made his greatest impact on the mound, as the left-hander posted a 4-2 record with a 2.59 ERA, 81 strikeouts in just 48 innings, and, most impressively, two no-hitters, the first time an Oneonta player has ever done so in the same season.
This is the eighth time Hughes has been named the Daily Star’s Coach of the Year, having previously received the award in 1990, 1993, 2002, 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2015.
The numbers and accolades were almost secondary for Gelbsman when compared to the chance to finally play a full season for once.
“It was great because the years before there was no baseball and everyone was kind of let down,” he said. “That’s what I look forward to the most in the year and it was awesome to have a full season, and top of that to win the sectional championship, was just awesome.”
“It felt normal again,” Hughes agreed, adding. “It just felt good getting after it and I thought we did a real good job from day one of team practices right to the end. Guys came to work at practice every day with a purpose. We had fun but we also knew that we wanted to get better and be able to compete and go as far as we possibly can as a team.”
Hughes said the area in which Gelbsman improved the most as a pitcher was the polish he added to his repertoire.
“He had an electric fastball and he was able to command his slider and changeup much better,” he explained. “When he had all three of those pitches working, he became a force to deal with. He was extremely, extremely difficult to square up and to make contact against and be on time with because he just had electric stuff. When he evolved into more of a pitcher and was able to throw off-speed pitches for strikes, then he became a guy that could throw two no-hitters in a season.”
“In the past I couldn’t really locate my pitches very well,” Gelbsman said. “I threw a lot of balls, walked a lot of batters. I really worked on just throwing it in the strike zone and letting them hit it, and if they hit it to a fielder, let the fielders do their job, which they did this year.”
That refinement allowed Gelbsman to dominate opposing batters all year long, especially in his two no-hit outings. The first came on April 22 against Chenango Forks, when he struck out 12 and allowed just one walk.
The enormity of his achievement didn’t immediately register for the southpaw.
“I didn’t really take it in when it first happened,” Gelbsman said. “I was just like, ‘I just threw a no-hitter; that’s cool.’ But I started to realize how big that was a couple days afterward.”
He didn’t have to wait long to throw the second no-no: Gelbsman was arguably even better against Susquehanna Valley on May 5 when he racked up 16 strikeouts while yielding just two walks.
When he wasn’t dealing heat on the mound, Gelbsman was a key cog in an Oneonta lineup that boasted depth and versatility.
“At the plate he had really good discipline,” Hughes said. “It didn’t show up in the stats much but he had some power. He’d drill the ball into the gaps and hit the ball very well and became one of our more reliable hitters. When we had a clutch situation, we had a number of guys I’d like to see up there and he’s one of them.”
For his part, Gelbsman said he just wanted to provide support for whoever happened to be on the mound for OHS that day.
“I was just trying to back up whoever was pitching, whether it was myself or Seamus Catella or Cam Horth or whoever it was. I just wanted to get a hit, get on, get a chance to score,” he said.
As the team’s 13-8 record would indicate, it wasn’t always smooth sailing for the Yellowjackets. But Hughes spoke highly of his squad’s ability to rebound from any setback.
“I think this was one of the grittiest teams I can recall in quite a while,” he said. “There was a lot of resiliency, there was a lot of resolve, there was a lot of determination. There was no give up, there was no quit. When it looked bad, they just kept battling. When we were playing well, we didn’t pat ourselves on the back and give ourselves autographs. We kept playing hard.”
Gelbsman praised the stability Hughes provided as a head coach, especially coming off two abbreviated seasons that could have resulted in even greater growing pains.
“He really knows the game well and can build the team around certain aspects,” Gelbsman said. “Really the past couple years I’d say he was building up towards this year and it worked out.”
There was no lack of drama on the field for Oneonta in 2022, and that was especially the case in the team’s final three games.
OHS advanced to the sectional finals in bizarre fashion, defeating Greene/Oxford 8-7 on a walk-off strikeout as a result of an error. The Yellowjackets then had to fend off a feisty Waverly team in the title game at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, winning 12-9 in a back-and-forth affair.
Even that was a mere warmup for the regional final against Westhill, a game in which neither team seemed able to put the other away. This time, however, Oneonta found itself on the losing end of a 10-9 score.
“Those three games were really fun,” Hughes said. “They were competitive, they showed everybody who was watching what kind of grit this team had, what kind of character they had.”
That disappointing finish to a great season has only added motivation to Hughes, Gelbsman, and the rest of the Yellowjackets who will be returning in 2023.
“I can’t wait for the season to start,” Hughes said. “[Aidan’s] coming back with a good nucleus of kids. We’ve got some really good young players coming up and he’s going to be the leading pitcher on our team, one of the leading hitters on our team. I wish the season started tomorrow.”
“I’m just looking to be the best that I can be and be the best that I can for my teammates and for the team and for my coaches,” Gelbsman added. “I just have to step my game up and that’s really what I did this year.”
Player of the Year: Aidan Gelbsman, Oneonta, junior
Coach of the Year: Joe Hughes, Oneonta, 13-8
As of this story’s publication, 2022 all-state baseball honors have not been released by the New York State Sportswriters Association.
DAILY STAR BASEBALL ALL-STARS 2022
Center State Conference: Treston Emerick, Cooperstown; Liam Ford, Cooperstown; Braydon Hascup, Cooperstown
Delaware League: Michael Camarata, Charlotte Valley; Jamison Quigley, Charlotte Valley; Dylan Waid, Charlotte Valley; Kaden Cicio, Downsville; Ashton Townsend, Downsville; Joe Willie, Gilboa; Sean Willie, Gilboa; Kurt McMahon, Jefferson/Stamford; Jacob Staroba, Jefferson/Stamford; Darren Dengler, South Kortright; Patrick Dengler, South Kortright; Logan Firment, South Kortright
Midstate Athletic Conference: Brady Buttice, Afton; George Palmetier, Afton; Connor Davy, Bainbridge-Guilford; Jack Winn, Bainbridge-Guilford; Garrett Fitch, Delhi; Blake Fortunato, Deposit-Hancock; Caden Fortunato, Deposit-Hancock; Chris Gross, Deposit-Hancock; Anton Leonard, Deposit-Hancock; Nolan Dodzweit, Greene/Oxford; Trent Rapp, Greene/Oxford; Dominik Franklyn, Harpursville; Jesse LaDue, Harpursville; Quinton Beckwith, Sidney; Dalton Proskine, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton; Braeden Johnson, Unatego/Franklin; Xander Johnson, Unatego/Franklin; Matt Serrao, Unatego/Franklin; Brendan Barlow, Walton
Southern Tier Athletic Conference: Liam Blair, Oneonta; Owen Burnsworth, Oneonta; Seamus Catella, Oneonta; Aidan Gelbsman, Oneonta; Nolan Stark, Oneonta
Tri-Valley League: Kyle France, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs; Martin Thorsland, Laurens/Milford; JJ Benjamin, Morris/Edmeston; Asa Dugan, Morris/Edmeston; Ronnie Hickling, Morris/Edmeston; Kyle Ough, Morris/Edmeston; Austin Bowman, Richfield Springs; Tim Green, Schenevus; Jordan Regg, Schenevus; Connor Fancher, Worcester
