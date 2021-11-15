Oneonta’s Korbin Jones and Brandon Gardner ran in the Class C State Cross Country Championships at Chenango Valley State Park on Saturday.
Jones finished 32nd overall with a time of 17:58.1, while Gardner placed 75th with a time of 18:44.3.
ONEONTA - It is with great sadness that the family of Robert Reid Elliott, 86, announces his passing on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Bob passed away at the Seigenthaler Center of Hospice and Palliative Care in New Hartford. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle.…
