There are few sure things in sports, especially at the high school level. But in the fall of 2022, one thing that Oneonta fans could count on was that senior striker Finlay Oliver was going to find the back of the net.
The Yellowjackets star tied a single-season school record for goals and will graduate as the program’s all-time leading scorer. For those accomplishments, among so many others, Oliver was named the Daily Star’s 2022 Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
Oliver’s 46 goals in 2022 tied Mike Austin’s school record set during Oneonta’s 1999 state championship-winning season. He finishes his varsity career with 97 goals and 234 points, both school records as well.
“What’s amazing about him holding that record is he played through a COVID year,” Oneonta coach Alex Brannan said. “This year we were short games and last year we were short games, and the year before. So for him to score that many goals is just incredible.”
Oliver said he was aware of how close he was to achieving those records and that it became something that began to weigh on him. But in the end, he was able to keep things in perspective.
“When I found out later in the season when it was becoming more imminent, I just needed to talk to myself and be like, ‘The main goal is winning.’ I just needed to make that clear to myself and the goals would follow after that and I think that made it easier,” he said.
With the season in the rearview mirror, Oliver was able to better appreciate his accomplishments while at the same time displaying humility.
“It’s really awesome. I’m really proud of it,” he said of setting those records. “But I definitely couldn’t have been able to do it without a strong base of teammates and coaching to build off of.”
That Oliver was Oneonta’s top offensive weapon was no secret to the opposition. Teams would frequently assign multiple defenders to hound him at every step. While working through double and triple-teams was frustrating, Oliver said it opened up other possibilities in his game.
“It was annoying, but being able to stay calm and relaxed in those situations was key, as well as having key players, not just me, that I could distribute the ball to and they could do their thing while I was being covered heavily,” he explained.
Brannan praised Oliver’s toughness and composure in situations where other players might have let their frustration get the best of them.
“He’s probably the only player I know that gets knocked down and doesn’t get upset, just gets up and plays the game,” Brannan said. “And this year, he was getting covered by two, three, sometimes four players. They were very physical with him but he got knocked down, got up, played, didn’t care.”
When asked about a particularly memorable moment from the 2022 season, both Oliver and Brannan pointed to Oneonta’s 4-3 loss at home to Owego Free Academy — the team that would end the Yellowjackets’ season in the sectional final — on Sept. 30.
While OHS lost that contest, Oliver’s performance, which included a hat trick and very nearly a game-tying fourth goal, stood out for both player and coach.
“We ended up losing but it was a very good game to play,” Oliver said. “Besides Owego, we were just destroying teams. It was nice for our team to band together and fight hard against Owego, and even though we ended up losing, it was good, it was humbling, and I think it helped us.”
“He was just unbelievable in that game,” Brannan said. “They had two of the top defenders plus a backup covering him, and they still couldn’t stop him. They just couldn’t stop him. and even when it was 4-3, he hit the crossbar again and almost tied the game.”
Beyond all of the goals, Brannan was even more impressed by how Oliver stepped up as a leader in his senior season.
“He definitely was more determined,” Brannan said. “With him being a captain he tried to be more of a leader. Even though he was scoring all the goals he was trying to focus on other players and helping them a lot. You’d think a person that just scores goals, it’s all about him, and he wanted to make sure it wasn’t just all about him during the season. He was very good about that, about bringing players along and helping them.”
The Daily Star’s Boys Soccer Coach of the Year award went to Frank Miosek of Cooperstown for the second year in a row. Despite key losses from last year and numerous injuries and illnesses this year, Miosek led the Hawkeyes to a 17-2-2 record, their second straight Section III Class C title, and a second consecutive appearance in the state final four.
“We had numerous challenges,” Miosek said. “But the fact is that the kids never complained and other kids stepped up. It was really a case of a lot of people contributing to our success through a lot of different challenges.”
Among those challenges were replacing the 2021 Daily Star Players of the Year Liam Spencer and Luca Gardner-Olesen and relying on numerous players with little or no varsity experience. But Miosek said this year’s group of sophomores proved to be the missing link.
“They were there for the end of the year but they didn’t play in those pressurized games that we were involved in,” Miosek said of his underclassmen. “We’re very happy with the way they did it, the way they came along. But just as equally important was the contribution that Charlie Lambert made to step into the goal and give us an outstanding goaltending season.”
Cooperstown found success thanks to a dominant defense that went the entire month of October without surrendering a single goal. Miosek credits the play of fullbacks Ethan Kukenberger and PJ Kiuber with strengthening the Hawkeyes’ backline.
“They just balanced up our flat four defense because our outside fullbacks were inexperienced,” Miosek said. “But they were the glue that held the defense together. They were the starting foundation on which our offense ran because they wouldn’t just boom it out of there; they set our passing program together.”
Miosek also credited the play of midfielder Colby Diamond, a New York Small School Fifth Team All-State selection, and forward Ollie Wasson, who overcame an injury and a bout of COVID, with fueling the team’s success.
Another person Miosek made mention of was longtime assistant coach Lucas Spencer.
“He’s been with me 16 years as a coach and before that he played for me for four years,” Miosek said. “When you think about my 35 years he’s been around for 20 of them. He’s been a real asset and he’s a positive part of our program.”
Cooperstown’s season ended in heartbreaking fashion with an overtime loss to Maple Hill in the state semifinals. Despite that disappointing ending, Miosek is excited for what the future holds for the Hawkeyes.
“We have a lot of kids coming out and we’re looking forward to next year with expectations of competing but we’re not going to make any promises about winning anything,” he said. “We’re just going to take it one game at a time.”
Player of the Year: Finlay Oliver, senior, Oneonta
Coach of the Year: Frank Miosek, Cooperstown, 17-2-2
2022 BOYS SOCCER ALL-STARS
Center State Conference: Colby Diamond, Cooperstown; PJ Kiuber, Cooperstown; Ethan Kukenberger, Cooperstown; Charlie Lambert, Cooperstown; Oliver Wasson, Cooperstown
Delaware League: Dakota Oliver, Gilboa; Jamie Perry, Gilboa; Thomas Houlihan, Hunter-Tannersville; Garrett Legg, Hunter-Tannersville; Lenny Cordero, Margaretville; Ryan McVitty, Margaretville; Josh Anderson, South Kortright; Adam Champlin, South Kortright; Darren Dengler, South Kortright; Connor Quarino, South Kortright; Jadyn Sturniolo, South Kortright; Noah Sovocool, Walton/Downsville; Connor Aplin, Windham-Ashland-Jewett
Midstate Athletic Conference: Elijah Baciuska, Afton/Harpursville; Hunter Baciuska, Afton/Harpursville; Bobby Mercilliott, Afton/Harpursville; Garrett O’Hara, Bainbridge-Guilford; Zach Finch, Delhi; Jonah Browning, Greene; Liam Flanagan, Greene; Kayden Renfrow, Oxford; Owen Hill, UV/G-MU; Trent Marinelli, UV/G-MU; Trason Murray, UV/G-MU; Gavin Brunner, Walton/Downsville; Kaden Cicio, Walton/Downsville
Southern Tier Athletic Conference: Dakoda Buzzy, Oneonta; Peyton Mackey, Oneonta; Finlay Oliver, Oneonta
Tri-Valley League: Luke Enyart, CV-S/SS; Brady Law, CV-S/SS; Austin Galley, Edmeston; Kyle Ough, Edmeston; David Clapper, Franklin/Unatego; Jacob Kingsbury, Franklin/Unatego; Justin LaPilusa, Laurens/Milford; Garrett Aikins, Morris; Jon Child, Morris; Scott Murphy, Morris; Mehki Regg, Schenevus; Connor Fancher, Worcester
