The Oneonta baseball team rolled to a 19-3 victory over Chenango Valley at home on Thursday.
After falling behind 3-0 in the top of the first, the Yellowjackets scored two runs in the bottom half. They would then score three runs in the fourth, nine in the fifth and five in the sixth to pull away for the win.
Brady Carr finished with a triple, a double and six RBI to lead OHS at the plate. Nolan Stark, meanwhile, had three hits including two doubles, while Owen Burnsworth and Bruce Mistler each had doubles as well.
Britten Zeh improved to 3-0 on the mound after striking out eight batters in five innings of work.
Oneonta will host Unatego/Franklin on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
Oneonta 19, Chenango Valley 3
CV … 300 000 X — 3 3 2
OHS … 200 395 X — 19 12 1
CV: Flanagan (L), Adams (2), Milk (5), Fitzgerald (5), Nelson (6), Stafford (6), and Thatcher
OHS: Britten Zeh (W), Owen Burnsworth (6), and Jameson Brown
3B: Brady Carr (OHS)
2B: Owen Burnsworth (OHS), Nolan Stark 2 (OHS), Bruce Mistler (OHS), Brady Carr (OHS)
Chenango Valley 13, Oneonta 0
The Oneonta softball team fell to Chenango Valley 13-0 on Thursday at home.
Madie Dening recorded four strikeouts in the circle for OHS. Abbie Platt and Jordan Bellinger each had singles for Oneonta’s only hits of the game.
Oneonta will be at Seton Catholic on Monday.
Chenango Valley 13, Oneonta 0
CV … 732 10X X — 13 14 0
OHS … 000 00X X — 0 2 3
CV: M. Trisket (W), K. Watson (5), and M. Reinhardt
OHS: Madie Dening (L), and Maleah Brockington
3B: K. Hope (CV), C. Beers (CV), C. Koch (CV)
2B: K. Hope (CV), I. Jones (CV), K. Watson (CV)
