As the 2023 spring sports season gets underway, local coaches and players are forced to keep an eye on the forecast as Mother Nature once again refuses to cooperate with the early portion of the schedule.
But once the rain, snow and cold finally go away, fans can expect to see some great baseball this year.
Joe Hughes and Oneonta have already been able to get some game action under their belts with a pair of scrimmages against Bainbridge-Guilford and Cooperstown earlier this week.
“Little chilly, but any time you can see live pitching and get some live at-bats, field some live batted balls, it’s always going to help your team,” Hughes said.
The Yellowjackets will be looking to repeat as Section IV Class B Champions after they won their first sectional title in seven years in 2022. OHS returns six of the nine starters from that title-winning squad including reigning Daily Star Player of the Year Aidan Gelbsman.
The senior left-handed pitcher will be heading to play at the University of Albany next year and figures to once again be among the top hurlers in the area.
“Aidan had a great year last year and we’re looking for similar results from him. He’s really a top quality pitcher,” Hughes said. “He works at his game, he works really hard. We’re looking for good things from him.”
Senior Owen Burnsworth and freshman Nolan Stark were also Daily Star All-Stars in 2022, and will return along with seniors Cameron Horth and Cameron Sitts and sophomore Bruce Mistler to form what figures to be a potent lineup. That lineup won’t even be at full strength to start the year. Seniors Kaden Halstead and Lou Bonnici are currently sidelined with injuries, but Hughes said they should be back before too long.
Hughes said that while the team wants to top last year’s performance, they’re going to approach this season like any other.
“I think every year you try to go as far as you can and we always say, if you play good baseball, it’ll take care of itself,” he said. “It’s the age-old formula: you have to have good pitching and you’ve gotta have timely hitting and solid defense. If you have those three things on a regular basis, you have a pretty good chance, and I like the prospect of our guys being able to play those three parts of the game.”
South Kortright, meanwhile, will look to build on a 2022 season in which it went 14-2 but ended with an upset loss to Afton in the sectional semifinals. Coach Bob VanValkenburgh said he’s seen already how eager his team is to get out on the diamond.
“The kids are ready to play; they’ve had enough of practices,” he said.
The Rams return seven of nine starters, but the two losses are big ones. Logan Firment and Patrick Dengler were the team’s top two starting pitchers, and are currently playing collegiately at SUNY Cobleskill and College of Saint Rose, respectively.
Senior Adam Champlin figures to fill the role as the team’s number one starter, while juniors Jacob Staroba and Chase Rockefeller and sophomore Logan Reinshagen will also see time on the mound according to VanValkenburgh.
While the Rams’ pitching will be relatively inexperienced, they should be able to rely on a potent offense led by junior catcher Darren Dengler. A returning Daily Star All-Star, Dengler is one of the most well-rounded players in the area.
“He’s just a solid catcher, plus a solid hitter,” VanValkenburgh said. “He’s a good baseball player.”
Champlin, Rockefeller and junior Damon Pietrantoni are other names that VanValkenburgh said the Rams will rely on to provide offense.
“The kids that I have coming back are one more year experienced but they’re stronger,” he said. “In the cage it’s tough to tell, but I know they’re stronger.”
VanValkenburgh said that for now the team is keeping its expectations modest and is focusing on the basics as the season gets started.
“I’m fortunate that I’ve got kids that like baseball and not everybody can say that,” he said.
Another team that bears watching will be Unatego/Franklin. Coach Frank Microni’s squad went 17-3 in 2022 and made it to the sectional semifinals.
“I’m really enjoying this group,” Microni said of his 2023 roster. “This year we are young and we’re not as experienced, but I’m pretty pleased so far with what I’ve seen in practice.”
Unatego/Franklin does return five starters from last year, including a pair of Daily Star All-Stars in junior Braeden Johnson and freshman Xander Johnson. The duo will form a formidable one-two punch atop the U/F rotation.
Other key contributors who are also returning include seniors Logan Utter and Austin Wilde and junior Chase Birdsall. Microni said he also expects big things from Brayden Nichols and Jakob Sargent in their first full varsity seasons.
Microni said his team will be able to rely on its versatility and adaptability to win games.
“We have guys who aren’t just first basemen; we play all over. They’ve gotta know multiple spots,” he said. “So I have a lot of guys who have to play multiple spots, which is kinda neat and kinda fun in practice to move ‘em around depending on who’s pitching. There’s a lot of teaching and I like that.”
Similar to Hughes and VanValkenburgh, Microni said that the focus in the early part of the season is to get better every day and to not get caught up in the wins and losses.
“It’s not all about the expectations of wins, because there’s more to high school sports than that,” he said. “We’re going to take care of A before we worry about B, C, D.”
