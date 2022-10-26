The Oneonta boys soccer team recovered from allowing an early goal to notch a 6-1 victory over Windsor on Wednesday to advance to the Section IV Class B title game.
Hayden Greene got Windsor on the board midway through the first half. But Evan Gould tied things up for OHS with under 17 minutes left in the half, and was followed less than two minutes later by Matthew Rubin who scored what proved to be the go-ahead goal.
Finlay Oliver gave the Yellowjackets a 3-1 halftime lead in the final minutes of the half, and would go on to record a hat trick in the victory. Rubin finished with two goals and an assist, and Owen Shultz, Peyton Mackey, and Jayden Zakala each had an assist for OHS.
Oneonta keeper Makya Morrison made three saves in the win while Windsor’s Alex Balachick finished with 14 stops.
Oneonta will face Owego Free Academy on Saturday for the sectional title at the Wright National Soccer Complex.
South Kortright 2, Margaretville 0
The South Kortright boys blanked Margaretville 2-0 on Wednesday to earn a spot in the Section IV Class D finals.
Josh Anderson and Declan McCracken each scored for the Rams with Connor Quarino providing an assist.
In net for SK was Adam Champlin who managed five saves for the shutout. Connor Wayman had nine stops for the Blue Devils.
South Kortright will face top-seeded Southern Cayuga on Saturday in the Class D title game at the Wright National Soccer Complex.
Cooperstown 1, Tully 0
The Hawkeyes edged Tully 1-0 on Wednesday in Canastota to advance to the Section III Class C finals.
Cooper Bradly scored the game’s only goal off an assist by Colby Diamond. Keeper Charlie Lambert made four stops in net to earn the shutout while Tully’s Oscar Breitzka made seven saves.
Cooperstown (15-1-2) will face Waterville on Tuesday at Vernon Verona Sherrill in the Class C Championship.
VOLLEYBALL
Ithaca 3, Oneonta 0
The Oneonta volleyball team fell to Ithaca in three sets on Wednesday 25-16, 25-20, 25-16 in the Southern Tier Athletic Conference Semifinals.
Oneonta’s top performers in the match were Abbie Platt (14 assists), Bella Gracias (six kills), Emily Lobb (five blocks), Aubry Microni (four digs), Izzy Giacomelli (four digs), and Claire O’Donnell (two aces).
Oneonta will be the number one seed in the Section IV Class C playoffs and will host the winner of Newark Valley and Thomas Edison on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
