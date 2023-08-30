The Oneonta boys soccer team fell to Seton Catholic 5-1 in its season opener at home Wednesday.
The Yellowjackets appeared to be heading into halftime down just 1-0 but surrendered two goals in the final 90 seconds of the first half and were never able to recover.
Zach Grygiel scored Oneonta’s only goal on an assist from Luca Rubin. Keeper Makya Morrison finished with seven saves in the loss.
Graham Deuel scored twice for Seton while Cornelius Gehring and Isaac Garcia each scored once. Ben Moyer made eight saves in net.
Oneonta will be at Waverly Friday.
Edmeston 5, Stockbridge Valley 0
Edmeston blanked Stockbridge Valley 5-0 in the first round of the McGraw Sports Boosters Soccer Tournament Wednesday.
Gavin McEnroe and Brock Redner each scored a pair of goals while Braymon Clark also scored in the win.
Redner and Max Bolton each tallied a pair of assists for Edmeston.
Edmeston will take on McGraw Friday for the championship.
Seton Catholic 5, Oneonta 1
SCC … 3-2-5
OHS … 0-1-1
SCC: Graham Deuel 2-1, Cornelius Gehring 1-1, Isaac Garcia 1-1
OHS: Zach Grygiel 1-0, Luca Rubin 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: SCC 19-7, OHS 11-4
Goalies: Ben Moyer (SCC) 8, Makya Morrison (OHS) 7
Edmeston 5, Stockbridge Valley 0
E: Gavin McEnroe 2-0, Brock Redner 2-2, Braymon Clark 1-0, Max Bolton 0-2
Oneonta 8, Seton Catholic 3
Oneonta opened up its season with an 8-3 win on the road at Seton Catholic Wednesday.
Veronika Madej scored four goals and tallied three assists while Carly Stamas scored three goals with an assist, Grace Slesinsky had a goal and an assist and Josie Scanlon tallied a pair of assists. Lilli Rowe had six saves in goal in the win.
OHS will take on Waverly Friday at home.
Charlotte Valley 7, Cairo-Durham 4
A second-half scoring surge helped the Charlotte Valley girls defeat Cairo-Durham 7-4 in Wednesday’s season opener.
After the first half ended with the score tied 2-2, Cairo-Durham jumped out to a 4-3 lead in the second half. But the Wildcats responded with four unanswered goals, all from Natalie Amadon, to secure the win.
Amadon scored five times in the victory to lead Charlotte Valley’s offense. Jessica Zuill and Brinlee Wright each found the back of the net as well and Kailey Whitbeck added three assists.
In net, Rhian Bush made three saves to earn the win.
Abigail Brandow scored all four goals for C-D. Kayla Alberson stopped four shots in goal.
Charlotte Valley is off until next Thursday when it visits South Kortright.
Oneonta 8, Seton Catholic 3
OHS: Veronika Madej 4-3, Carly Stamas 3-1, Grace Slesinsky 1-1, Josie Scanlon 0-2, Amairh Morrison 0-1
SCC: Erin Derr 2-0, Alex Back 1-1, Sarah Lewis 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: OHS 13-2, SCC 9-1
Goalies: Lilli Rowe (OHS) 6, Tessa Berger (SCC) 15
Charlotte Valley 7, Cairo-Durham 4
CV … 2-5-7
C-D … 2-2-4
CV: Natalie Amadon 5-0, Jessica Zuill 1-0, Brinlee Wright 1-1, Cadence Losie 0-1, Kailey Whitbeck 0-3
C-D: Abigail Brandow 4-0, Gabrielle Rae 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: CV 12-7, C-D 12-6
Goalies: Rhian Bush (CV) 3, Kayla Alberson (C-D) 4
Oneonta 244, Susquehanna Valley 259
The Oneonta golf team notched its first win of the season Wednesday with a 244-259 win over Susquehanna Valley at the Conklin Players Club.
Landon Weaver was the medalist for the Yellowjackets with a team-best round of 46. Dylan Brislin and Nate Johnson followed him with scores of 47 and 48, respectively.
Susquehanna Valley’s Will Kumpon had the low round of the day with a 43.
Oneonta will face Norwich Thursday at Canasawacta Country Club.
South Kortright 180, Margaretville 195
South Kortright defeated Margaretville 180-195 in Wednesday’s match at Hanah Mountain.
Connor Quarino led the Rams with a score of 43. Also shooting solid rounds for SK were Boston Quarino (45), Lee Marigliano (45) and Jack Byrne (47).
Ryan Sanford had a 43 for the Blue Devils while Anthony Maggio shot 50 and CJ Fairbairn and Connor Wayman each shot 51.
South Kortright will face Roxbury Thursday at the College Course at Delhi.
Hunter-Tannersville 166, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 219
Hunter-Tannersville cruised to a 166-219 win over Windham-Ashland-Jewett Wednesday at Rip Van Winkle Golf Course.
Grady Glennon shot a one-under par round of 35 that included birdies on the second and ninth holes. Gideon Glennon shot a 40 while also birdieing the ninth hole.
Rounding out the scoring for Hunter were Kate Smith (43) and Thomas Houlihan (48).
James Garrison paced Windham with a 42 and Charlie Mulholland added a 48.
Hunter-Tannersville (4-0) will face Charlotte Valley Thursday at Ouleout Creek.
Jefferson/Stamford 224, Roxbury 239
Jefferson/Stamford topped Roxbury 224-239 in Delaware League action Wednesday at Shephard Hills Golf Course.
Jon Michael Leas led all players with a 48 while Brandon Harris followed close behind with a 49.
Leading Roxbury was Blake Albano with a round of 51.
Roxbury (0-3) will be at Delhi Thursday.
Oneonta 244, Susquehanna Valley 259 At Conklin Players Club
OHS: Landon Weaver 46, Dylan Brislin 47, Nate Johnson 48
SV: Will Kumpon 43
South Kortright 180, Margaretville 195 At Hanah Mountain Country Club Par 36, Front 9
SK: Connor Quarino 43, Boston Quarino 45, Lee Marigliano 45, Jack Byrne 47
M: Ryan Sanford 43, Anthony Maggio 50, CJ Fairbairn 51, Connor Wayman 51
Hunter-Tannersville 166, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 219 At Rip Van Winkle Golf Course Par 36, Front 9
H-T: Grady Glennon 35, Gideon Glennon 40, Kate Smith 43, Thomas Houlihan 48
WAJ: James Garrison 42, Charlie Mulholland 48, Shane Begley 60, Phoebe Leach 69
Jefferson/Stamford 224, Roxbury 239 At Shephard Hills Golf Course Par 36, Front 9
J/S: Jon Michael Leas 48, Brandon Harris 49, Tyler Knapp 61, Jordan Anderson 66
Rox: Blake Albano 51, Dennis Slauson 59, George Procter 62, Liam Bullock 67
