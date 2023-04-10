The Oneonta softball team used a mix of heavy hitting, small ball and great pitching to defeat Unatego 12-0 in five innings at home on Monday.
Abbie Platt led the Yellowjackets offense, going 4-for-4 with two doubles, while Logan Jipson went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI in the win. Madie Dening struck out eight over five innings in the circle while going 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI at the plate.
Bailey McCoy was the starting pitcher for Unatego, striking out six over three innings in the loss.
Oneonta coach Randy Brockway was impressed with Dening — who threw a no-hitter last Wednesday against Norwich — in Monday's shutout performance.
“She really hit her spots well today," he said. "I thought she had more velocity today, and we threw in a couple of changeups, off-speed pitches, and she handled them well.”
Oneonta got on the board early when Dening worked a first-inning walk and Sarah Brown came around to score as a pinch-runner on a wild pitch.
Both teams went down quietly in the second inning, while Dening worked a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the third.
In the bottom of the third, Platt had a leadoff double, and Natalie VanZandt drove her in with an RBI single to extend the lead to 2-0. Maleah Brockington would work a walk to set up Jipson with two runners on, who then roped a double into center field to open the game up, making the score 4-0.
It was an important at-bat, not only to build the lead for Oneonta but for Jipson to come through in a big spot.
“It was pretty awesome because she’s been struggling a little bit,” Brockway said of Jipson. "She has been our leadoff hitter, and I moved her a little bit, and I think that might have been an inspiration to get her swing back. She hit the ball really solid today.”
The Yellowjackets continued to score in the third, with Jipson scoring on a wild pitch and Emma Burr hitting an RBI single to extend the lead to 7-0, concluding a six-run third inning.
Brockway was pleased with what he saw from the offense in the third.
“I think when we saw McCoy for the second time around, the girls came ready to hit and battle," he said. “We scored a lot of runs, but it was a combination of small ball too, and we just hit the ball solid.”
Oneonta would push the lead to 8-0 in the fourth inning, and rallied again in the fifth.
Izzy Giacomelli started the fifth-inning rally with a lead-off single and scored on a sacrifice from Lily Bridger, making it 9-0 Yellowjackets. Platt and VanZandt each reached base in the inning and came around to score on a double from Dening to end the game via the 12-run rule.
Oneonta will host Chenango Valley on Thursday, while Unatego will host Afton on Tuesday.
Oneonta 12, Unatego 0
Una … 000 00X X — 0 1 5
OHS … 106 14X X — 12 10 1
U: Bailey McCoy (L), Sam DeMorier (4), and Sarah Ostrander
OHS: Madie Dening (W), and Maleah Brockington
2B: Abbie Platt 2 (OHS), Madie Dening (OHS), Logan Jipson (OHS)
