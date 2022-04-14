The Oneonta softball team defeated Bainbridge-Guilford at home 12-6 on Thursday.
After the two teams exchanged leads multiple times in the early innings, the Yellowjackets took the lead for good with a four-run third inning.
Natalie VanZandt had the big bat for OHS, going 2-for-4 with a triple, a double, and two RBIs. Jordan Bellinger also went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.
Elsewhere, Izzy Giacomelli and Sadie Baskin each finished with two hits.
On the mound, Madie Denning earned the win by striking out 12 batters and allowing seven hits and eight walks.
Celeste Baldwin went 2-for-4 for the Bobcats while Gabriella Cuozzo scored two runs and drove in one. Cuozzo also struck out seven batters on the mound.
Oneonta’s next game will be on Tuesday at home against Windsor. The Bobcats, meanwhile, will host Delhi on Monday.
Oneonta 12, Bainbridge-Guilford 6
B-G … 003 101 1 — 6 7 5
OHS … 103 332 X — 12 11 2
B-G: G. Cuozzo (L), and D. Pank
OHS: Madie Denning (W), and Carly Erbe
3B: Natalie VanZandt (OHS)
2B: Natalie VanZandt (OHS), Jordan Bellinger (OHS), Carasso (B-G)
BASEBALL
Windsor 7, Greene 6
The Greene baseball team lost to Windsor 7-6 at home on Thursday as a two-run, seventh-inning rally fell just short.
Anthony Sergi had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Trojans’ offense while Nolan Dodzweits had two hits of his own plus an RBI. Greene was unable to take advantage of 12 Windsor walks.
Trent Rapp struck out 13 batters in five-plus innings in earning a no-decision.
Greene (3-2) will visit Delhi on Saturday at noon.
Greene 4, Harpursville 2 (Wednesday)
Greene jumped out to an early lead and was able to hold on for a 4-2 win against Harpursville on Wednesday.
Parker Flanagan earned the win for the Trojans after striking out 10 and allowing just one walk.
Anthony Sergi went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a double at the plate while Trent Rapp also had a double.
Braydon Sakowsky notched a triple for Harpursville.
Dominik Franklyn, meanwhile, took the loss after striking out six and allowing two walks and five hits.
Windsor 7, Greene 6
W … 000 211 3 — 7 9 3
G … 102 100 2 — 6 7 1
W: Kristof, Centorani (4), Colewell (6, W), and Decker
G: Trent Rapp, Anthony Sergi (6, L), and Tyler Brown
2B: Colewell (W), Cristof (W), Nolan Dodzweits (G), Trent Rapp (G)
Greene 4, Harpursville 2 (Wednesday)
H … 000 002 0 — 2 6 2
G … 220 000 X — 4 5 1
H: Dominik Franklyn (L), and Jayden Yereb
G: Parker Flanagan (W), Grayson Flanagan (5), and Tyler Brown, Anthony Sergi
3B: Braydon Sakowsky (H)
2B: Anthony Sergi (G), Trent Rapp (G)
