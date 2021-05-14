SOFTBALL
Oneonta 7, Unatego 2
The Oneonta softball team used a four-run second inning to defeat Unatego by the score of 7-2 in Friday's non-league contest.
Jenna Gaisford collected the win on the mound for the Yellowjackets after striking out nine Spartans batters and allowing just two walks and four hits.
At the plate, Abbie Platt had a double and an RBI, Macky Catan had 4 RBIs, and Sadie Baskin hit a double.
Unatego's Hannah Brandow went 1-for-2 with two runs while Layla Clapper went 2-for-3. Madison Couperthwart took the loss after notching six strikeouts and allowing four walks and four hits.
Oneonta will visit Seton Catholic on Tuesday.
BASEBALL
Milford 15, Richfield Springs 0
Milford's Martin Thorsland pitched a five-inning no-hitter in the Wildcats' 15-0 victory over Richfield Springs in Friday's baseball game.
Thorsland struck out 11 batters in his five frames of work. He also came through at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and 4 RBIs. Mike Virtell also contributed for the Wildcats, going 2-for-2 with a double and 2 RBIs, while Louis Banks had a double and 2 RBIs and Shawn Butler was 1-for-2 with an RBI.
“I am very happy with the way the guys are playing right now and more importantly, they are having a good time doing it,” Milford coach Gregg Eggleston said.
Milford next plays at Edmeston on Monday.
Cooperstown 14, Frankfort-Schuyler 1
A five-run second inning highlighted by a Chris Ubner grand slam propelled Cooperstown past Frankfort-Schuyler 14-1 on Friday.
Ubner finished the day 2-for-4 with 5 RBIs at the plate while also picking up the win on the mound. Kendall Haney added a solo home run in the fourth inning for the Hawkeyes while Derek Moore went 3-for-4 and Fran Parrotta smacked a double.
Cooperstown improves to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in league play.
Morris 14, Worcester 3
Morris scored six runs in the second inning and five runs in the fifth en route to a 14-3 victory over Worcester in a Tri-Valley League game Friday.
Ethan Herring led the Morris offense going 2-for-2 with a double while Asa Dugan went 1-for-3 with a triple. JJ Benjamin was the winning pitcher, finishing with nine strikeouts and allowing two hits in five innings. The Mustangs took advantage of eight Worcester errors.
Tyler Head was the Wolverines' top hitter with a double and 2 RBIs.
Gilboa 10, Roxbury 9 (Thursday)
Gilboa held off a late Roxbury comeback attempt to defeat the Rockets 10-9 in Thursday's Delaware League game.
The Wildcats scored two runs in the top of the sixth inning to take a 10-8 lead and were able to hold on for the win after Roxbury scored a run in the bottom of the seventh.
Sean Willie led the Gilboa offense with a 2-for-5 performance that included a home run, 3 RBIs, and three runs scored. Also chipping in for the Wildcats were Patrick Cherry (4-for-5, RBI, run) and Joe Willie (3-for-4, two doubles, RBI, run). Sean Willie earned the win in relief.
Roxbury's Trent Faulkner-Squires also hit a homer in the game as part of a 2-for-2 day that included a double, 3 RBIs, and two runs scored.
Roxbury (1-4) will visit Charlotte Valley on Tuesday.
GOLF
Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 266, Deposit-Hancock 322
The UV/GMU golf team defeated Deposit-Hancock 266-322 in a Friday match at Red Pines Golf Course.
Brandon Kneale had the low round of the day for UV/GMU (3-0) with a 45. The other UV/GMU scorers included Drew Emrich (53), Devin Hartwell (53), Devin Fairchild (56), and Owen Hill (59).
Nick Locke led Deposit-Hancock (0-5) with a round of 50.
TRACK
BOYS: Laurens/Milford 74.5, Schenevus/Worcester 47.5, Richfield Springs 18 (Thursday)
GIRLS: Laurens/Milford 98, Schenevus/Worcester 33, Richfield Springs 26 (Thursday)
The Laurens/Milford track teams both earned victories at a tri-meet Thursday that included Schenevus/Worcester and Richfield Springs. The L/M boys tallied 74.5 points while the girls finished with 98.
On the boys side, Laurens/Milford was led by a pair of strong performances from Riley Stevens and Carter Stevens, both of whom earned three individual first-place finishes. Riley won the 100 meter, 200 , and 400, while Carter won the 400 hurdles, 1600, and 3200.
Pacing Laurens/Milford on the girls side were Emily Stanley and Alison Munson. Stanley took first in the 1500 and 3000, while Munson won both the long jump and triple jump.
Lily Competiello notched a double for Schenevus/Worcester with wins in the 100 and 200.
