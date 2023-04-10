The Oneonta baseball team improved to 6-0 on the season with a 13-0 shutout of Susquehanna Valley on the road Monday.
Brady Carr tossed a two-hitter on the mound for the Yellowjackets, striking out 10 and walking none while retiring the final 16 batters he faced in order.
Carr also helped his own cause at the plate, driving in three runs including two on a two-run double in the third inning. Owen Burnsworth and Britten Zeh each had doubles for OHS. Burnsworth and Cameron Horth had two hits apiece.
Oneonta will host Windsor on Wednesday.
South Kortright 24, Roxbury 3
South Kortright used an eight-run first inning to defeat Roxbury 24-3 on Monday.
Darren Dengler hit two doubles for the Rams, while Adam Champlin, Jacob Staroba, and Logan Reinshagen each had a double of their own in the win.
South Kortright will be at Jefferson on Tuesday.
Afton 15, Walton 0
Afton defeated Walton on Monday on the strength of an eight-run sixth inning.
Ryan Wright went 3-for-4 with a triple and a double for Afton, while Matthew Carman added a triple of his own, and Carter Burns added a double.
Hunter Baciuska earned the win, striking out three over three shutout innings.
Afton will visit Unatego/Franklin on Tuesday, while Walton will visit Deposit-Hancock on the same day.
Oneonta 13, Susquehanna Valley 0
OHS … 103 220 4 — 13 7 0
SV … 000 000 0 — 0 2 2
SV: Jordan Denning (L), Quentin Bowman (3), Mason Karns (5), and Trevor Hamm
OHS: Brady Carr (W), and Jameson Brown
2B: Owen Burnsworth (OHS), Britten Zeh (OHS), Brady Carr (OHS)
South Kortright 24, Roxbury 3
R … 000 21X — 3 2 6
SK … 848 4XX — 24 14 4
R: Chris Garafolo (L), Jordan Johnston 2, Mason Hamil (3), Bryton Bower (4), and Taran Davis
SK: Cole Thomas (W), Chase Rockefeller (3), Jackson Hudson (4), Anthony Martinez (5), and Darren Dengler, Chase Rockefeller (4)
2B: Darren Dengler 2 (SK), Adam Champlin (SK), Jacob Staroba (SK), Logan Reinshagen (SK)
Afton 15, Walton 0
A … 202 308 X — 15 10 0
W … 000 000 X — 0 2 3
A: Hunter Baciuska (W), Justin Reeve (4), Jacob Wright (5)
W: H. Halstead (L), B. Brown (6), J. Serra (6)
3B: Ryan Wright (A), Matthew Carman (A)
2B: Ryan Wright (A), Carter Burns (A)
SOFTBALL
Morris/Edmeston 13, Walton 10
Morris/Edmeston won a wild, back-and-forth affair against Walton 13-10 on Monday as M/E scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull off the comeback.
Jessica Walling hit a two-strike inside-the-park home run to win the game for Morris/Edmeston in walk-off fashion. Walling went 2-for-4 with three runs scored in addition to her four RBI.
Kenna Buriello, meanwhile, went 2-for-3 with a home run, a triple and three RBI. Carissa Richards and Amira Ross drove in two runs apiece for M/E. Maddie Moore earned the win in her first varsity start, striking out nine batters in the circle.
Morris/Edmeston will host Brookfield on Saturday.
Roxbury 29, South Kortright 14
Roxbury earned a 29-14 home victory over South Kortright in Delaware League action on Monday.
Ryleigh Goodchild went 2-for-3 at the plate for the Rockets while Mikayla Wright held the Rams to five hits to earn the win in the circle.
Roxbury will visit Charlotte Valley on Thursday while South Kortright hosts Gilboa on Wednesday.
Laurens/Milford 16, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 1
Laurens/Milford took down Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 16-1 at home in a Tri-Valley League contest on Monday.
Brooke Mann allowed just one hit in five innings in the circle, striking out seven and walking three. At the plate, Gabby Andrades had two hits including a double and three RBI.
Brin Whiteman had the only hit of the game for CV-S/SS.
Laurens/Milford will host Margaretville on Tuesday while CV-S/SS will be at Gilboa on Tuesday.
Delhi 10, Morris/Edmeston 6 (Friday)
Cortland 7, Morris/Edmeston 6 (Friday)
Morris/Edmeston dropped a pair of games on Friday in Cortland in the PBR Diamond Series, falling to Delhi 10-6 and losing to Cortland 7-6.
Alli Ferrara led Delhi at the plate and in the circle in the first game. She went 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs with the bat, and finished with eight strikeouts in six innings as the winning pitcher.
Amira Ross drove in two runs for M/E while Hannah Wist struck out nine in six innings of work in the circle.
Against Cortland, Morris/Edmeston nearly rallied from a 7-3 deficit but came up just short. Kenna Buriello had a three-hit game in the loss while Ross had two hits and an RBI. Wist finished with eight strikeouts in the circle.
Morris/Edmeston 13, Walton 10
Walt … 110 501 2 — 10 10 5
M/E … 060 200 5 — 13 12 5
Walt: B. Coons (L)
M/E: M. Moore (W)
HR: J. Walling (M/E), K. Buriello (M/E)
3B: K. Buriello (M/E)
2B: C. Richards (M/E), A. Ross (M/E), F. Gregory (W), C. Merwin (W)
Roxbury 29, South Kortright 14
SK … 041 27X X — 14 5 2
R … 0(10)4 87X X — 29 8 4
R: Mikayla Wright (W), and Alexa DeMaio
SK: N. Brown (L), F. Sass (4), A. Santer (5), and H. Collins
3B: H. Collins (SK)
Laurens/Milford 16, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 1
CVS/SS … 001 00X X — 1 1 5
L/M … 052 81X X — 16 6 1
CVS/SS: Mia Dubben (L), and Lydia Lusk
L/M: Brooke Mann (W), and Bella Garlick, Taylor Beckley; 7 ks, 3 bb, 1 h
2B: Gabby Andrades (L/M)
Delhi 10, Morris/Edmeston 6 (Friday)
DA … 106 201 X — 10 9 2
M/E … 200 022 X — 6 3 2
DA: A. Ferrara (W)
M/E: H. Wist (L)
Cortland 7, Morris/Edmeston 6 (Friday)
M/E … 300 021 0 — 6 6 6
Cort … 410 200 X — 7 10 3
M/E: H. Wist (L)
Cort: E. McCormick (W)
2B: E. McCormick (Cort)
