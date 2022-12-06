The Oneonta boys basketball team went on the road Tuesday and scored a convincing 64-39 win over Sidney in non-league play.
Brady Carr led the scoring for the Yellowjackets with 17 points. Makya Morrison and Finlay Oliver each scored 10 points while Britten Zeh added eight.
Connor van der Sommer recorded a game-high 22 points for the Warriors and Dylan Easton followed up with 17 of his own.
Oneonta is at Chenango Forks on Thursday while Sidney visits Greene the same day.
South Kortright 71, Worcester 33
The South Kortright boys cruised to a 71-33 victory over Worcester on Tuesday.
Connor Quarino poured in a game-high 25 points to lead the Rams’ offense. Also scoring in double figures were Adam Champlin with 13 points, Troy Dianich with 12, and Trent Cole with 10.
Matthew Sanders led Worcester with 10 points while Tyler Head added nine.
South Kortright hosts Downsville on Friday while Worcester will be at home against Gilboa on Friday.
Richfield Springs 58, Schenevus 51
Richfield Springs emerged triumphant over Schenevus 58-51 in Tuesday’s Tri-Valley League contest.
Jordan Diliberto was the top scorer for Richfield Springs with 17 points while Bradyn Dunckel had 15 points and Jesse Bowman scored 14 of his own.
Jackson Reed had a double-double for Schenevus, finishing with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Lucien Kortekaas (12 points) and Mehki Regg (11) also finished in double figures.
Richfield Springs visits Morrisville-Eaton on Friday while Schenevus hosts Morris on Thursday.
Bainbridge-Guilford 53, Harpursville 28
The Bobcats rolled to a 53-28 Midstate Athletic Conference victory over Harpursville on Tuesday.
James Hogroian led the way for B-G, finishing with 18 points and seven rebounds. Ilias Wilson, meanwhile, notched 14 points and six rebounds.
Jayden Deleon led the scoring for Harpursville with nine points.
Sharon Springs 47, Heatly 42
Sharon Springs was able to hold off a late rally by Heatly to secure a 47-42 victory on Tuesday.
Brady Law scored a team-best 15 points while Mike Cashman also finished in double figures with 12 points.
L.J. McCarthy (18 points) and Ryan Sedwick (17 points) led Heatly, as both players made five three-pointers in the loss.
Sharon Springs will be at home against Edmeston on Thursday.
Laurens/Milford 85, Jefferson/Stamford 33 (Monday)
Ten different players scored for Laurens/Milford in its 85-33 victory over Jefferson/Stamford on Monday in the Stamford Christmas Tournament.
Braden Murphy and Cyller Cimko each scored 20 points to lead the way for Laurens/Milford, while Carter Stevens finished with 12 points, six steals, and five assists.
Chris Hardenbergh and Jacob Staroba each scored eight points for Jefferson/Stamford.
L/M will play Walton in Wednesday's title game with J/S taking on Gilboa in the consolation game beforehand.
Oneonta 64, Sidney 39
OHS … 18 18 17 11 — 64
S … 6 11 11 11 — 39
OHS: Cam Sitts 1 0-0 3, Ben Casola 1 0-0 2, Peyton Mackey 1 0-0 2, Jared Hill 1 0-0 2, Owen Burnsworth 3 0-0 7, Britten Zeh 3 0-0 8, Dakoda Buzzy 1 0-0 3, Makya Morrison 4 1-4 10, Zach Grygiel 0 0-0 0, Brady Carr 8 0-0 17, Aiden Hendricks 0 0-0 0, Andrew Web 0 0-0 0, Finlay Oliver 3 4-7 10. Totals: 26 5-11 64
S: Connor van der Sommen 7 7-8 22, Dylan Easton 5 4-7 17, Danny Morris 0 0-0 0, Will Simmons 0 0-0 0, Cameron Russo 0 0-2 0, Chris Moreno 0 0-0 0, Ben Miller 0 0-0 0, Zane Lett 0 0-0 0, Justyn Lang 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 11-17 39
Three-point baskets: OHS 7 (Sitts, Burnworth, Zeh 2, Buzzy, Morrison, Carr); S 4 (van der Sommer, Easton 3)
South Kortright 71, Worcester 33
SK … 25 16 20 10 — 71
W … 8 5 5 15 — 33
SK: T. Dianich 4 3-4 12, J. Byrne 1 0-0 2, D. Dengler 1 0-0 2, T. Cole 5 0-0 10, C. Quarino 11 1-1 25, J. Anderson 2 0-0 5, A. Champlin 6 0-0 13, R. Hobbie 0 0-0 0, J. Palmatier 0 0-0 0, J. Regazzi 1 0-0 2. Totals: 31 4-5 77
W: D. Critti 0 0-0 0, T. Haley 1 0-0 2, L. Roof 0 0-0 0, C. Fancher 2 2-4 7, R. Shafer 0 1-2 1, M. Sivacck 0 0-0 0, J. Geiskopf 2 0-0 4, T. Head 3 3-6 9, A. Adams 0 0-0 0, M. Sanders 4 2-3 10. Totals: 12 8-15 33
Three-point baskets: SK 5 (Dianich, Quarino 2, Anderson, Champlin); W 1 (Fancher)
Richfield Springs 58, Schenevus 51
RS … 14 21 10 13 — 58
S … 13 14 13 11 — 51
RS: Mitchell Palmatier 0 0-0 0, Aiden Dibble 0 0-0 0, Clay Bobnick 2 0-2 4, Justin Wolfe 2 2-3 7, Jesse Bowman 6 0-0 14, Ethan O’Connor 0 1-4 1, Cameron Mercer 0 0-0 0, Bradyn Dunckel 6 2-2 15, Jordan Diliberto 6 2-3 17. Totals 22 7-14 58.
S: Ethan Reed 0 0-0 0, Tim Green 0 0-0 0, Allen Osborne 2 0-0 5, Cody Keator 0 0-0 0, Connor Morell 0 0-0 0, Aiden Burgos 0 0-0 0, Trevor Schneider 1 2-2 4, Mehki Regg 5 0-0 11, Jackson Reed 9 0-2 19, Owen Bryant 0 0-0 0, Lucien Kortekaas 6 0-0 12, Ryan Spranger 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 2-4 51
Three-point baskets: RS 7 (Diliberto 3, Bouman 2, Wolfe, Dunckel); S 3 (Osborne, Regg, Reed)
Bainbridge-Guilford 53, Harpursville 28
B-G … 17 12 18 6 — 53
H … 5 7 8 8 — 28
B-G: D. Emerson 1 2-4 4, A. Singh 1 0-0 2, J. Hogroian 7 3-4 18, N. McKown 0 0-2 0, I. Wilson 5 1-1 14, L. McKown 0 0-0 0, I. Seiler 2 0-0 5, G. O’Hara 2 0-0 5, M. Lipani 0 0-0 0, G. Johnson 1 1-2 4, A. Sherman 0 1-2 1. Totals: 19 5-18 53
H: A. Villecco 1 0-0 3, J. Deleon 1 7-11 9, N. Crocker 2 0-0 4, A. Clinton 0 0-0 0, J. Yereb 1 0-0 3, D. Williamson 0 1-2 1, D. Franklyn 4 0-1 8, L. Quick 0 0-0 0, H. Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 8-14 28
Three-point baskets: B-G 7 (Hogorian, Wilson 3, Seiler, O’Hara, Johnson); H 2 (Villecco, Yereb)
Sharon Springs 47, Heatly 42
SS … 12 12 11 12 — 47
H … 6 13 6 17 — 42
SS: Ethan Mickel 3 0-0 8, Luke Enyart 1 2-4 4, Mike Cashman 4 2-2 12, Brendan Parrotti 2 3-7 7, Brady Law 5 5-10 15, Brady Ostrander 0 1-2 1. Totals 15 13-25 47
H: L.J. McCarthy 5 3-4 18, Alexis McCathy 1 0-0 2, Angelo Casale 2 0-0 4, Alex Ries 0 1-2 1, Ryan Sedwick 6 0-0 17. Totals 134 4-6 42.
Three-point baskets: SS 4 (Cashman 2, Mickel 2); H 10 (McCarthy 5, Sedwick 5)
Laurens/Milford 85, Jefferson/Stamford 33 (Monday)
L/M … 19 24 27 15 — 85
J/S … 5 10 5 13 — 33
L/M: Carter Stevens 4 1-2 12, Christian Lawson 2 2-2 6, Cyller Cimko 7 5-8 20, Wendell Agustin 0 0-0 0, Jacob Burkhart 1 1-2 3, Nick DeBoer 0 0-0 0, Mike Virtell 3 2-5 8, Donta Sherwood 1 0-0 3, Braden Murphy 8 0-1 20, Logan Conklin 3 1-2 7, Evan Clark 1 0-0 2, Luke Edmonds 2 0-0 4. Totals: 32 12-22 85
J/S: Jon Michael Leas 0 0-0 0, Patrick Terk 1 0-0 3, Louis Ortiz 2 1-2 5, Tyler Knapp 0 0-0 0, Mate Villanueva 0 0-0 0, Jordan Anderson 2 2-4 7, Chris Hardenbergh 2 3-5 8, Caleb Hardenbergh 1 0-0 2, Nathan Lane 0 0-0 0, Jacob Staroba 1 6-12 8, Brandon Harris 0 0-0 0, Nathan Lettermann 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 12-23 33
Three-point baskets: L/M 9 (Cimko, Murphy 4, Stevens 3, Sherwood); J/S 3 (Terk, Anderson, Ch. Hardenbergh)
WRESTLING
Walton/Delhi 48, Deposit-Hancock 27
The Walton/Delhi wrestling team defeated Deposit-Hancock 48-27 in a dual meet on Tuesday.
Winning their matches by pin for Walton/Delhi were Hayden Robinson (110 pounds), Justin Somers (118), Holden Church (138), Kyle Miller (145), and Kamrin Stanton (215). Walton/Delhi also picked up three wins by forfeit.
Winning for Deposit-Hancock were Landyn Shaffer (126), Sam Parkinson (172), Nick Caiati (189), and Ryan Stoss (285) by pin, and Landen Estus (152) by decision.
Walton/Delhi will be in action at the Chenango Valley Duals beginning on Friday at 2:30 p.m.
Walton/Delhi 48, Deposit-Hancock 27
Matches began at 145 pounds
102: Aiden Branigan (WDA) won by forfeit
110: Hayden Robinson (WDA) pinned Jason Candeo, 6:37
118: Justin Somers (WDA) pinned Kevin Conklin, 0:45
126: Landyn Shaffer (D-H) pinned Garrett Copeland, 3:13
132: Ethan Copeland (WDA) won by forfeit
138: Holden Church (WDA) pinned Asaac Mead, 4:13
145: Kyle Miller (WDA) pinned Logan Westbrook, 1:04
152: Landen Estus (D-H) decisioned Noah Sovocool, 6-0
160: Peyton Tweedie (WDA) won by forfeit
172: Sam Parkinson (D-H) pinned Travis Houck, 2:52
189: Nick Caiati (D-H) pinned Jaxon Backus, 1:08
215: Kamrin Stanton (WDA) pinned Landon Crowson, 1:01
285: Ryan Stoss (D-H) pinned Gus Miller, 1:40
BOYS SWIMMING
Cooperstown 91, Proctor 73
The Cooperstown boy swim team defeated Proctor 91-73 on the road Tuesday.
London Kinley, Lincoln Dilorenzo, and Finn Morgan each won two individual events for the Hawkeyes: Kinley won the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly, Dilorenzo took first in diving and the 100 freestyle, and Morgan won the 500 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
Elsewhere, Macon Aramini won the 200 free, Jacob Johnson took first in the 50 free, and Graham Abrams finished first in the 100 breaststroke. Cooperstown also swept all three relay events.
Cooperstown will host Sherburne-Earlville on Thursday.
Cooperstown 91, Proctor 73
Top Cooperstown finishers
200 Medley Relay: 1. Morgan, Abrams, Kinley, Johnson, 2:03.53
200 Freestyle: 1. Macon Aramini, 2:09.50
200 Individual Medley: 1. London Kinley, 2:31.26
50 Freestyle: 1. Jacob Johnson, 28.68
Diving: 1. Lincoln Dilorenzo, 203.55
100 Butterfly: 1. London Kinley, 1:07.53
100 Freestyle: 1. Lincoln Dilorenzo, 1:00.38
500 Freestyle: 1. Finn Morgan, 6:27.67
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Kinley, Aramini, Ayers, Abrams, 1:48.89
100 Backstroke: 1. Finn Morgan, 1:07.76
100 Breaststroke: 1. Graham Abrams, 1:19.46
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Morgan, Dilorenzo, Ayers, Aramini, 4:21.87
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.