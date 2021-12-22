Oneonta stifles Susquehanna Valley in 49-35 win

The Oneonta girls basketball team put forth a strong defensive effort on Wednesday to defeat Susquehanna Valley 49-35 at home.
The Yellowjackets held the Sabers to just 13 first-half points en route to the victory.
Ang McGraw had a strong all-around game for OHS, finishing with 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and four steals. Emily Zeh, meanwhile, recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds as well as four blocks.
Emma Peeters finished with nine points and five assists.
Oneonta will be at Vestal on Tuesday.
Unatego 64, Unadilla Valley 32
The Spartans rolled to a 64-32 victory over the Storm on Friday in a Midstate Athletic Conference game.
Kylie Mussaw led Unatego with a game-high 19 points while Liz Craft recorded a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Jaiden Schrag was Unadilla Valley’s top scorer with 15 points.
Unatego will compete in the Dick White Holiday Tournament in Cooperstown on Monday. Unadilla Valley will host its own tournament starting on Tuesday.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 53,
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 43
Cherry Valley-Springfield defeated Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 53-43 in Wednesday’s Tri-Valley League game.
Joleen Lusk led the Patriots with a game-high 21 points, while Brin Whiteman added 19 points.
For G-MU, Ashlyn Marron led the way with 15 points, followed by Hannah Bonczkowski with 14 points.
CV-S will travel to play Mount Markham on Dec. 29 and GM-U will face Downsville on Jan. 4.
Morris 80, Laurens 12
Morris defeated Laurens 80-12 in a Tri-Valley League game on Wednesday.
The Mustangs held the Leopards scoreless in both the second and fourth quarters.
Carissa Richards led Morris with 26 points, while Madison Aikins and Hannah Sawyer scored 16 and 12 points, respectively.
For Laurens, Natasha Solovitch and Kendra Dunham each scored 6 points.
Morris will travel to Charlotte Valley on Dec. 28.
Oneonta 49, Susquehanna Valley 35
OHS … 12 10 19 8 — 49
SV … 8 5 14 8 — 35
Oneonta: Jordan Bellinger 2 0-0 4, Ang McGraw 6 1-4 13, Megan Cleveland 2 0-1 4, Emma Peeters 3 0-0 9, Emily Zeh 6 0-0 12, Abbie Platt 2 2-2 7. Totals: 21 3-7 49
SV: Carmela Belnome 4 0-0 9, Morgan Hoffman 2 0-2 6, Kaelyn Roloson 2 0-0 5, Heidi Brasso 3 0-0 6, Liz Kick 1 0-2 2, Arola MacNamee 3 1-2 7, Gianna Palmer 0 0-2 0. Totals: 15 1-8 35
Three-point baskets: OHS 4 (Peeters 3, Platt); SV 4 (Belnome, Hoffman, Roloson)
Unatego 64, Unadilla Valley 32
U … 19 14 16 15 — 64
UV … 8 12 6 6 — 32
Unatego: B. McCoy 0 0-0 0, A. Lucia 4 0-1 8, K. Mussaw 9 0-2 19, D. Hopper 0 0-0 0, C. VanDeusen 1 0-0 2, M. Wilsey 8 2-3 18, M. Swift 1 0-0 2, L. Craft 3 4-4 10, T. Codington 2 0-2 5. Totals: 28 6-12 64
Unadilla Valley: I. Potter 1 0-0 2, J. Schrag 5 5-7 15, K. York 2 0-0 4, K. Smith 0 0-0 0, K. Cambridge 3 1-1 7, H. Sayles 1 0-0 2, L. Parker 0 0-0 0, B. Jones 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 6-8 32
Three-point baskets: U 2 (Mussaw, Codington); UV 0
Cherry Valley-Springfield 53, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 43
CV-S … 10 16 11 16 — 53
G-MU … 14 9 12 8 — 43
Cherry Valley-Springfield: Daphne West 1 0-0 2, Morgan Huff 4 2-4 10, Emma Whiteman 1 1-2 3, Lydia Lusk 1 0-0 2, Joleen Lusk 9 3-4 21, Brin Whiteman 6 0-0 15. Totals 22 6-10 53
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton: Hannah Bonczkowski 5 1-2 14, Ashlyn Marron 5 3-4 15, Mackenzie Barnes 1 0-0 2, Kendra Hammond 1 0-0 2, Megan Perrine 5 0-0 10. Totals 17 4-6 43
Three-point baskets: CV-S 3 (Brin Whiteman); G-MU 5 (Hannah Bonczkowski 3, Ashlyn Marron 2)
Morris 80, Laurens 12
M … 25 16 23 16 — 80
L … 3 0 9 0 — 12
Morris: Carissa Richard 11 0-0 26, Hannah Wist 4 1-2 9, Madison Aikins 8 0-0 16, Maddie Coleman 3 3-4 9, Triana Hawkins 5 0-0 12, Maiya King 1 0-0 2. Totals 35 4-6 80
Laurens: Natasha Solovitch 3 0-0 6, Kendra Dunham 2 0-0 6, Jaden Gravelding 0 0-2 0. Totals 5 0-2 12
Three-point baskets: M 6 (Richards 4, Sawyer 2); L 2 (Dunham 2)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Morris 71, Laurens 44
The Morris boys rolled to a 71-44 victory over Laurens in Wednesday’s Tri-Valley League matchup.
The top scorers for Morris were Scott Murphy with 19 points, followed by Tiger Stancil with 12 points.
Laurens was led by Brock Mann with a game-high 21 points, including six three-pointers, while Cyller Cimko added 10 points.
Morris will next play at Brookfield on Jan. 3.
Unadilla Valley 54, Oxford 40
Unadilla Valley earned a 54-40 victory over Oxford in Wednesday’s Midstate Athletic Conference game. Zach Fleming led the Storm with 20 points, while teammate Ben Gorrell added 11 points.
For Oxford, Ethan Fleury led with 17 points, followed by Ethan Ehly with 13 points.
Unadilla Valley will play Sherburne-Earlville on Dec. 28.
Morris 71, Laurens 44
M … 21 11 25 14 — 71
L … 5 11 5 23 — 44
Morris: Garrett Aikins 1 0-0 3, Tiger Stancil 4 2-2 12, JJ Benjamin 4 0-1 9, Asa Dugan 3 0-0 7, Alexander Page 1 0-0 2, Scott Murphy 9 0-0 19, Jon Child 5 0-0 10, Lincoln Waffle 1 0-0 2, Ethan Franklin 2 1-2 7. Totals 32 3-5 71
Laurens: Donta Sherwood 2 0-0 5, Brock Mann 7 1-2 21, Cyller Cimko 1 8-10 10, Logan Conklin 1 0-0 2, Anthony Provost 3 0-0 6. Totals 14 9-12 44
Three-point baskets: M 8 (Stancil 2, Franklin 2, Benjamin, Dugan, Aikins, Murphy); L 7 (Mann 6, Sherwood)
Unadilla Valley 54, Oxford 40
UV … 14 10 19 11 — 54
O … 9 10 12 9 — 40
Unadilla Valley: Zach Fleming 8 0-0 20, Colin Gilbert 2 0-0 4, Keegan Piatt 1 0-0 2, Zach Smith 2 0-0 5, Trason Murray 1 1-2 4, Trent Marinelli 4 0-0 8, Ben Gorrell 5 0-0 11. Toals 23 1-2 54
Oxford: John Novente 3 2-4 8, Ethan Fleury 5 5-8 17, Ethan Ehly 5 2-2 13, David Tucker 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 9-14 40
Three-point baskets: UV (Fleming 4, Smith, Murray, Gorrell); O 3 (Fleury 2, Ehly)
WRESTLING
Holland Patent 48,
Cooperstown/Milford 21
The Cooperstown/Milford wrestling team was defeated by Holland Patent 48-21 in Wednesday’s match.
Colton Czadzeck (189 pounds) earned a victory by pin while TJ O’Connor (145) won by a 6-3 decision. Todd Bowen (132) and Henry Loeffler (172) each won by forfeit.
Cooperstown/Milford will play host to its Invitational Tournament beginning next Wednesday.
Holland Patent 48, Cooperstown/Milford 21
Matches started at 172
102: double forfeit
110: Eli Doxstader (HP) won by forfeit
118: Jaxson Koenig (HP) won by forfeit
126: Carter Williams (HP) pinned Waylon Cassal, 0:31
132: Todd Bowen (C/M) won by forfeit
138: Cooper Doxstader (HP) won by forfeit
145: TJ O’Connor (C/M) decisioned Adam Stowell, 6-3
152: Aiden Rubas (HP) won by forfeit)
160: Noah Rivera (HP) pinned Cameron Fritts, 2:41
172: Henry Loeffler (C/M) won by forfeit
189: Colton Czadzeck (C/M) pinned Brent Mott, 1:58
215: Nate Craver (HP) pinned Max Sharf, 1:40
285: Andrew Morris (HP) won by forfeit
