Oneonta sweeps Newark Valley in Class C Quarterfinals

The Oneonta volleyball team swept Newark Valley in the Section IV Class C Semifinals on Tuesday. The game scores were 25-19, 25-22, 25-9.
Emily Lobb led the Yellowjackets with 10 kills and nine aces. Other contributing teammates included Abbie Platt with nine digs and 12 assists, Haley Utter with seven kills, and Madie Denning with eight digs and 11 assists.
Oneonta will host the winner of Thomas A. Edison and Chenango Forks on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in the Class C Semifinals.
Unadilla Valley 3, Delhi 1
The Storm defeated the Bulldogs in four sets in Tuesday’s Section IV Class D Semifinal match at home.
Kate Conway led Unadilla Valley with 14 digs, 13 assists, and seven kills. Also pitching in for the win were Maddi Sayles (18 digs, seven kills), Hudson Lyons (nine assists), Gabby Cummings (five aces), Melanie VanValen (four aces), and Shannon Kelly (four assists).
Leading Delhi were Izzy Tucker (10 digs), Vidya Samudrala (five blocks, four kills), and Julia Baxter (five blocks, one kill).
Unadilla Valley will face the winner of Tioga and Southern Cayuga on Thursday in the Class D Semifinals.
Oxford 3, Deposit-Hancock 2
The Blackhawks outlasted the Eagles in five sets in Tuesday’s back-and-forth match in the Section IV Class D Quarterfinals. The game scores were 26-24, 22-25, 25-18, 20-25, 25-22.
Leading the way for Oxford were Madalyn Barrows (13 kills, seven digs, four aces, two assists) and Mallory Olsen-Nichols (24 assists, four kills, three aces).
Others contributing to the win included Tamera Hurlburt (six kills, six digs, four aces), Anaiya Davis (seven digs), and Quinnlin LaMonica (eight kills).
Kaitlyn Macumber had a huge match for Deposit-Hancock with 22 digs, 10 assists, and 10 kills. Also performing well were Emily Moore (18 digs, 10 assists, six aces) and Olivia Carey (six kills, two blocks).
Oxford will face the winner of Candor and Spencer-Van Etten in the Class D Semifinals on Thursday.
