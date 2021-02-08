Oneonta 71 - Norwich 51
at Oneonta (virtual meet)
200 Medley Relay: 1, Eli House, Owen Shultz, Ian House, Stephen Baker.
200 Freestyle: 2, Henry Wolff 2:21.63.
200 IM: 1, Ian House 2:25.55.
50 Freestyle: 1, Eli House 25.05.
Diving: 1, Stephen Baker 157.65.
100 Butterfly: 2, Stephen Baker 1:28.09.
100 Freestyle: 1, Eli House 56.50.
500 Freestyle: 1, Henry Wolff 6:20.71.
100 Backstroke: 2, Bastian Dudley 1:17.98.
100 Breaststroke: 1, Ian House 1:09.31.
400 Freestyle Relay: 1, Eli House, Henry Wolff, Bastian Dudley, Ian House 4:16.72.
