Swimming

Oneonta 71 - Norwich 51

at Oneonta (virtual meet)

200 Medley Relay: 1, Eli House, Owen Shultz, Ian House, Stephen Baker.

200 Freestyle: 2, Henry Wolff 2:21.63.

200 IM: 1, Ian House 2:25.55.

50 Freestyle: 1, Eli House 25.05.

Diving: 1, Stephen Baker 157.65.

100 Butterfly: 2, Stephen Baker 1:28.09.

100 Freestyle: 1, Eli House 56.50.

500 Freestyle: 1, Henry Wolff 6:20.71.

100 Backstroke: 2, Bastian Dudley 1:17.98.

100 Breaststroke: 1, Ian House 1:09.31.

400 Freestyle Relay: 1, Eli House, Henry Wolff, Bastian Dudley, Ian House 4:16.72.

