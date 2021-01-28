Owego 87, Oneonta 66
At Oneonta
Senior Recognition: Ian House, and Maximilian Madej
Top Results for Oneonta:
200 Medley Relay: 1, Eli House, Ian House, Stephen Baker, Max Madej, 2:04.07.
200 Freestyle: 3, Bastian Dudley, 2:24.00.
200 Individual Medley: 1, Ian House, 2:25.55.
50 Freestyle: 1, Eli House, 24.41.
1M Diving: 2, Stephen Baker, 155.50.
100 Butterfly: 3, Stephen Baker, 1:24.43.
100 Freestyle: 1, Eli House 54.47.
500 Freestyle: 2, Bastian Dudley 6:58.05.
200 Freestyle Relay: 2, Max Madej, Louis Bonnici, Stephen Baker, Bastian Dudley, 2:06.08.
100 Breaststroke: 1, Ian House, 1:10.80.
400 Freestyle Relay: 2, Eli House, Bastian Dudley, Owen Shultz, Ian House, 4:52.93.
