The Oneonta tennis team fell to Windsor 4-2 in a doubleheader match held on Thursday. All of the matches were singles matches, with Windsor having three players play twice and Oneonta using six players for each match.
Isaac Wooden and Ryan VanValkenburg provided the wins for OHS, with Wooden winning 8-0 and VanValkenburg winning 8-0.
Oneonta will be at home against Delhi on Friday.
Cooperstown 4, Hamilton 1
The Cooperstown tennis team earned a 4-1 home victory against Hamilton on Thursday.
Gunter Weldon and Justin Wolfe each won their singles matches, with Weldon notching an impressive 6-0, 6-0 victory in first singles.
Cooperstown won both of its doubles matches thanks to the play of Liam and Aidan Spencer, and Addison Lewis and Ashlyn Wolfe.
Cooperstown will be at Mount Markham on Friday.
Delhi 5, Oxford 0
The Delhi tennis team remained perfect on the season (5-0) with a 5-0 victory against Oxford on Thursday.
Tabor Reed, Hallee Bodo, and Risdon Reed each won in straight sets in singles play for the Bulldogs. Also winning in straight sets in doubles were the duos of Owen Haight and Bryce Burrows, and Tyler Branigan and Ryan Burrows.
Delhi will visit Oneonta on Friday.
Hunter-Tannersville 6, Roxbury 0
Hunter-Tannersville blanked Roxbury 6-0 in Thursday’s match at Roxbury.
Nicholas Uhrik, Kristian Aizstrauts, Hedda Flynn, and Will Schneider all won in singles play for H-T. Winning in doubles were Brooke Tuomey and Garrett Legg, and Ian Gilmore and Will Schneider.
Roxbury (2-3) will host Andes on Friday.
Windsor 4, Oneonta 2
Singles: Alejandro Chavaria (W) def. Jayden Zakala 8-1; Nate Wickizer (W) def. Dylan Shaughnessy 8-3; Isaac Wooden (OHS) def. Zach Lockwood 8-0; Alejandro Chavaria (W) def. Tyler Zakala 8-2; Nate Wickizer (W) def. Bella Holleran 8-2; Ryan VanValkenburg (OHS) def. Zach Lockwood 8-0
Cooperstown 4, Hamilton 1
Singles: Gunter Weldon (Coop) def. Bergen Linden 6-0, 6-0; Justin Wolfe (Coop) def. Ethan Hanmer 6-2, 7-6 (7-5); Mike Mansfield (H) def. Alexis Wolfe 6-2, 6-1
Doubles: Liam Spencer and Aidan Spencer (Coop) def. AnXin Zheng and Noa Stahlberg 6-0, 6-0; Addison Lewis and Ashlyn Wolfe (Coop) def. Lilly Woods and Sam Larson 6-2, 6-2
Delhi 5, Oxford 0
Singles: Tabor Reed (DA) def. John Rovente 6-2, 6-0; Hallee Bodo (DA) def. Ethan Ehly 6-4, 6-0; Risdon Reed (DA) def. Sam Hendricks 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: Owen Haight and Bryce Burrows (DA) def. Madalyn Barrows and Ethan Fleury 6-1, 6-3; Tyler Branigan and Ryan Burrows (DA) def. Jill Finch and Jocie Finch 6-3, 6-1
Hunter-Tannersville 6, Roxbury 0
Singles: Nicholas Uhrik (H-T) def. Ryder Albano 9-5; Kristian Aizstraus (H-T) def. Alina Chojnowski 9-6; Hedda Flynn (H-T) def. Mya Johnston 9-3; Will Schneider (H-T) def. Max Curtis 9-4
Doubles: Brooke Tuomey and Garrett Legg (H-T) def. Ayla Vorisek and Maddie Tobon 10-8; Ian Gilmore and Will Schneider (H-T) def. Chelsea Curtis and Steven Martin 9-2
TRACK & FIELD
Edmeston was the site of a four-team track and field meet on Wednesday that saw Laurens/Milford, Richfield Springs, Morris/Edmeston, and Stamford in action.
The teams from Laurens/Milford won both events, with the girls tallying 124 points and the boys finishing with 98.
Finishing with two wins apiece for the Laurens/Milford girls were Nicol Stanley (100 hurdles, 400 hurdles), Jade Moxley (800, 1500), Sarah Munson (shot put, discus), and Mariah Saggese (high jump, triple jump).
The other winners for Laurens/Milford were Eowyn Chickerell (100), Julia Barown (200, and Alison Munson (long jump).
Winning for Morris/Edmeston were Molly Rifanburg (400) and Lorissa Johnston (3000).
On the boys side, Riley Stevens and Wendell Agustin each won three events for Laurens/Milford. Stevens took first in the 100, 200, and 400 while Agustin won the 110 hurdles, 400 hurdles, and long jump.
Earning two wins apiece were Zach Brown (800, 1600) and Sawyer Eckberg (shot put, discus). Carter Stevens and Justin Lapilusa won the 3200 and high jump, respectively.
GOLF
Hamilton 198, Cooperstown 227
The Cooperstown golf team fell to Hamilton 198-227 on a windy and cold day at Leatherstocking Golf Course.
Max Jones led the Hawkeyes with a 45, with Charlie Lambert (54), Owen Tedesco (63), and Ellie Dykstra (65) rounding out the top four.
Will Choinard had the low round of the day for Hamilton with a 40.
Cooperstown will face Adirondack at Woodgate Pines Golf Course on Tuesday.
Hamilton 198, Cooperstown 227
At Leatherstocking Golf Course
Par 35, Front 9
Hamilton: Will Choinard 40, Ryan Peters 47, Nico Hay 50, Peyton Werner 61
Cooperstown: Max Jones 45, Charlie Lambert 54, Owen Tedesco 63, Ellie Dykstra 65
