A six-run fourth inning helped the Oneonta baseball team secure its first win of the season on Tuesday as the Yellowjackets defeated Chenango Valley 10-7 in a game that was called after five innings due to darkness.
In a game that saw the two teams combine for 17 walks and just five base hits, OHS took advantage of seven stolen bases to pull away for the win.
Carter Neer had an RBI single in the fourth inning while Kaden Halstead and Bruce Mistler had Oneonta’s other base hits.
Aidan Gelbsman was the winning pitcher, working four innings and striking out six batters.
Oneonta will visit Central Valley Academy on Thursday.
Milford/Laurens 3, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 2
The Milford/Laurens baseball team defeated Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 3-2 in eight innings on Tuesday.
Christian Lawson scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth on a passed ball after Evan Clark tied the game on an RBI single earlier in the inning. Clark went 3-for-5 in the win. Martin Thorsland and Lawson each went 1-for-3.
Thorsland and Donta Sherwood combined for 14 strikeouts on the mound for Milford/Laurens.
Will Heinrich went 2-for-3 at the plate for CVS/SS.
Milford/Laurens will be at Bainbridge-Guilford on Wednesday.
Morris/Edmeston 5, Charlotte Valley 0
The Morris/Edmeston baseball team shut out its opponents for the second night in a row with a 5-0 victory over Charlotte Valley on Tuesday.
Ronnie Hickling led the way on the mound for five innings with nine strikeouts.
He was also 2-for-2 at bat with a double in the sixth inning. Also hitting a double for M/E was Kyle Ough.
Nate Amadon had five strikeouts for Charlotte Valley.
Morris/Edmeston is 2-0 and plays Roxbury on Friday.
Unatego/Franklin 11, Afton 1
Unatego/Franklin beat Afton 11-1 in a baseball game on Tuesday.
Braeden Johnson led the way on the mound with 13 strikeouts and only allowed two hits in five innings.
Chase Birdsall led the offense with three runs scored while Xander Johnson, Logan Utter, and Matt Serrao followed with two runs each. Brandon Gregory drove in three runs while Serrao drove in two.
Unatego/Franklin will visit Susquehanna Valley on Saturday.
Bainbridge-Guilford 21, Sidney 5
The Bobcats rolled to a 21-5 victory over the Warriors on Tuesday.
Damon Seymour led the B-G offense with three hits and four RBIs. Owen Drown, meanwhile, had four hits and two RBIs and Nolan Hawkins had a three-hit game of his own. Timmy Kinter drove in two runs in the victory.
On the mound, Jordan Winn earned the victory after working six innings and striking out eight batters.
Damien Smith, Quinton Beckwith, Chris Frederick and Lucas DeMott each had multi-hit games for the Warriors.
Garrett Beckwith took the loss for Sidney after racking up three strikeouts in three innings.
Greene 17, UV/GMU 6
Greene defeated UV/GMU 17-6 on Tuesday in a Midstate Athletic Conference contest.
Hogan Ludolph led Greene’s offense going 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs while also pitching two innings of relief.
Nolan Dodzweits was the winning pitcher, finishing with eight strikeouts and allowing just one hit and one walk in four innings.
Trent Rapp had two doubles for the Trojans while Dallas Roe had a two-bagger of his own.
Stamford/Jefferson 9, Gilboa 8
Stamford/Jefferson narrowly defeated Gilboa 9-8 in the season-opening game for both teams.
The victors were able to hold off a late two-run rally by Gilboa in the seventh inning.
Jake Staroba led the offense for S/J with a triple and two RBIs, with Lucas Pochily and Tarrico each notching doubles.
For Gilboa, Joe Willie had two doubles and three RBIs, with Jacob Strauss going 2-for-4 at bat.
Gilboa will travel to play South Kortright on Wednesday.
Oneonta 10, Chenango Valley 7
OHS … 310 60X X — 10 3 2
CV … 041 02X X — 7 2 3
OHS: Aidan Gelbsman (W), Cameron Horth (5), Nolan Stark (5), and Carter Neer
CV: Bruce Spencer, Alex Telfer (L, 1), Chris Paltree (5), and Josh King
Milford/Laurens 3, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 2
CVS/SS … 100 000 01 — 2 2 0
M/L … 000 000 12 — 3 7 1
CVS/SS: France, Prime (5), France (7, L)
M/L: Thorsland, Sherwood (6, W)
2B: Thorsland (M/L)
Morris/Edmeston 5, Charlotte Valley 0
CV … 000 000 0 — 0 2 3
M/E … 101 111 X — 5 5 4
CV: Nate Amadon (L), Mike Camarata (5), Dylan Waid (5) and Trevor Waid
M/E: Ronnie Hickling (W), Jon Child (6) and Kyle Ough
2B: Hickling (M/E), Ough (M/E)
Unatego/Franklin 11, Afton 1
U/F … 045 020 0 — 11 5 0
A … 000 001 0 — 1 9 1
A: Reeve (L), Sadlemire (4), Wright (4), Baciuska (7)
U/F: Johnson (W), Wilde (6)
Bainbridge-Guilford 21, Sidney 5
B-G … 224 307 3 — 21 25 1
S … 103 010 X — 5 10 3
B-G: Jack Winn (W)
S: Garrett Beckwith (L)
Greene 17, Unadilla Valley 6
UV … 010 050X X — 6 3 4
G … (12)20 03X X — 17 10 2
UV: Owen (L), Dalton (2), Wyatt (6), and Kaden
G: Nolan Dodzweits (W), Hogan Ludolph (5), and Tyler Brown
2B: Trent Rapp (G) 2, Hogan Ludolph (G), Dallas Roe (G)
Stamford/Jefferson 9, Gilboa 8
SJ … 510 021 0 — 9 6 4
G … 001 023 2 — 8 4 7
SJ: K. McMahon, J. Staroba (4) , D. Merwin (5), Lucas Pochily (6, W), and J Leas
G: D. Cammer, Joe Willie (6, L), and D. Merwin
3B: J. Staroba (S/J)
2B: Joe Willie 2 (G), Lucas Pochily (S/J), Tarrico (S/J)
SOFTBALL
Morris/Edmeston 11, Charlotte Valley 0
The Morris/Edmeston softball team shut out Charlotte Valley 11-0 at home on Tuesday in its opening game of the 2022 season.
Hannah Wist was dominant on the mound for the victors, racking up 17 strikeouts while allowing just three hits in seven innings.
Wist also helped her own cause at the plate with two hits including a double and an RBI. Elsewhere, Maeve Robinson had two hits including a triple and an RBI while Triana Hawkins had a double and an RBI.
Abby Vroman recorded a double for Charlotte Valley. Brinlee Wright, meanwhile, struck out six batters on the mound.
Each team’s next game will be against Roxbury; Charlotte Valley will host the Rockets on Thursday while Morris/Edmeston will be at home on Friday.
Schenevus 23, Franklin 8
The Dragons earned a decisive 23-8 victory over their Tri-Valley League rivals from Franklin on Tuesday.
Schenevus got contributions up and down the lineup.
Taylor Knapp had a triple and two RBIs, Amber Burton notched a triple, Kelsey Burton went 2-for-3, and Leana Darling had an RBI double.
On the mound, Autumn and Kelsey Burton combined for eight strikeouts, with Autumn earning the win in her first varsity appearance.
For Franklin, Marissa Campbell had a triple while Patty Rodriguez-Matias went 2-for-3.
Schenevus will host Worcester on Wednesday. Franklin is off until April 20 when it hosts Richfield Springs.
Milford 18, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 2
The Wildcats were in fine form in their season opener on Tuesday as they defeated Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 18-2.
Leeanna West threw four no-hit innings for Milford, racking up 13 strikeouts in the victory.
Kara Mertz, Morgan Garlic, and Bella Garlic had base hits as Milford took advantage of a number of CVS/SS walks.
Milford will visit Bainbridge-Guilford on Wednesday.
Deposit-Hancock 16, Delhi 1
The Eagles rolled to a 16-1 season-opening victory over the Bulldogs on Tuesday.
Rylee Smith got the win on the mound for Deposit, working four innings and finishing with 10 strikeouts and four walks allowed. Smith also had a double at the plate.
Riley Martin had the big bat in the win, going 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and six RBIs. Kaitlyn Macumber also went 2-for-3 at the dish.
Deposit-Hancock will visit Walton on Thursday while Delhi will host Greene on Thursday.
Sidney 5, Bainbridge-Guilford 2
Sidney defeated Bainbridge-Guilford 5-2 in Tuesday’s early-season game.
Sidney’s Ava Ciriglaino struck out 13 while allowing two hits, while at the plate Kayla McEwan had the game’s sole extra-base hit with a triple.
Bobcats pitcher Gabby Cuozzo struck out 10 while allowing just one hit.
Sidney will travel to play Oxford on Thursday.
Schoharie 9, Roxbury 2
Schoharie defeated Roxbury 9-2 in a non-league game on Tuesday.
Schoharie’s Maddy Bland and Kimmie Olsen each notched triples, with Allison Gallacher hitting a double. Kate Stalker went 3-for-4 and Haley Orion went 2-for-3 at the plate for Schoharie. Roxbury’s Lacey German and Kimora Brown both notched doubles for Roxbury.
Morris/Edmeston 11, Charlotte Valley 0
CV … 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
M/E … 211 016 X — 11 7 2
CV: Brinlee Wright
M/E: Hannah Wist
3B: Maeve Robinson (M/E), Hannah Wist (M/E)
2B: Triana Hawksins (M/E), Abby Vroman (CV)
Schenevus 23, Franklin 8
F … 080 000 X — 8 5 X
S … 361 283 X — 23 8 X
F: Taylor Amatuccio (L), Nicketa Utter, and Lindsey VanDyke
S: Autumn Burton (W), Kelsey Burton (4), and Samantha Osborne
3B: Taylor Knapp (S), Amber Burton (S), Marissa Campbell (F)
2B: Leana Darling (S)
Milford 18, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 2
CVS/SS … 011 00X X — 2 0 2
Milford … 552 6XX X — 18 3 2
CVS/SS: Mia Dubben (L)
M: Leeanna West (W)
Deposit-Hancock 16, Delhi 1
DA … 010 00X X — 1 1 4
D-H … 900 61X X — 16 9 0
DA: Ferrara (L)
D-H: Rylee Smith (W), Kaitlyn Macumber (5), Smith 10 ks, 4 bbs
HR: Riley Martin (D-H), two-run homer
2B: Rylee Smith (D-H)
Sidney 5, Bainbridge-Guilford 2
B-G … 001 001 0 — 2 2 3
S … 102 011 X — 5 1 1
B-G: Gabby Cuozzo (L)
S: Ava Cirigliano (W)
3B: Kayla McEwan (S)
Schoharie 9, Roxbury 2
R … 000 100 1 — 2 4 1
S … 000 043 2 — 9 11 0
R: Bryanna Meehan (L), and Brianna Cross
S: Amanda Stalker (W), and Allison Gallacher
3B: Maddy Bland (S), Kimmie Olsen (S), Lacey German (R), Kimora Brown (R)
2B: Allison Gallagher (S)
