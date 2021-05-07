Aidean Breakey and Cole Platt both delivered solo home runs as Oneonta's baseball team defeated Owego 9-2 on Friday.
Breakey hit his homer in the sixth inning while Platt's came in the third frame. Breakey finished with three hits on the day including a double. Liam Blair also had a big game at the plate with 4 RBIs, three of them coming on a bases-clearing triple in the opening inning.
Tanner Russin earned the win on the mound with five innings of three-hit ball and no walks.
Oneonta will face off on Tuesday against Susquehanna Valley.
Charlotte Valley 14, Jefferson 1
Charlotte Valley used a seven-run fourth inning to improve to 2-0 on the young season.
Matt Broman, Michael Camarata, Trevor Wade, and Warren Quigley all registered doubles for Charlotte Valley, while Broman earned the win on the mound.
Jefferson's Evan Staroba drove in his team's only run on a solo home run in the sixth inning.
Charlotte Valley will host Roxbury on Monday.
South Kortright 20, Roxbury 1
The Rams scored 11 runs in the first inning en route to a big Delaware League win on Friday.
Brandon Grommack went 3-for-5 with 5 RBIs, Logan Firment hit a home run, and Patrick Dengler notched a triple while also striking out five in four innings to earn the win on the mound.
Delhi 9, Bainbridge-Guilford 7
The Bobcats' late comeback attempt fell short, as despite scoring two runs in the top of the seventh inning they were unable to overcome the Bulldogs in Friday's Midstate Athletic Conference matchup.
Delhi used a balanced attack at the plate led by multi-hit games from Kyle Pagillo, Alex Stanton, Luke Branigan, Garrett Ides, and Nick Williams.
Branigan and Pagillo teamed up on the mound to do enough to get the win.
Trent Thorton, Owen Drown, and Garrett Ides all hit doubles for Bainbridge-Guilford.
Gilboa 8, Margaretville 5
Gilboa ninth-grader Sean Willie struck out 10 batters in five scoreless innings of relief to push the Wildcats over the Blue Devils in Friday's Delaware League game.
David Lane had the go-ahead RBI in the fourth inning on a bases-loaded walk. Lane also had a double in the game.
Connor Joedicke had a triple, a double, and 2 RBIs for Margaretville while Ivan Herrara had a double.
Gilboa (1-1) will visit Jefferson on Monday.
Oneonta 9, Owego 2
OWE … 002 000 0 – 2 3 0
OHS … 511 011 X – 9 8 3
OWE: Ethane English (L)
OHS: Tanner Russin (W), Aidan Gelbsman, Seamus Catella
Charlotte Valley 14, Jefferson 1
J … 000 001 X – 1 5 4
CV .. 011 714 X – 14 9 0
J: Evan Staroba (L), J. Staroba, Hardenbergh, McMahon
CV: Matt Broman (W), Michael Camarata
J: Evan Staroba HR
CV: Matt Broman 2B, Michael Camarata 2B, Trevor Wade 2B, Warren Quigley 2B
South Kortright 20, Roxbury 1
SK … 1104 05X X – 20 14 1
R … 100 00X X – 1 3 4
SK: Patrick Dengler (W), Logan Firment, catcher: Darren Dengler
R: Peyton Proctor (L), Robert Peters, Ian Walker, catchers: Robert Peters, Brandon Wright
SK: Logan Firment HR, Darren Dengler 3B
Delhi 9, Bainbridge-Guilford 7
BG … 014 000 2 – 7 7 2
DA … 203 013 X – 9 8 2
BG: Noah Hawkins (L), Ethan Beans, Garrett Ides
DA: Luke Branigan (W), Kyle Pagillo
BG: Trent Thorton 2B, Owen Drown 2B, Garrett Ides 2B
DA: Kyle Pagillo 2B, Luke Branigan 2B
Gilboa 8, Margaretville 5
M … 410 000 0 – 5 6 2
G … 230 120 X – 8 6 1
TRACK
GIRLS: Laurens/Milford 150, Schenevus/Worcester 52, Franklin 2, Stamford 2 (Thursday)
BOYS: Laurens/Milford 99, Franklin 34, Schenevus/Worcester 33, Stamford 24 (Thursday)
Both Laurens/Milford track teams emerged victorious at Thursday's four-way meet that also featured Schenevus/Worcester, Franklin, and Stamford. The Laurens/Milford girls won going away with 150 points, while the boys racked up 99 points.
Mariah Saggese of Laurens/Milford made a bit of history, setting a new school record in the high jump with a leap of five feet two inches. Emily Stanley also had a big day for Laurens/Milford as she earned three individual wins in the 800, 1500, and 3000-meter runs. Teammates Alison Munson (long jump, triple jump) and Sarah Munson (discus, shot put) both notched individual doubles. Lilly Competiello of Schenevus/Worcester won both the 100 and 200.
Cole Ruff led Franklin on the boys side with an individual triple, taking first in the discus, shot put, and long jump. Earning doubles for the meet were Stamford's Sam Krum (100, 200) and Laurens/Milford's Carter Stevens (1600, 3200).
GIRLS: Cherry Valley-Springfield 103, South Kortright/Charlotte Valley/Andes 67, Edmeston 22, Morris 21 (Thursday)
BOYS: Cherry Valley-Springfield 84, South Kortright/Charlotte Valley/Andes 79, Morris 33, Edmestno 13 (Thursday)
The Cherry Valley-Springfield track teams emerged victorious at a four-team Tri-Valley League meet Thursday. The Patriot girls earned 103 points while the boys notched 84 after competing against South Kortright/Charlotte Valley/Andes, Edmeston, and Morris.
Allison Lannebacker took first for Cherry Valley-Springfield in the 200 and 400-meter runs while also running in the winning 1600 relay. Lacey Eckert of SK/CV/A had a pair of firsts as well in the 400 hurdles and high jump.
Andrew Oram of Cherry Valley-Springfield was the top performer on the boys side, earning three individual victories in the 110 hurdles, 200, and triple jump. His teammate Gabe Oakley had a pair of firsts, winning the shot put outright and tying Morris' Jacob Spoor for first in the high jump.
GIRLS: Laurens/Milford 150, Schenevus/Worcester 52, Franklin 2, Stamford 2
3200m relay: 1. L/M (T. Bookhout, L. Cox, A. Stevens, V. Stevens), 14:01.0; 100m hurdles: 1. Bella Saggese (L/M), 20.6, 2. N. Stanley (L/M), 21.1, 3. H. Taggart (FCS), 22.2; 100m: 1. Lilly Competiello (S/W), 13.7, 2. E. Chickerell (L/M), 14.3, 3. K. Andrades (L/M), 14.4; 1500m: 1. Emily Stanley (L/M), 6:06.0, 2. H. Poliseno (S/W), 6:21.0, 3. A. Walker (L/M), 6.32; 400m: 1. Hannah Sulas (S/W), 1:07.9, 2. K. Andrades (L/M), 1:11.2, 3. M. Saggese (L/M), 1:11.9; 400m relay: 1. S/W, 57.5, 2. L/M, 59.6; 400m hurdles: 1. Kyrah Andrades (L/M), 1:20.81, 2. N. Stanley (L/M), 1:26.3, 3. B. Saggese (L/M), 1:28.8; 800m: 1. Emily Stanley (L/M), 3:00.0, 2. H. Poliseno (S/W), 3:07.0, 3. L. Wyckoff (S/W), 3:23.0; 200m: 1. Lilly Competiello (S/W), 29.3, 2. H. Sulas (S/W), 29.9, 3. J. Barown (L/M), 31.1; 3000m: 1. Emily Stanley (L/M), 13:24.0; 1600m relay: 1. L/M (B. Saggese, K. Andrades, J. Brodie, M. Saggese), 5:17.0; Long jump: 1. Alison Munson (L/M), 12-6, 2. L. Price (L/M), 11-1, 3. E. Chickerell (L/M), 10-4; Triple jump: 1. Alison Munson (L/M), 29-2.5, 2. M. Saggese (L/M), 24-9, 3. E. Stanley (L/M), 21-11.75; High jump: 1. Mariah Saggese (L/M) 5-2, 2. B. Saggese (L/M), 4-2, 3. F. Meiser (S/W), 3-8; Shot put: 1. Sarah Munson (L/M), 27-6, 2. K. Hoag (S/W), 23-2, 3. N. Segina (L/M), 22-0; Discus: 1. Sarah Munson (L/M), 89-6, 2. N. Segina (L/M), 73-8, 3. K. Hoag (S/W), 35-9
BOYS: Laurens/Milford 99, Franklin 34, Schenevus/Worcester 33, Stamford 24
3200m relay: 1. L/M, 10:26.0, 2. S/W, 11:03.0; 110m hurdles: not contested; 100m: 1. Sam Krum (STA), 12.1; 2. R. Stevens (L/M), 12.2, 3. J. Meiser (S/W), 12.7; 1600m: 1. Carter Stevens (L/M), 5:00.0, 2. J. Bullis (FCS), 5:09.0, 3. Z. Brown (L/M), 5:30.0; 400m: 1. Riley Stevens (L/M), 55.0, 2. J. Ballard (S/W), 1:00.5, 3. E. Morris (S/W), 1:01.8; 400m relay: 1. L/M (W. Clark, E. Jubar, A. Rotollo, R. Stevens), 56.2; 400m hurdles: not contested; 800m: 1. Zach Brown (L/M), 2:24.30, 2. J. Southworth (S/W), 2:31.0, 3. A. Henderson, 2:42.00; 200m: 1. Sam Krum (STA), 24.9, 2. C. Ruff (FCS), 24.91, 3. R. Stevens (L/M), 25.0; 3200m: 1. Carter Stevens (L/M), 11:10.0, 2. J. Bullis (FCS), 11:24.0, 3. D. Gallagher (S/W), 11:39.0; 1600m relay: 1. L/M (Z. Brown, E. Jubar, J. Lapilusa, C. Stevens), 4:23.0; Long jump: 1. Cole Ruff (FCS), 18-8, 2. J. Meiser (S/W), 15-10, 3. W. Clark (L/M), 15-5; Triple jump: not contested; High jump: 1. Ethan Jubar (L/M), 5-2, 2. J. Meiser (S/W), 5-0; Shot put: 1. Cole Ruff (FCS), 45-0, 2. J. Olsen (STA), 43-0, 3. S. Eckberg (L/M), 35-1; Discus: 1. Cole Ruff (FCS), 112-4, 2. J. Olsen (STA), 94-1, 3. J. Roderka (STA), 84-10
GIRLS: Cherry Valley-Springfield 103, South Kortright/Charlotte Valley/Andes 67, Edmeston 22, Morris 21
3200m relay: 1. CVS (M. Aramini, J. Jaquay, M. Huff, P. Webster), 13:31.00; 100m hurdles: 1. Emily Anderson (SKCVA), 20.92, 2. M. King (MOR), 21.21, 3. Y. King (MOR), 22.77; 100m: 1. Haylee Calder (SKCVA), 14.25, 2. A. Lennebacker (CVS), 14.51, 3. M. Coberly (SKCVA), 14.82; 1500m: 1. Jaelyn Jaquay (CVS), 5:48.80, 2. G. Taylor (SKCVA), 6:33.80, 3. C. Thomas (SKCVA), 6:49.90; 400m: 1. Allison Lennebacker (CVS), 1:09.72, 2. M. Aramini (CVS), 1:13.50, 3. E. Anderson (SKCVA), 1:13.81; 400m relay: 1. SKCVA (J. Mauras, M. Coberly, C. Codero, A. Fullington), 1:01.60, 2. EDM, 1:04.98, 3. CVS, 1:06.47; 400m hurdles: 1. Lacey Eckert (SKCVA), 1:29.22, 2. E. Taylor (SKCVA), 1:30.81, 3. L. Lighthall (CVS), 1:49.59; 800m: 1. Morgan Huff (CVS), 2:55.10, 2. M. Smith (EDM), 3:01.10, 3. M. Wilson (CVS), 4:09.60; 200m: 1. Allison Lennebacker (CVS), 30.06, 2. M. Coberly (SKCVA), 31.20, 3. H. Calder (SKCVA), 31.98; 1600m relay: 1. CVS (A. Lennebacker, M. Aramini, J. Jaquay, M. Huff), 5:01.21, 2. SKCVA, 5:06.12; Long jump: 1. Maya Downey (CVS), 11-09.25, 2. M. Horvath (CVS), 11-00, 3. M. King (MOR), 10-11; Triple jump: 1. Mia Horvath, (CVS), 26-04, 2. E. Tomlins (EDM), 19-04.25, 3. E. White (EDM), 18-00; High jump: 1. Lacey Eckert (SKCVA), 4-00, 2. M. Rifanburg (EDM), 3-11.02, 3. M. Coleman (MOR), 3-11.01; Discus: 1. Miranda Mabie (CVS), 82-03, 2. M. Kroon (CVS), 70-01, 3. L. Eckert (SKCVA), 56-03; Shot put: 1. Marijke Kroon (CVS), 27-00, 2. M. Mabie (CVS), 25-08.25, 3. L. Lighthall (CVS), 20-04.5
BOYS: Cherry Valley-Springfield 84, South Kortright/Charlotte Valley/Andes 79, Morris 33, Edmestno 13
3200m relay: 1. SKCVA (D. Gloster, E. Comer, L. Vasilakis, L. Martin), 10:14.40, 2. CVS, 11:25.00; 110m hurdles: 1. Andrew Oram (CVS), 20.72, 2. J. Spoor (MOR), 22.31, 3. J. Ontl (SKCVA), 22.50; 100m: 1. Joey Ontl (SKCVA), 12.69, 2. M. Aramini (CVS), 12.76, 3. T. Cole (SKCVA), 12.90; 1600m: 1. Emerson Comer (SKCVA), 5:21.70, 2. D. Gloster (SKCVA), 5:39.10, 3. S. King (MOR), 5:55.50; 400m relay: 1. SKCVA (T. Cole, E. Byrne, D. McCracken, J. Ontl), 51.37, 2. CVS, 53.50; 400m: 1. Trenton Cole (SKCVA), 1:00.50, 2. M. Aramini (CVS), 1:02.16, 3. E. Byrne (SKCVA), 1:02.70; 400m hurdles: 1. Declan McCracken (SKCVA), 1:20.15, 2. T. Campgana (CVS), 1:28.75; 800m: 1. Oskar Webster (CVS), 2:30.90, 2. S. King (MOR), 2:41.90, 3. A. Pondolfino (MOR), 3:13.50; 200m: 1. Andrew Oram (CVS), 24.98, 2. M. Aramini (CVS), 26.53, 3. T. Cole (SKCVA), 27.06; 1600m relay: 1. CVS (T. Campagna, O. Webster, G. Oakley, N. Diamond), 4:40.15, 2. SKCVA, 4:45.31; Long jump: 1. Eion Byrne (SKCVA), 15-03, 2. J. Pressly (CVS), 12-10, 3. S. King (MOR), 12-05.60; Triple jump: 1. Andrew Oram (CVS), 34-02, 2. T. Campagna (CVS), 25-10, 3. X. Valentine (CVS), 23-10; High jump: T-1: Jacob Spoor (MOR), 40-05.01, T-1. Gabe Oakley (CVS), 4-05.01, 3. T. Duncan (SKCVA), 4-05; Discus: 1. Jackson Harp (MOR), 68-07, 2. T. Bennett (EDM), 67-10, 3. D. Van Etten (SKCVA), 61-02; Shot put: 1. Gabe Oakley (CVS), 29-11, 2. T. Bennett (EDM), 27-11.75, 3. D. Van Etten (SKCVA), 27-11.5
