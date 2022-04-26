The Oneonta track and field teams earned victories against Windsor in a dual meet held on Monday. The OHS girls won 105-16 while the boys won 112-22.
Maddie Seguin, Simone Schuman, and Gabi Ragozzine were all double winners for Oneonta. Seguin took first in the 100 meter (13.2) and long jump (14-07.5), Schuman won the 1500 (5:38.3) and 3000 (12:15) meter runs, and Ragozzine won both the shot put (33-05.5) and discus (85-03).
Oneonta’s other winners on the girls side were Veronika Madej (400, 1:04.9), Jaelyn Privitera (400 hurdles, 1:19.5), Josie Scanlon (800, 2:40.8), Claire Seguin (200, 28.3), Maddy Hansen (high jump, 4-04), and Maggie Nealis (triple jump, 30-06).
On the boys side, Carter Mackey, Nick Kahl, and Finlay Oliver each won two individual events. Mackey won the 110 hurdles (17.8) and high jump (5-08), Kahl won the 200 (24.3) and 400 (53.3), and Oliver took first in the 800 (2:10.3) and triple jump (36-02.5).
Also winning for the Yellowjackets boys were Eli House (100, 12.1), Brandon Gardner (8300, 11:10), DJ Turley (shot put, 45-05.25), Tim Ghiorse (discus, 121-11), and Stephen Baker (pole vault, 9-0).
Oneonta will be in Vestal on Friday for the Golden Bear Invitational.
