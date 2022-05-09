The Oneonta track and field teams earned a split in a meet against Norwich on Monday. The OHS girls won 103-22 while the boys fell 75-66.
Madeleine Seguin was a triple-winner for the Yellowjackets, taking first in the 100 and 200 meter runs as well as the long jump. OHS also had a trio of double-winners: Maddy Hansen in the 100 hurdles and high jump; Simmone Schuman in the 1500 and 3000; and Gabriella Ragozzine in the shot put and discus.
Other winners for the Oneonta girls were Shayla Truesdell (400), Jaelyn Privitera (400 hurdles), and Josie Scanlon (800).
Carter Mackey and Finlay Oliver each won twice for the OHS boys. Mackey took first in the 110 hurdles and high jump while Oliver won both the 800 and 1600.. Among Oneonta’s other first-place finishers were Vaughn Thomas (400 hurdles), DJ Turley (shot put), Tim Ghiorse (discus), and Stephen Baker (pole vault).
Oneonta will host the Yellowjacket Invitational on Friday.
Don Howard Invitational
Cooperstown hosted the 28th annual Don Howard Invitational on Saturday. Cooperstown dominated the girls event with 143 points, while Laurens won the boys title with 91 points.
Claire Jensen was the Female Track Athlete of the Meet after winning both the 200 and 400 meter runs. Annelise Jensen (1500, 800) and Meah Boyles (100 hurdles, 400 hurdles) each won twice for Cooperstown as well, while Margaret Raffo won the 3000.
Laurens’ Mariah Saggese was the Female Field Athlete of the Meet after posting three wins in the long jump, triple jump, and high jump. Her teammate Sarah Munson won the shot put.
Cooperstown’s Finn Holohan was the Boys Field Athlete of the Meet for his win in the high jump, second-place finish in the triple jump, and third-place finish in the long jump. Sawyer Eckberg of Laurens won both the shot put and discus, while Zach Brown won the 1600 and Carter Stevens won the 3200.
Gerry O’Donnell Invitational
Several local track and field teams were in Windsor on Friday for the Gerry O’Donnell Invitational. Both Oneonta teams had a slew of top-three finishes.
Gabriella Ragozzine won the discus while placing third in the shot put for OHS. Teammate Josie Scanlon provided a win in the 800 meter run. Madeleine Seguin was second in both the 100 and long jump, Claire Seguin was third in both the 100 and 200, and Simmone Schuman was second in the 1500 and third in the 3000. Elsewhere for OHS, Jordin Forbes was second in the 800 and Maddie Hansen was third in the 100 hurdles.
The Delhi girls had a pair of individual winners in Eleanor Lees in the 400 hurdles and Gretel Hilson-Schneider in the 2000 steeplechase. Anna Tessier finished second in the 3000 for Delhi.
For Harpursville/Afton, Kayleigh Cluck (second in the 2000 steeple, third in the 1500) and Riley Lindsay (second in the shot put, third in the discus) each had two top-three finishes.
On the boys side, Korbin Jones led Oneonta with victories in the 3200 and 3000 steeplechase. Also earning wins for OHS were Finlay Oliver in the 800, Carter Mackey in the 110 hurdles, DJ Turley in the shot put, Tim Ghiorse in the discus, and Vaughn Thomas in the 400 hurdles. Mackey (tied for second in the high jump), Turley (third in the discus), and Ghiorse (second in the shot put) each had an additional top-three finish as well.
Other top Oneonta performers were Nicholas Kahl (second in the 400), Stephen Baker (second in the pole vault), and Brandon Gardner (third in the 3000 steeplechase).
Vincent VanMaaren scored a win for Delhi in the pole vault, while teammates Ethan Moyse (triple jump) and Nelson VanMaaren (1600) notched second-place finishes and Jared Coleman (3200) and Alton Francisco (1600) recorded thirds.
Equan Patterson of Harpursville/Afton, meanwhile, placed third in the 100.
TENNIS
Delhi 5, Greene 0
Delhi clinched the Midstate Athletic Conference title on Monday with a 5-0 victory over Greene.
Winning in singles for the Bulldogs were Tabor Reed, Hallee Bodo, and Risdon Reed. Doubles victories for Delhi came from Owen Haight and Bryce Burrows, and Tyler Branigan and Ryan Burrows.
Delhi finishes with a record of 11-0 and will play in the Section IV tournament on Thursday.
Holland Patent 4, Cooperstown 1
Cooperstown’s tennis team lost a home match to Holland Patent 4-1 on Monday.
Gunter Weldon notched the lone victory for the Hawkeys, winning his first singles match 6-2, 6-0.
Cooperstown will be at Clinton on Tuesday.
Roxbury 4, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 3
Roxbury’s tennis team ended its regular season on Monday with a 4-3 victory over Windham-Ashland-Jewett.
Winning in singles play for the Rockets were Ryder Albano, Alina Chojnowski, and Mya Johnston.
Roxbury also received a doubles victory from the duo of Lydia Biruk and Chelsea Curtis.
Roxbury will compete in its league tournament on Wednesday in Saugerties.
Chenango Forks 6, Oneonta 1 (Friday)
The Oneonta tennis team concluded its season on Friday with a 6-1 defeat at the hands of Chenango Forks.
The Yellowjackets’ lone victory came from the duo of Makya Morrison and Aidan Feudi, who won their third doubles match 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.
Delhi 5, Greene 0
Singles: Tabor Reed (DA) def. Shane Rideout 6-4, 6-3; Hallee Bodo (DA) def. Alex Boel 6-0, 6-0; Risdon Reed (DA) def. Hunter Becker 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Owen Haight and Bryce Burrows (DA) def. Cassie Butler and Paul Starliper 6-0, 6-1; Tyler Branigan and Ryan Burrows (DA) def. Sam Darling and Paige Estabrook 6-1, 6-0
Holland Patent 4, Cooperstown 1
Singles: Gunter Weldon (Coop) def. Glen Gaige 6-2, 6-0; Jeffrey Dewar (HP) def. Aidan Spencer 6-2, 6-2; Carter Williams (HP) def. Liam Spencer 6-3, 6-2
Doubles: Dylan McGuire and Christopher Kelly (HP) def. Addison Lewis and Ashlyn Wolfe 6-4, 6-3; Daniel Carhart and William Zimmerman (HP) def. Natalie Hanson and Declan White 6-0, 6-2
Roxbury 4, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 3
Singles: Ryder Albano (Rox) def. Ariel Balencia 9-3; Alina Chojnowski (Rox) def. Leon Honge 9-1; Mya Johnston (Rox) def. Sophia Dyjack 9-3; Alexis Moss (WAJ) def. Max Curtis 9-5; WAJ win by forfeit in fifth singles
Doubles: Lydia Biruk and Chelsa Curtis (Rox) def. JP Klein and Luke Maurer 9-7; Eli Cercone and Edwin Lopes (WAJ) def. Ayla Vorisek and Madison Tobon 9-7
Chenango Forks 6, Oneonta 1 (Friday)
Singles: Mike Rullo (CF) def. Jayden Zakala 6-4, 6-3; Brian Tye (CF) def. Tyler Zakala 6-3, 6-0; Joey Worden (CF) def. Dylan Shaughnessy 6-4, 7-6 (8-6); Alex McMullen (CF) def. Bella Holleran 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, (10-8)
Doubles: Eli Stocum and Nazar Korachuk (CF) def. Ryan VanValkenburg and Tyler Shaughnessy 6-4, 6-4; Evan Jacobs and Nolan Sirgany (CF) def. Steven Mendez III and Logan Temming 6-7 (2-7), 7-6 (7-5), (10-5); Makya Morrison and Aidan Feudi (OHS) def. Aidan Argento and Jayson Samsen 6-3, 3-6, 6-3
