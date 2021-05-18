TRACK
BOYS: Norwich 95, Oneonta 41
GIRLS: Oneonta 75, Norwich 58
The Oneonta track and field teams split a dual meet against Norwich on Tuesday, as the Yellowjacket girls won 75-58 while the boys fell 95-41.
Oneonta's Autumn Nealis earned an individual double with wins in the 800 and 1500 meter runs. Norwich's Angela Carlson doubled with first-place finishes in the high jump and long jump.
Norwich had three boys earn a pair of first-place finishes: Lex Genute (110 hurdles, 400 hurdles), Griffin Mills (100, 200), and Eli Craddock (long jump, triple jump). Oneonta's Tim Ghiorse finished first in both the shot put and the discus.
BOYS: Downsville 65.5, Charlotte Valley/South Kortright/Davenport/Andes 46.5, Franklin 28 (Monday)
GIRLS: Charlotte Valley/South Kortright/Davenport/Andes 62, Downsville 35, Franklin 9 (Monday)
Franklin's Cole Ruff was the top performer at a Monday tri-meet between the Purple Devils and the teams from Downsville and Charlotte Valley/South Kortright/Davenport/Andes as he set a new school and Tri-Valley League record in the shot put.
Ruff's toss of 51 feet 6 inches broke the old mark, set by Everett Houck in 1970, by more than a foot and a half. It wasn't his only impressive feat of the day, however: Ruff took first place in three other events, winning the long jump, discus, and 200 meter run.
The Downsville boys won the overall meet, scoring 65.5 points to CV/SK/D/A's 46.5 and Franklin's 28. Andrew Ruiz and Gavin Brunner were double winners for Downsville, as Ruiz won the 100 and 400, while Brunner took first in the 3200 and triple jump.
CV/SK/D/A won the girls meet with 62 points. They were led by Lacey Eckert, who notched an individual triple with wins in the discus, high jump, and 400 hurdles.
Sam Severing also tripled for Downsville, winning the 100, 200, and long jump.
3200m relay: 1. Norwich, 8:50.8, 2. OHS, 9:27.6; 110m hurdles: Lex Genute (N), 20.6, 2. G. Tittus (N), 20.8, 3. V. Thomas (OHS), 21.1; 100m: 1. Griffin Mills (N), 11.4, 2. H. Ryan (N), 11.9, 3. L. Maben (OHS), 12.3; 400m relay: 1. Norwich, 45.9; 1600m: 1. Julian Rogue (N), 4:51.9; 400m: 1. Richard Fuller (N), 55.7, 2. X. Sutton (N), 55.8, 3. N. Kahl (OHS), 58.4; 400m hurdles: 1. Lex Genute (N); 2. V. Thomas (OHS), 1:05.1, 3. S. Baker (OHS), 1:11.6; 800m: 1. Finlay Oliver (OHS), 2:18.6, 2. J. Rogue (N), 2:19.7, 3. J. Gustafson (OHS), 2:24.4; 200m: 1. Griffen Mills (N), 23.2, 2. H. Ryan (N), 25.0, 3. A. Ragonese (N), 25.3; 3200m: 1. Makaio Sutton (N), 11:19.9, 2. B. Gardner (OHS), 11:56.8; 1600m relay: 1. Norwich, 3:54.5, 2. OHS, 4:06.1; Shot put: 1. Tim Ghiorse (OHS), 41-10, 2. H. Wenzel (N), 35-6, 3. P. Bookmer (N), 34-5; Discus: 1. Tim Ghiorse (OHS), 117-6, 2. P. Bookmer (N), 95-3, 3. H. Matlock-Grey (N), 85-1; High jump: 1. Lucas Craddock (N), 5-10, 2. J. Nziza (OHS), 5-6, 3. G. Titsworth (N), 5-2; Long jump: 1. Eli Craddock (N), 21-8.25, 2. G. Mills (N), 19-1, 3. J. Nziza (OHS), 18-4; Triple jump: 1. Eli Craddock (N), 41-1.5, 2. J. Nziza (OHS), 39-5, 3. J. Stokes (N), 37-5.25; Pole vault: 1. Stephen Baker (OHS), 9-6
100m hurdles: 1. Camille Gordon (N), 19.8; 3200m relay: Oneonta, 12:42.8; 100m: 1. Yuliah Johnson (OHS), 13.4, 2. D. Flanagan (N), 13.5, 3. M. Nealis (OHS), 14.7; 1500m: 1. Autumn Nealis (OHS), 6:08.5, 2. J. Forbes (OHS), 6:40.0, 3. A. Sloth (OHS), 6:49.6; 400m relay: 1. Norwich, 55.1, 2. OHS 55.2; 400m: 1. Veronika Madej (OHS), 1:05.2, 2. R. Diehl (N), 1:15.2; 400m hurdles: 1. Lois Jelic (OHS), 1:22.7; 2. S. Scianimanico (OHS), 1:25.3, 3. G. Bookhamer (N), 1:33.4; 800m: 1. Autumn Nealis (OHS), 2:56.1, 2. S. Ficano (OHS), 3:04.1; 200m: 1. Devin Flanagan (N), 28.7, 2. V. Madej (OHS), 29.2, 3. C. Gordon (OHS), 29.5; 3000m: 1. Jordan Forbes (OHS), 14:10.3; 1600m relay: 1. Oneonta, 5:09.7, 2. N, 5:22.8; Shot put: 1. Shakira Alexander (N), 33-7, 2. G. Ragozzine (OHS), 32-9, 3. A. Slate (N), 31-0; Discus: 1. Emily Evans (N), 102-7, 2. A. Slate (N), 101-1, 3. S. Alexander (N), 92-2; High jump: 1. Angela Carlson (N), 4-8, 2. T. Lincoln (OHS), 4-6, 3. G. Bookamer (N), 3-10; Long jump: 1. Angela Carlson (N), 15-1.5, 2. Lincoln (OHS), 14-5.5, 3. M. Nealis (OHS), 12-9.5; Triple jump: 1. Tiffani Lincoln (OHS), 33-6-.25, 2. A. Carlson (N) 31-9.5, 3. C. Gordon (N), 29-9; Pole vault: 1. Robin Diehl (N), 7-0, 2. S. Scianimanico (OHS), 6-6
BOYS: Downsville 65.5, Charlotte Valley/South Kortright/Davenport/Andes 46.5, Franklin 28
3200m relay: 1. CV/SK/D/A, 9:52.6, 2. DCS, 9:45.9; 100m: 1. Andrew Ruiz (DCS), 12.0, 2. T. Cole (CV/SK/D/A), 12.3; 1600m: 1. Emerson Connor (CV/SK/D/A), 5:20.5, 2. G. Brunner (DCS), 5:20.7; 400m: 1. Andrew Ruiz (DCS), 56.6, 2. A. Ruiz (DCS), 57.4; Shot put: 1. Cole Ruff (F), 51-6, 2. A. Steele (DCS), 39-13.75; 400m relay: 1. CV/SK/D/A, 52.9, 2. DCS, 58.4; 400m hurdles: 1. Dedan McCraten (CV/SK/D/A), 1:22.6; Long jump: 1. Cole Ruff (F), 17-2, 2. E. Byrne (CV/SK/D/A), 15-1.5; Triple jump: 1. Gavin Brunner (DCS), 31-11.5, 2. A. Ruiz (DCS), 31-5.5; 800m: 1. Alaniz Ruiz (DCS), 2:26.9, 2. E. Connor (CV/SK/D/A), 2:33.2; 200m: 1. Cole Ruff (F), 24.4, 2. A. Ruiz (DCS), 24.9; High jump: 1. Andrew Gaebel (DCS), 5-2; Discus: 1. Cole Ruff (F), 107-11, 2. A. Steele (CDS), 89-9; 3200m: 1. Gavin Brunner (DCS), 12:03.7; 1600m relay: 1. CV/SK/D/A, 4:32.6
GIRLS: Charlotte Valley/South Kortright/Davenport/Andes 62, Downsville 35, Franklin 9
100m hurdles: 1. Emily Anderson (CV/SK/D/A), 19.9, 2. H. Taggart (F), 21.1; 100m: 1. Sam Severing (DCS), 13.1, 2. M. Coberly (CV/SK/D/A), 14.2; 1500m: 1. Elsa Marigliano (CV/SK/D/A), 5:42.2; 400m: 1. Chloe Davis (CV/SK/D/A), 1:12.5; 2. C. Thomas (CV/SK/D/A), 1:16.6; Shot put: 1. Mikayla Cazzola, 16-0.5, 2. R. Furman, 15-5.5; 400m relay: 1. CV/SK/D/A, 1:00.9; 400m hurdles: 1. Lacey Eckert (CV/SK/D/A), 1:24.7, 2. E. Taylor (CV/SK/D/A), 1:25.2; Long jump: 1. Sam Severing (DCS0, 14-0.5, 2. H. Taggart (F), 11-4.5; 800m: 1. Peyton Darling (DCS), 3:02.2, 2. B. Hessinger (DCS), 3:20.3; 200m: 1. Sam Severing (DCS), 28.1, 2. M. Coberly (CV/SK/D/A), 30.5; High jump: 1. Lacey Eckert (CV/SK/D/A), 4-2; Discus: 1. Lacey Eckert (CV/SK/D/A), 64-8, 2. A. Finka (CV/SK/D/A), 39-5; 1600m relay: 1. CV/SK/D/A, 5:14.5
TENNIS
Delhi 5, Greene 0
The Delhi tennis team recorded a 5-0 sweep against Greene on Tuesday.
Alex Haight, Hunter Sanford, and Brandon Bodo all earned singles victories for the Bulldogs. In doubles play, the pairings of Josh Baxter and Owen Haight, and Hallee Bodo and Tabor Reed notched wins for Delhi.
Delhi (5-0) travels to face Oxford on Wednesday.
Stamford 2, Andes 0
In a match that featured only two singles contests, Stamford defeated Andes 2-0 on Tuesday. Michaela Lynch and Krystal Villanueva both earned 9-2 victories for the Indians.
Singles: Alex Haight (DA) def. Maeric Barrows, 6-1, 6-0; Hunter Sanford (DA) def. Paige Estabrook, 6-0, 6-1; Brandon Bodo (DA) def. Shane Rideout, 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: Josh Baxter/Owen Haight (DA) def. Paul Starliper/Cassie Butler, 6-1, 6-3; Hallee Bodo/Tabor Reed (DA) def. Samantha Darling/Billie Kinney, 6-0, 6-1
Singles: Michaela Lynch (S) def. Dusty Richards-Cosigny, 9-2; Krystal Villanueva (S) def. Katherine Edelson, 9-2
GOLF
Waterville 167, Cooperstown 192
The Cooperstown golf team fell to Waterville 167-192 in a match at Leatherstocking Golf Course on Tuesday.
Waterville's Gabe Williams shot a three-under 32 to lead all scorers, while teammate Gavin Poyer also broke 40 with a round of 37.
Max Jones and Chris Criqui led the Hawkeyes (4-2) with identical scores of 44.
At Leatherstocking Golf Course
Par 35, Front 9
Waterville: Gabe Williams 32, Gavin Poyer 37, Connor Stanton 47, Logan Baker 51
Cooperstown: Max Jones 44, Chris Criqui 44, Spencer Lewis 50, Ian Quinn 54
