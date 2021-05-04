Oneonta's track and field teams swept Chenango Valley on Tuesday as the girls cruised to a 87-29 victory while boys earned a close 74.5-57.5 win.
Yuliah Johnson (100 meter, 200 meter), Tiffani Lincoln (high jump, long jump), and Gabi Ragozzine (shot put, discus) were dual winners on the girls side. For the boys, Vaughn Thomas (110 hurdles, 400 hurdles), Korbin Jones (1600 meter, 3200 meter), and Tim Ghiorse (shot put, discus) each earned a pair of firsts.
“Chenango Valley was affected with low numbers due to the pandemic,” OHS coach Dan Forbes said. “But our athletes had a good night regardless and did well in most of their events. It was another learning experience for most and they're handling this unique season quite well so far.”
GIRLS: Oneonta 87, Chenango Valley 29
100m hurdles: Bridgette Turner (CV), 19.2; 3200m relay: OHS, 12:23.6; 100m: Yuliah Johnson (OHS), 13.9; 1500m: Sam Ficano (OHS), 7:29.8; 400m relay: OHS, 56.7; 400m: Veronika Madej (OHS), 1:06.4; 400m hurdles: Tiffani Lincoln (OHS), 1:20.8; 800m: Autumn Nealis (OHS) 2:46.2; 200m: Yuliah Johnson(OHS), 28.8; 3000m: Simone Schuman (OHS), 11:41.9; 1600m relay: OHS, 5:48.2; Shot put: Gabi Ragozzine (OHS), 32-6.25; Discus: Gabi Ragozzine (OHS), 84-9; High jump: Tiffani Lincoln (OHS), 4-0; Long jump: Tiffani Lincoln (OHS), 13-10
BOYS: Oneonta 74.5, Chenango Valley 57.5
3200m relay: OHS, 10:49.9; 110m hurdles: Vaughn Thomas (OHS), 24.0; 100m: Demi Christian-Tas (CV), 11.7; 400m relay: CV, 45.1; 1600m: Korbin Jones (OHS), 5:18.7; 400m: Finlay Oliver (OHS), 55.4; 400m hurdles: Vaughn Thomas (OHS), 1:08.6; 800m: Jack Gustafson (OHS), 2:27.6; 200m: Caleb Parkwell (CV), 24.0; 3200m: Korbin Jones (OHS), 11:51.4; 1600m relay: OHS 5:32.5; Shot put: Tim Ghiorse (OHS), 33-11.5; Discus: Tim Ghiorse (OHS), 109-3; High jump: Tommy Eccleston (CV), 5-6; Long jump: Caleb Parkwell (CV), 19-5.5; Triple jump: Owen O'Brien (CV), 40-1.5; Pole vault: Stephen Baker (OHS), 8-0
GOLF
Cooperstown 176, Hamilton 205
The Cooperstown boys golf team opened its season with a 176-205 victory over Hamilton Tuesday at Leatherstocking Golf Course.
Max Jones led the Hawkeyes with a four-over par 39. Also scoring for Cooperstown were Spencer Lewis (44), Chris Criqui (45), and Ian Quinn (48).
Cooperstown 176, Hamilton 205
At Leatherstocking Golf Course
Par 35, Front 9
Cooperstown (1-0): Max Jones 39, Spencer Lewis 44, Chris Criqui 45, Ian Quinn 48
Hamilton (0-2): Ryan Peters 42, Will Penoyer 43, Landon Latella 59, Brady Foster 61
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.