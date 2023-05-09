The Oneonta track and field teams swept Tuesday’s dual meet against Susquehanna Valley as the boys won 110-26 and the girls won 87-49.
Beckett Holmes won four individual events for the Yellowjackets, taking first place in the 110 hurdles, high jump, triple jump and long jump.
Nick Kahl and Noah Ashe each won two events, as Kahl took first in the 200 and 400 meter runs and Ashe won both the shot put and the discus.
Other individual winners for the OHS boys included Eli House (100), Brandon Gardner (1600), Vaughn Thomas (400 hurdles), Keyon Ziaie (800), Donovan Lemas (3200) and Jacob Forster-Rothbart (pole vault). Oneonta also won both the 1600 and 3200 relays.
On the girls side, Claire Seguin won the 100 and 200 meter races and tied for first with Sasha Sloth in the pole vault.
Kaylen Turley and Maggie Nealis were also double-winners, as Turley won the 100 hurdles and discus while Nealis took first in the long jump and triple jump.
Elsewhere, Jaelyn Privitera won the 400 hurdles and Anya Sloth was first in the 3000. The OHS girls won both the 400 and 1600 relays as well.
Oneonta will host the Yellowjacket Invitational Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Sidney sweeps MAC Relays
Sidney was the site of the MAC Relays Monday and the Warriors defended their home turf, finishing first overall in both girls and boys scoring.
Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton was second in both boys and girls while the Oxford girls and Unadilla Valley boys placed third in their respective events.
In the girls races, Sidney took first in the 400, 1600, 3200 and 300 shuttle hurdle relays. The Warriors also received individual wins from Nayla Miley in the high jump and Camille Bagley in the shot put.
B-G/A had a strong showing in the relay events, taking first in the 4500, 1600 sprint and distance medley relay races.
Winning for Oxford individually were Hailey Fleury in the long jump and Abby Denz in the triple jump. Elsewhere, Unadilla Valley won the 800 relay, Delhi’s Jayle Leonard took first in the pole vault and Harpursville’s Riley Lindsay won the discus.
The Sidney boys dominated the relay events, winning the 400, 800, 1600, 3200, 1600 sprint and 330 shuttle hurdle relays. Zane Lett added a win in the high jump while Brayden Eastman-Willens won the shot put.
David Tucker was a double-winner for Oxford in the long jump and triple jump while the Blackhawks captured the distance medley title.
Owen Hill and Jacob Prentice of Unadilla Valley shared first place in the pole vault and Delhi won the 4800 relay.
GIRLS Oneonta 87, Susquehanna Valley 49
100 hurdles: 1. Kaylen Turley (OHS) 19.0, 2. A. McCune (SV), 3. M. Nealis (OHS); 3200 relay: 1. Susquehanna Valley 10:32.9, 2. Oneonta; 100: 1. Claire Seguin (OHS) 13.4, 2. S. Wellman (OHS), 3. E. Mann (SV); 1500: 1. Brynn Hogan (SV) 5:14.5, 2. H. Brusso (SV), 3. A. Sloth (OHS); 400 relay: 1. Oneonta 53.3, 2. Susquehanna Valley; 400: 1. Grace Gaffney (SV) 1:06.6, 2. N. Wilde (OHS) 3. A. Rosenkrans (SV); 400 hurdles: 1. Jaelyn Privitera (OHS) 1:18.8, 2. K. Turley (OHS), 3. A. McCune (SV); 800: 1. Brynn Hogan (SV) 2:25.4, 2. J. Forbes (OHS), 3. S. Truesdell (OHS); 200: 1. Claire Seguin (OHS) 27.4, 2. S. Wellman (OHS), 3. E. Mann (SV); 3000: 1. Anya Sloth (OHS) 12:29.9, 2. C. Churchill (OHS), 3. L. Jelic (OHS); 1600 relay: 1. Oneonta 4:47.9, 2. Susquehanna Valley; Shot put: 1. Callie Graham (SV) 25-04.25, 2. K. Takas (SV), 3. B. Foko (OHS); Discus: 1. Kaylen Turley (OHS) 81-02, 2. B. Foko (OHS), 3. C. Graham (SV); High jump: 1. Anasia McCune (SV) 4-06, 2. S. Sloth (OHS), 3. H. Brusso (SV); Long jump: 1. Maggie Nealis (OHS) 14-04.25, 2. A. Rosenkrans (SV), 3. L. Lasicki (SV); Triple jump: 1. Maggie Nealis (OHS) 26-04.5; Pole vault: 1. Sasha Sloth (OHS) 7-0, 1. Claire Seguin (OHS) 7-0
BOYS Oneonta 110, Susquehanna Valley 26
3200 relay: 1. Oneonta 9:09, 2. Oneonta B, 3. Susquehanna Valley; 110 hurdles: 1. Beckett Holmes (OHS) 17.1, 2. V. Thomas (OHS), 3. M. Freije (SV); 100: 1. Eli House (OHS) 11.9, 2. M. Merriam (SV), 2. M. Wilms (OHS); 400 relay: 1. Susquehanna Valley 46.6, 2. Oneonta; 1600: 1. Brandon Gardner (OHS) 5:02.7, 2. C. Fletcher-Foster (OHS), 3. M. Clement (SV); 400: 1. Nick Kahl (OHS) 53.9, 2. J. Erickson (OHS), 3. J. Cortese (SV); 400 hurdles: 1. Vaughn Thomas (OHS) 1:07.3, 2. M. Freiji (SV); 800: 1. Keyon Ziaie (OHS) 2:11.6, 2. F. Oliver (OHS), 3. G. Rissberger (OHS); 200: 1. Nick Kahl (OHS) 24.1, 2. E. House (OHS), 3. J. Erickson (OHS); 3200: 1. Donovan Lema (OHS) 11:30.4, 2. B. Gardner (OHS), 3. K. Ziaie (OHS); 1600 relay: 1. Oneonta 3:48.6, 2. Oneonta B, 3. Susquehanna Valley; Shot put: 1. Noah Ashe (OHS) 34-0, 2. T. Wing (SV), 3. L. Casey (OHS); Discus: 1. Noah Ashe (OHS) 88-0, 2. L. Casey (OHS), 3. T. Wing (SV); High jump: 1. Beckett Holmes (OHS) 5-06, 2. J. Ortiz (SV), 3. J. Frear (SV); Long jump: 1. Beckett Holmes (OHS) 19-03.5, 2. P. Holmes (OHS), 3. I. Rivera (SV); Triple jump: 1. Beckett Holmes (OHS) 36-11.5, 2. A. Waite (SV), 3. A. Salisbury (SV); Pole vault: 1. Jacob Forster-Rothbart (OHS) 8-0
GIRLS
1. Sidney 78, Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton 51, 3. Oxford, 4. Unadilla Valley 36, 5. Delhi 28, 6. Deposit-Hancock 12, 7. Walton 10, 8. Harpursville 9, 9. Greene 8, 10. Unatego 5
400 relay: 1. Sidney (A. Laboy-Diaz, A. Neubert, E. Neubert, D. Taylor) 52.20, 2. Unadilla Valley, 3. Oxford; 800 relay: 1. Unadilla Valley (K. Fernandez-Naughton, I. Potter, M. Gorrell, G. Gorrell) 1:51.52, 2. Sidney, 3. Oxford; 1600 relay: 1. Sidney (A. Laboy-Diaz, E. Neubert, E. Simmons, D. taylor) 4:22.20, 2. Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton, 3. Walton; 3200 relay: 1. Sidney (I. Briggs, A. Neubert, Z. Sullivan, E. Simmons) 10:47.70, 2. Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton, 3. Unadilla Valley; 4500 relay: 1. Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton 17:07.08, 2. Delhi, 3. Unatego; 1600 sprint relay: 1. Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton (E. Degan, M. Ingham, E. Sprow, J. George) 4:30.74, 2. Unadilla Valley, 3. Oxford; Distance medley: 1. Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton (L. Williams, K. Brimmer, L. Brazee, E. Degan) 14:25.21, 2. Delhi, 3. Unadilla Valley; 300 shuttle hurdle: 1. Sidney (I. Briggs, A. Laboy-Diaz, E. Neubert) 51.23, 2. Delhi, 3. Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton; High jump: 1. Nayla Miley (Sid) 4-10, 2. O. Nichols (B-G/A), 3. M. Paul (Sid), 3. L. Williams (B-G/A); Pole vault: 1. Jayle Leonard (DA) 8-00, 2. A. Tessier (DA) 6-06, 3. C. Casey (Sid) 6-0, 3. A. Neubert (Sid) 6-0, 3. D. deGraw (D-H) 6-0; Long jump: 1. Hailey Fleury (Ox) 16-00.5, 2. K. Fernandez-Naughton (UV), 3. I. Briggs (Sid); Triple jump: 1. Abby Denz (Ox) 33-05, 2. E. Sprow (B-G/A), 3. I. Briggs (Sid); Shot put: 1. Camille Bagley (Sid) 26-10, 2. G. Evanitsky (D-H) 26-03.75, 3. L. Biefeldt (G); Discus: 1. Riley Lindsay (Harp) 104-10, 2. C. Bagley (Sid), 3. L. Biefeldt (G)
BOYS
1. Sidney 89, 2. Oxford 42, 3. Unadilla Valley 35, 4. Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton 30, 5. Walton 25, 6. Delhi 24, 7. Greene 15, 8. Unatego 13, 9. Harpursville 8, 10. Deposit-Hancock 7
400 relay: 1. Sidney (T. Weeden, D. Easton, J. McNamara, J. Reardon) 46.74, 2. Oxford, 3. Greene; 800 relay: 1. Sidney (D. Easton, J. McNamara, D. Taylor, T. Weeden) 1:40.24, 2. Walton, 3. Delhi; 1600 relay: 1. Sidney (J. McNamara, T. Weeden, J. Reardon, D. Easton) 3:50.92, 2. Harpursville, 3. Unadilla Valley; 3200 relay: 1. Sidney (B. Chirico, C. Eberly, A. Smith, C. Strauss) 9:21.74, 2. Delhi, 3. Oxford; 4800 relay: 1. Delhi 16:41.71, 2. Oxford, 3. Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton; 1600 sprint relay: 1. Sidney (B. Chirico, D. Easton, T. Weeden, C. Strauss) 3:58.52, 2. Unatego, 3. Unadilla Valley; Distance medley: 1. Oxford (G. Smith, E. Golden, J. Figary, A. Bourn) 12:55.22, 2. Sidney, 3. Unadilla Valley; 330 shuttle hurdle: 1. Sidney (A. Moodley, A. Orezzoli, J. Reardon) 56.57, 2. Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton, 3. Delhi; High jump: 1. Zane Lett (Sid) 5-08, 2. G. Caffery (DA), 2. C. Lebarge (Walt), 2. J. Reardon (Sid); Pole vault: 1. Jacob Prentice (UV) 9-06, 1. Owen Hill (UV) 9-06, 3. N. Sovocool (Walt); Long jump: 1. David Tucker (Ox) 20-07.75, 2. L. Utter (Una), 3. T. Ketcham (G); Triple jump: 1. David Tucker (Ox) 39-11.5, 2. C. Dicks (B-G/A), 3. T. Cattanach (UV); Shot put: 1. Brayden Eastman-Willens (Sid) 44-11, 2. M. Morrissey (Sid), 3. A. Soto (Walt); Discus: 1. Zach Russell (D-H) 117-02, 2. B. Eastman-Willens (Sid), 3. C. Vredenburgh (B-G)
Delhi 3, Sidney 2
The Delhi tennis team won the Midstate Athletic Conference championship against Sidney 3-2 Tuesday.
Risdon Reed and Hallee Bodo won their singles matches for Delhi, while Ryan Burrows and Tyler Branigan, and Bryce Burrows and Vidya Samudrala won their doubles matches for the Bulldogs.
Danny Morris won his singles match for Sidney.
Cooperstown 3, Sauquoit Valley 2
Cooperstown defeated Sauquoit Valley 3-2 Tuesday on the team’s Senior Night.
Gunter Weldon won the lone singles match for Cooperstown. Henry Ayers and Albert Caulier, and Alexis Wolfe and Charlie Lambert swept doubles action for the Hawkeyes.
The Hawkeyes honored nine seniors before the match: Natalie Hanson, Lilly Grady, Sofia Ingalls, Maya Pandit, Nina Vasquez, Caulier, Colby Diamond, PJ Kiuber and Oliver Wasson.
Delhi 3, Sidney 2
Singles: Danny Morris (S) def. Tabor Reed 6-3, 6-3; Risdon Reed (DA) def. Connor VanDerSommen 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (8-6); Hallee Bodo (DA) def. Will Dossick 7-6 (7-5), 6-4
Doubles: Ryan Burrows and Tyler Branigan (DA) def. Emily Morris and Chloe VanDerSommen 6-1, 6-2; Bryce Burrows and Vidya Samudrala (DA) def. Liam Gronwell and Gavin Granger 6-1, 6-0
Cooperstown 3, Sauquoit Valley 2
Singles: Gunter Weldon (Coop) def. Bryan Degironimo 6-2, 6-0; Quincy Stayton (SV) def. Natalie Hanson 6-3, 6-3; Lucian Thompson (SV) def. Bianca Adam 6-4, 6-4
Doubles: Henry Ayers and Albert Caulier (Coop) def. Zack Murphy and Enzo Carbone 6-2,6-3; Alexis Wolfe and Charlie Lambert (Coop) def. Colin Jones and Bryce Petteys 7-5, 4-6, 6-3
