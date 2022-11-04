The Oneonta volleyball team earned a spot in the Section IV Class C title game by winning four out of six sets of pool play in the semifinal round on Thursday.
The Yellowjackets swept Trumansburg 25-23, 28-26 and Waverly 25-15, 25-18, and lost to Lansing 21-25, 16-25.
Abbie Platt led Oneonta with a final line of 46 assists, 19 digs, and four blocks. Also performing well were Hayden LeFever (four blocks, two aces), Izzy Giacomelli (20 digs, two aces), Emily Lobb (eight kills, nine digs), Megan Cleveland (four kills), and Bella Gracias (17 kills, five blocks).
Oneonta (12-3 overall) will face Lansing in the Class C Championship on Sunday at Corning-Painted Post at noon.
Oneonta vs. Trumansburg: 25-23, 28-26
Oneonta vs. Waverly: 25-15, 25-18
Oneonta vs. Lansing: 21-25, 16-25
OHS: Claire O’Donnell 2 aces; Hayden LeFever 4 blocks, 2 aces; Izzy Giacomelli 20 digs, 2 aces; Emily Lobb 8 kills, 9 digs; Abbie Platt 4 blocks, 19 digs, 46 assists; Megan Cleveland 4 kills; Bella Gracias 17 kills, 5 blocks; Logan Jipson 2 aces
