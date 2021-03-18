The Oneonta girls volleyball team defeated visiting Cooperstown, 3-2 on Wednesday, March 17 in the teams’ first matchup since 2010.
Cooperstown took an early lead with an 18-25 first set victory.
Oneonta won the second and third sets, 25-22 and 25-12.
Samantha Vezza led the Hawkeyes with 10 kills, while teammate Stephanie Rudloff had five aces, two kills and 11 assists.
Cooperstown won the fourth set 19-24 to tie the sets at two apiece.
The Yellowjackets took the fourth set 25-21 to secure the victory.
Reilly Catan had four aces, 16 kills and eight digs for Oneonta while Abbie Platt had two aces and 27 assists.
Haley Utter added seven kills, three aces and one block.
The two teams will meet again on Saturday when the Yellowjackets travel to Cooperstown.
Oneonta 3, Cooperstown 2
at Oneonta
Game Scores: 18-25, 25-22, 25-12, 19-25, 25-21
Cooperstown (3-1): Samantha Vezza, 10 kills; Stephanie Rudloff 5 aces, 2 kills, 11 assists; Riley Jubar 5 kills, 1 assists, 3 blocks; Abby Miller 2 kills, 7 assists; Marissa Phillips 3 aces; Stuart Nelson 1 ace, 3 kills, 1 assist; Madison Hayes 2 kills, 1 assist; Carly Erway 1 ace, 1 kills, 3 assists; Marley Lippitt, Rebyn Kafafian, Meah Boyles, Hannah Rathbone, Quitt Lytel, Ashlyn Wolfe, Braeden Victory, Ellie Dykstra.
Oneonta (1-0): Reilly Catan 4 aces, 16 kills, 8 digs; Abbie Platt 2 aces, 27 assists; Haley Utter 7 kills, 3 aces, 1 block.
