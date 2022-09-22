The Oneonta volleyball team dropped its first match of the season on Thursday, falling on the road to Owego Apalachin in four sets by scores of 25-17, 25-17, 22-25, 25-9.
Abbie Platt had a great all-around performance for the Yellowjackets with 13 assists, 11 digs, five blocks, and two aces. Other top performers for OHS included Claire O’Donnell (three aces), Hayden LeFever (seven kills), Izzy Giacomelli (16 digs), and Bella Gracias (five blocks).
Unadilla Valley 3, Bainbridge-Guilford 0
Unadilla Valley swept Bainbridge-Guilford on Thursday by set scores of 25-6, 25-18, 25-19.
Leading the way for the Storm were Hudson Lyons (six aces, four kills, five assists, three digs), Shannon Kelly (three aces, three kills, seven digs), Erica Mumbulo (two aces, three kills, one block), Maddie Sayles (five aces, two kills, one assist), and Kate Conway (nine aces, six assists).
The top performers for the Bobcats were Jordyn Parsons (three aces), Peyton Umbra (two kills), MacKenzie Terebo (two kills), Kaydence Brimmer (two kills), and Kaylynn Crandall (six assists).
GIRLS SWIMMING
Oneonta 107, Johnson City 74
Oneonta’s girls swim team improved its perfect record to 4-0 Thursday with a 107-74 victory over Johnson City.
Peyton Gregory, Kinnley Wightman, and Kaylen Turley each won two individual events for the Yellowjackets: Gregory took first in the 200 and 500 freestyle swims, Wightman won the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly, and Turley won both the 100 free and 100 backstroke.
Adella Koehn and Jaelyn Privitera added wins in the 50 free and 100 breaststroke, respectively. Oneonta also swept all three relay events.
OHS is off until next Thursday when it visits Owego Apalachin.
Cooperstown/Milford 87, Utica Proctor 59
Cooperstown/Milford won its home meet over Utica Proctor 87-59 on Thursday.
Caitlin O’Sullivan notched wins in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly, Anne Walker won the 200 free, Tara Phillips won the 100 free, Emily Kane took first in the 500 free, and Arya Patel won the 100 backstroke.
C/M won both the 200 medley and freestyle relays as well. The 100 breaststroke and 400 freestyle relay were scored as exhibitions in favor of Utica Proctor.
Cooperstown/Milford will be at Whitesboro on Thursday.
Top Oneonta finishers
200 Medley Relay: 1. Turley, Wightman, Truesdell, Koehn, 2:09.95
200 Freestyle: 1. Peyton Gregory, 2:20.60
200 Individual Medley: 1. Kinnley Wightman, 2:30.89
50 Freestyle: 1. Adella Koehn, 29.44
Diving: 3. Sadie Baskin, 149.95
100 Butterfly: 1. Kinnley Wightman, 1:11.48
100 Freestyle: 1. Kaylen Turley, 59.27
500 Freestyle: 1. Peyton Gregory, 6:17.74
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Wightman, Koehn, Rothenberger, Gregory, 1:56.43
100 Backstroke: 1. Kaylen Turley, 1:09.50
100 Breaststroke: 1. Jaelyn Privitera, 1:26.29
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Gregory, Rothenberger, Privitera, Turley, 4:28.54
Cooperstown/Milford 87, Utica Proctor 59
Top Cooperstown/Milford finishers
200 Medley Relay: 1. Bischof, Phillips, Patel, Riesenfeld, 2:34.15
200 Freestyle: 1. Anne Walker, 2:37.29
200 Individual Medley: 1. Jaina Bischof, 2:49.94
50 Freestyle: 1. Caitlin O’Sullivan, 28.02
100 Butterfly: 1. Caitlin O’Sullivan, 1:11.13
100 Freestyle: 1. Tara Phillips, 1:13.91
500 Freestyle: 1. Emily Kane, 6:00.33
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Bischof, Patel, O’Sullivan, Kane, 2:04.19
100 Backstroke: 1. Arya Patel, 1:23.02
100 Breaststroke: Ex. Emily Kane 1:17.82
400 Freestyle Relay: Ex. O’Sullivan, Pietruszka, Walker, Kane, 4:39.63
GOLF
Sidney 237, Delhi 306
Sidney’s golf team improved to 10-1 on the season Thursday with a 237-306 victory over Delhi at the College Course at SUNY Delhi.
Colton Rose led the Warriors with a round of 42. Kyle Smith (44) and Anthony Conroy (45) followed close behind. Asa Moxley led Delhi with a score of 56.
Sidney and Delhi will face each other again on Tuesday at Sidney Golf and Country Club.
