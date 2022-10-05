The Oneonta volleyball team won its second match in as many days, sweeping Chenango Forks at home on Wednesday by scores of 25-16, 25-11, 25-15.
Oneonta’s top performers in the win were Hayden LeFever (four kills, four blocks, three aces), Izzy Giacomelli (10 digs), Emily Lobb (eight kills, 11 digs, three aces), and Abbie Platt (two blocks, 21 assists).
Oneonta (6-1 overall, 6-1 STAC) will be in Queensbury on Saturday for the Power of Pink tournament.
Unadilla Valley 3, Delhi 0
The Lady Storm swept the Bulldogs on Wednesday by scores of 25-18, 25-16, 25-12.
Hudson Lyons did a bit of everything for UV, registering three aces, two kills, four assists, and four digs. Elsewhere, Shannon Kelly had two kills and 10 digs, Bella Jones had two aces, two blocks, one kill, and one assist, Madison Sayles had six kills and one assist, Kate Conway had five aces, one kill, and five assists, and Ashlyn Lyons had two aces and one kill.
For Delhi, Victoria Verspoor had five aces and three kills, Izzy Tucker had 12 digs, and Vidya Samudrala had three kills and three blocks.
Unadilla Valley 3, Oxford 0 (Tuesday)
Unadilla Valley defeated Oxford in straight sets on Tuesday in a matchup of undefeated squads. The game scores were 25-17, 25-22, 25-20.
For Unadilla Valley (7-0), Kate Conway had eight aces, eight assists, and three kills, Shannon Kelly had 10 digs and six aces, Bella Jones had three aces and four kills, and Madison Sayles had four kills and five digs. Also contributing were Erica Mumbulo (seven kills) and Hudson Lyons (nine assists).
Oxford’s (6-1) top performers were Madalyn Barrows (five aces, 10 kills, 21 digs), Jadyn Ruff (two aces, two blocks), Ava Benjamin (12 assists, one kill), Tamera Hurlburt (one kill, five digs), Hailey Richardson (one kill, two digs), Quinnlin Lamonica (three blocks), and Anaiya Davis (three digs).
GIRLS SOCCER
Sidney 2, Delhi 0
The Warriors beat the Bulldogs in a girls Midstate Athletic Conference game 2-0 on Wednesday
Alex Neubert had one goal and one assist for the Warriors and Chloie Taylor added another goal.
Paige Duchnowski had four saves for Sidney and Hannah Ransford had nine for Delhi.
Sidney (5-8 overall, 5-5 MAC) will face Walton on Friday while Delhi hosts Oxford on Tuesday.
Mount Markham 2, Cooperstown 0
The Cooperstown girls fell to Mount Markham 2-0 at home on Wednesday.
Caroline Entwistle and Morgan Sayers each had one goal for Mount Markham and Maggie Plumber had an assist.
In goal for Mount Markham was MacKenzie Roth who had 13 saves while Brenna Seamon had 16 saves for Cooperstown.
Cooperstown will be back at it on Thursday when it hosts Clinton.
BOYS SOCCER
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 4, Richfield Springs 1 (Tuesday)
The CV-S/SS boys defeated Richfield Springs 4-1 on Tuesday in a Tri-Valley League contest.
Max Horvath led the scoring for CV-S/SS with two goals while Brady Law and Kris Cade each scored once and Thomas Tissiere and Kyle Sniffen had an assist apiece.
Christigan Stegan scored Richfield Springs’ only goal.
No box score was provided for this game.
CROSS COUNTRY
The Cooperstown/Milford cross country team competed in a Center State Conference meet on Wednesday in Westmoreland which included Poland, New York Mills, and West Canada Valley.
Carter Stevens finished first overall in the boys race, running the 5K course in 17:50. C/M’s other top boys were Jacob Johnson (fifth, 20:12), Jonah Hitchcock (seventh, 20:27), Lincoln DiLorenzo (11th, 21:07), Albert Caulier (12th, 21:47), and Fred Hodgson (14th, 22:40).
On the girls side, Margaret Raffo finished fourth (22:47), Annie Walker placed fifth (24:34), and Polly Kennedy finished ninth (26:08).
GIRLS SWIMMING
Oneonta 119, Chenango Forks 66
(Tuesday)
The Oneonta girls swim team remained perfect on the season (6-0) with a 119-66 victory over Chenango Forks on Tuesday.
Peyton Gregory and Kaylen Turley led the way for the Yellowjackets, as Gregory won the 200 and 500 freestyle swims and Turley won the 50 and 100 freestyle races.
Elsewhere, Briegha Truesdell won the 100 backstroke and Kinnley Wightman won the 100 breaststroke. Oneonta also won all three relay events.
Oneonta will host Windsor on Thursday for its Senior Night meet.
