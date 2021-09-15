The Oneonta volleyball team defeated Chenango Forks 3-2 in a back and forth match on Tuesday.
The Yellowjackets won by scores of 25-13, 25-27, 26-24, 20-25, 25-21.
Emily Lobb and Haley Utter led the way for OHS, with Lobb tallying 13 kills and five aces and Utter finishing with 12 kills and five aces. Maddie Denning had a team-high 25 assists along with three blocks, while Abbie Platt finished with eight digs and 15 assists.
Jessica Stone had four kills and three blocks for Chenango Forks and Sadie Zemanick finished with 10 assists.
Oneonta will be at Chenango Valley on Thursday.
Oneonta 3, Chenango Forks 2 (Tuesday)
Game Scores: 25-13, 25-27, 26-24, 20-25, 25-21
Oneonta: Emily Lobb 13 kills, 5 aces; Haley Utter 12 kills, 5 aces; Maddie Denning 25 assists, 3 blocks; Abbie Platt 8 digs, 15 assists
Chenango Forks: Jessica Stone 4 kills, 3 blocks; Sadie Zemanick 10 assists
GIRLS SOCCER
Morris 3, Edmeston 1 (Tuesday)
Morris defeated Edmeston on Tuesday in a Tri-Valley League girls soccer match.
Maiya Kind, Hannah Wist, and Amira Ross all scored unassisted for Morris. Edmeston's Arissa Bolton got her team on the scoreboard with a goal.
Goalkeeper Maddie Coleman saved 15 shots for Morris, and Abby White saved seven for Edmeston.
Morris will travel to play Milford on Thursday.
Milford 2, Cherry Valley-Springfield 1 (Tuesday)
The Milford girls edged Cherry-Valley Springfield 2-1 in Tuesday's Tri-Valley League game
Kara Mertz scored for the Wildcats, giving them the early lead. Ari Bosc, assisted by Kyra Druse, scored at the end of the first half to tie the game for CVS.
Grace Cohn broke the 1-1 tie at 29:45 to seal the win for Milford.
Leeanna West made four saves for the Wildcats, while the Patriots’ Marijke Kroon stopped eight shots.
Milford will host Morris on Thursday.
Morris 3, Edmeston 1 (Tuesday)
M: Maiya Kind 1-0, Hannah Wist 1-0, Amira Ross 1-0
E: Arissa Bolton 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: E 18-4; M 12-4
Goalies: Abby White (E) 7; Maddie Coleman (M) 15
Milford 2, Cherry Valley-Springfield 1
Milford: Kara Mertz 1-0, Grace Cohn 1-0
Cherry Valley-Springfield: Ari Bosc 1-0, Kyra Druse 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: M 12-6; CVS 4-3
Goalies: Leeanna West (M) 4, Marijke Kroon (CVS) 8
GOLF
Sidney 240, Bainbridge-Guilford 310 (Tuesday)
Sidney defeated Bainbridge-Guilford in golf on Tuesday at the Sundown Golf Course.
Leading the Sidney team was senior Kyle Smith, who had the day's low round of 41. Other contributing team members were Garrett Beckwith (45), Ben Miller (48), Colton Rose (51), and Caidyn Lambrecht (55).
For Bainbridge-Guilford, Jack Winn led the way with a 48. Other team scorers included Aiden Vermillyea (62), Celeste Baldwin (64), and Easton Porter (64).
Sidney (5-1) will host Delhi on Friday.
Sidney 240, Bainbridge-Guilford 310 (Tuesday)
At Sundown Golf Course and Country Club
Par 36, Front 9
Sidney: Kyle Smith 41, Garrett Beckwith 45, Ben Miller 48, Colton Rose 51, Caidyn Lambrecht 55
Bainbridge-Guilford: Jack Winn 48, Aiden Vermillyea 62, Celeste Baldwin 64, Easton Porter 64, Gavin Dicks 72
