The Oneonta volleyball team improved to 2-0 on the season Thursday with a road sweep of Chenango Valley by scores of 25-12, 25-18, 25-13.
Izzy Giacomelli racked up 16 digs and two aces, Abbie Platt finished with 14 assists and three blocks, Megan Cleveland had six kills, and Bella Gracias tallied five kills and three blocks in the win.
Oneonta will play in the Tioga Tournament on Saturday.
Unadilla Valley 3, Sidney 0
The Lady Storm volleyball team swept Sidney 3-0 in a Midstate Athletic Conference contest on Thursday by scores of 25-12, 25-11, 25-14.
Hudson Lyon led the way for UV with nine aces and 10 assists. Also contributing to the win were Shannon Kelly (three aces, 10 digs), Bella Jones (two aces, five kills), Erica Mumbulo (four kills), Madison Sayles (five aces, five kills), and Kate Conway (three aces, five kills, six assists).
For Sidney, Kenzie Gregory had three aces, Kate Youngs had two aces, and Bri Taylor had two aces and one block.
Unadilla Valley will visit Deposit-Hancock on Tuesday while Sidney hosts Bainbridge-Guilford on Monday.
Bainbridge-Guilford 3, Afton/Harpursville 0
The Bobcats earned their first win of the season on Thursday by sweeping Afton/Harpursville 25-21, 25-23, 25-21.
Leading the way for B-G were Jordyn Parsons (five kills), Kaylynn Crandall (three aces, 12 assists), Kaitlyn Curtis (four digs), and Peyton Umbra (four digs).
Afton/Harpursville’s top performers were Madison Miller (seven assists, three aces), Madison Nesbit (three kills, five digs), and Morgan LaVergne (four kills).
Bainbridge-Guilford will visit Sidney on Monday.
Oneonta 3, Chenango Valley 0
Game Scores: 25-12, 25-18, 25-13
OHS: Izzy Giacomelli 16 digs, 2 aces; Abbie Platt 3 blocks, 14 assists; Megan Cleveland 6 kills; Bella Gracias 5 kills, 3 blocks
CV: K. Watson 3 digs, 4 assists, 2 kills; O. Cashman 1 assist; N. Masso 2 aces, 10 digs, 4 kills; M. Brom 1 block; K. Guelzow 1 dig; S. Perney 9 digs; M. Butch 1 ace, 9 digs, 1 kill; M. Rouff 2 digs
Unadilla Valley 3, Sidney 0
Game Scores: 25-12, 25-11, 25-14
UV: Hudson Lyon 9 aces, 10 assists; Shannon Kelly 3 aces, 10 digs; Bella Jones 2 aces, 5 kills; Erica Mumbulo 4 kills; Madison Sayles 5 aces, 5 kills; Kate Conway 3 aces, 5 kills, 6 assists; MacKenzie Acre 1 block
Sidney: Kenzie Gregory 3 aces; Kate Youngs 2 aces; Bri Taylor 2 aces, 1 block
Bainbridge-Guilford 3, Afton/Harpursville 0
Game Scores: 25-21, 25-23, 25-21
B-G: Jordyn Parsons 5 kills; Kaylynn Crandall 3 aces, 12 assists; Kaitlyn Curtis 4 digs; Peyton Umbra 4 digs
A/H: Madison Miller 7 assists, 3 aces; 3 kills, 5 digs; Morgan LaVergne 4 kills
FIELD HOCKEY
Sidney 3, Walton 2
The Sidney field hockey team won its matchup with Walton 3-2 Thursday, with Ava Cirigliano leading Sidney’s offense in the victory.
Cirigliano scored all three goals, with Emma Constable and India Insigna providing assists. Jacqlyn Gransbury and Addyson Trimbell each scored a goal for Walton with Chasidy Constable notching an assist.
Sidney will travel to play Windsor next Wednesday while Walton will host Ellenville on Friday.
Sidney 3, Walton 2
S: Ava Cirigliano 3-0, Emma Constable 0-2, India Insigna 0-1
W: Jacqlyn Gransbury 1-0, Addyson Trimbell 1-0, Chasidy Constable 0-1
Shots-Corners: S 7-8, W 8-5
Goalies: Ky Phillips (S) 5, Emma Wood (W) 5
GOLF
Owego Apalachin 239, Oneonta 250
Oneonta’s golf team dropped a close 239-250 match to Owego Apalachin on Thursday at Pheasant Hill Country Club.
Aidan Gelbsman, Matt Rigas, and Landon Weaver each shot 47 for the Yellowjackets. Ben Casola, meanwhile, carded a 53 while Jordan Gallusser finished with a 56.
Patrick Tamarello led Owego with a round of 41.
Oneonta will visit Sidney on Tuesday.
Oxford 227, Bainbridge-Guilford 333 (Wednesday)
Oxford defeated Bainbridge-Guilford 227-333 on Wednesday in a Midstate Athletic Conference match at Bluestone Golf Course.
Bennett Paden led the way for the Blackhawks with a round of 40. Joining him on the scoresheet were Ethan Hodge (43), Kyle Benjamin (45), Degan Endress (47), and Sylas Emerson (52).
Celeste Baldwin led Bainbridge-Guilford with a 57 while Owen Flemming shot a 58.
Owego Apalachin 239, Oneonta 250
At Pheasant Hill Country Club
Par 35, Back 9
OFA: Patrick Tamarello 41, Peyton Farrell 47, Jacob Bensley 49, Jack Hoyt 51, John Bangel 51
OHS: Aidan Gelbsman 47, Matt Rigas 47, Landon Weaver 47, Ben Casola 53, Jordan Gallusser 56
Oxford 227, Bainbridge-Guilford 333 (Wednesday)
At Bluestone Golf Course
Oxford: Bennett Paden 40, Ethan Hodge 43, Kyle Benjamin 45, Degan Endress 47, Sylas Emerson 52
B-G: Celeste Baldwin 57, Owen Flemming 58, Cole Flemming 63, Gabe Walley 76, Mason Braun 79
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.