The Oneonta volleyball team improved to 7-1 on the season with a straight-sets victory over Chenango Valley on Tuesday that came by scores of 25-23, 25-3, 25-11.
Abbie Platt finished with 17 assists and six digs for OHS while Emily Lobb had seven aces, six kills, and four digs. Elsewhere, Megan Cleveland had seven kills and two blocks, Izzy Giacomelli had 11 aces, and Hayden LeFever had two blocks.
For Chenango Valley, Gabrielle Cashman had four kills and two blocks, Kaylee Watson had four assists, and Kate Hope had five digs.
Oneonta will be at Susquehanna Valley on Thursday.
Delhi 3, Greene 0
The Lady Bulldogs swept Greene at home on Tuesday by scores of 25-9, 25-6, 25-15.
Leading the way for Delhi were Izzy Tucker with 10 digs and seven aces and Vidya Samudrala with seven blocks and five kills. Other contributors included Amber Gardner (five aces), Rieley Merino (one kill), Kirstin Lalosh (one kill), Samantha White (three digs), and Julia Baxter (one block).
Delhi will be right back at it on Wednesday when it hosts Bainbridge-Guilford.
Bainbridge-Guilford 3, Unatego 0
The Bobcats downed the Spartans in straight sets on Tuesday by scores of 25-22, 25-6, 25-13.
Leading Bainbridge-Guilford to the win were Jordyn Parsons (10 aces, seven kills), Peyton Umbra (seven kills), and Kaylynn Crandall (14 assists).
Unatego’s top performers were Mallory Hafele (four aces), Ava Hilton (two kills), Cailyn Wood (two assists), and Nica Hurlburt (two digs).
GIRLS SOCCER
Cooperstown 2, Waterville 0
The Lady Hawkeyes celebrated their Senior Night on Tuesday with a 2-0 victory over Waterville.
Rory Nelen scored both goals for Cooperstown with one of them coming off an assist by Mia Pelcer.
Brenna Seamon was excellent in net, finishing with 10 saves to earn the shutout.
Cooperstown will be at Frankfort-Schuyler on Thursday.
Unadilla Valley 1, Unatego 0
A late first-half goal gave Unadilla Valley a 1-0 victory over Unatego on Tuesday in Midstate Athletic Conference action.
Jaiden Schrag scored for the Storm in the 37th minute off an assist by Kailee Figger.
Kalie Fernandez-Naughton was outstanding in goal for UV, racking up 14 saves for the shutout. Chelsi VanDeusen and Sarah Ostrander tallied seven combined saves for the Spartans.
Unadilla Valley will visit Sidney on Thursday while Unatego will be at Bainbridge-Guilford on Thursday.
Richfield Springs 4,
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 0
Richfield Springs used a three-goal first half to defeat Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 4-0 on Tuesday.
Camryn Marshall scored two goals for the Indians and Grace Frable and Issy Seamon each scored once.
In net for Richfield Springs was Maggie Worobey who had six saves while Mackenzie Barnes had an impressive 28 saves for G-MU.
Greene 3, Sidney 2
Sidney fell to Greene 3-2 on Tuesday in a Midstate Athletic Conference matchup.
Greene scored all three of its goals in the first half, with two coming from Sarah Markham and the third being scored by Andrea Trifunovic.
Naya Miley scored both of Sidney’s goals on assists from Abdieliz LaBoy and Chloie Taylor.
Greene’s Molly Cornell made six saves while Paige Duchnowski stopped eight shots for Sidney.
Sidney will host Unadilla Valley on Thursday.
Oxford 1, Delhi 0
Oxford clipped Delhi 1-0 on the road Tuesday in a Midstate Athletic Conference game.
Taylor Smith scored the only goal of the game in the 14th minute off an assist by Hailey Fleury.
Each goalie — Christine Seiler for Oxford and Hannah Ransford for Delhi — made four saves in the contest.
Oxford will host Greene on Friday while Delhi’s regular season is concluded.
South Kortright 1, Roxbury 0
The South Kortright girls edged Roxbury 1-0 in Tuesday’s Delaware League contest.
Madysen Reeves scored the game’s only goal in the early portion of the second half off an assist by Carlee Dropp.
Keeper Addy Eckert made nine saves to earn the shutout for South Kortright.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Chenango Valley 106, Oneonta 79
The Oneonta girls swim team suffered its first loss of the season on Tuesday, falling to Chenango Valley 106-79.
Kaylen Turley had the Yellowjackets’ lone first-place finish in winning the 200 freestyle.
Turley added a second-place finish in the 100 free, while Kinnley Wightman (200 individual medley), Adella Koehn (50 free), Deja Champen (diving), Peyton Gregory (500 free), Briegha Truesdell (100 backstroke), and Jaelyn Privitera (100 breaststroke) all recorded runner-up finishes as well.
Oneonta will visit Norwich on Thursday.
