The Oneonta volleyball team improved to 4-1 on the season with a straight-sets home victory over Norwich on Tuesday 25-19, 25-13, 25-9.
Abbie Platt led the Yellowjackets with 13 assists, eight digs, and two blocks. Oneonta’s other top performers included Bella Gracias with seven kills and two blocks, Izzy Giacomelli with nine digs, Claire O’Donnell with five aces, Hayden LeFever with three blocks, and Emma Burr with six kills.
Oneonta is off until next Tuesday when it hosts Windsor.
Delhi 3, Sidney 0
The Lady Bulldogs rolled to a straight-sets victory over Sidney on Tuesday 25-18, 25-7, 25-8.
Leading the way for Sidney were Izzy Tucker (five assists, nine digs) and Julia Baxter (five kills, three blocks). Also contributing were Samantha White with 12 aces, Amber Gardner with seven aces, and Vidya Samudrala with seven kills.
For Sidney, Mikaylee Woodin had two kills, Bri Taylor had one kill, Gabby Gavin had nine digs, and Kate Youngs had six aces.
Delhi (4-3 overall, 3-3 league) will host Bainbridge-Guilford on Thursday.
Unadilla Valley 3, Unatego 0
Unadilla Valley downed Unatego in straight sets on Tuesday by scores of 25-7, 25-18, 25-8.
Kate Conway had a strong all-around performance with seven assists, six kills, and five aces. Also contributing to the win for UV were Hudson Lyons (seven aces, eight assists), Shannon Kelly (five aces, two kills), Bella Jones (two aces, two kills), Madison Sayles (four aces, four kills), and Shannon Gilbert (three aces).
Unadilla Valley is off until next Tuesday when it visits Oxford.
Bainbridge-Guilford 3, Walton 1
The Bobcats defeated the Warriors in four sets by scores of 26-24, 25-17, 18-25, 27-25.
The top performers for Bainbridge-Guilford were Kaitlyn Curtis (six aces, six digs), Kaydence Brimmer (three kills, two blocks), Jordyn Parsons (13 kills, seven aces), and Kaylynn Crandall (18 assists).
Leading Walton were Katelyn Gregory (five aces, six kills, five digs, seven assists), Larissa Hulse (10 kills, four digs), and Caroline Gorence (two blocks).
Both teams will be off until Oct. 4 when Bainbridge-Guilford hosts Greene and Walton hosts Delhi.
GIRLS SOCCER
Oneonta 8, Seton Catholic 1
The Oneonta girls soccer team cruised to an 8-1 victory over Seton Catholic on the road Tuesday.
Julia Joyner, Jordan Bellinger, and Maggie Nealis each scored twice for the Yellowjackets. Josie Scanlon finished with a goal and four assists, Thalia Wellman added a goal, and Veronika Madej finished with two assists.
OHS keeper Lilli Rowe finished with four saves and nearly earned a shutout before Seton scored on a penalty kick by Erin Derr with 13 seconds left in the game. Seton keeper Tessa Berger had 14 saves.
Oneonta will host Susquehanna Valley on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. for its Senior Appreciation Night.
Morris/Edmeston 6, Milford 3
The Morris/Edmeston girls edged Milford 6-3 in a high-scoring affair on Tuesday.
Arissa Bolton and Carissa Richards each scored twice to lead M/E, with Molly Rifanburg and Hannah Wist also finding the back of the net. Wist added two assists while Avery Bolton finished with three assists.
Scoring for Milford were Alexis Sutphin, Lily Cohn, and Delaney Maison. Maison added an assist.
In goal, Abby White had nine stops for Morris/Edmeston while Milford’s Gabriella Saggese had six saves.
Morris/Edmeston will be at Sharon Springs on Thursday while Milford visits Richfield Springs on Thursday.
Worcester 5, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 2
Worcester notched a 5-2 victory over G-MU Tuesday, with Sophia Adams leading the way for the Wolverines with two goals and an assist.
Hailey Shalor also scored two, while Faith Meiser scored one, Makenna Ventuleth assisted twice, and Rylee Falcone had one assist.
For G-MU, Kendra Hammond and Aubree Palmer each scored one goal.
In net, Elyza Schoeberl had three saves for the Wolverines while Mackenzie Barnes stopped 13 shots for the Raiders.
Worcester will travel to play Laurens on Thursday.
Schenevus 10, Richfield Springs 0
The Dragons rolled past the Indians on Tuesday with a 10-0 victory in Tri-Valley League action.
Angie Competiello took charge with four goals and one assist in the win. Also scoring for Schenevus was Taylor Knapp with two goals and two assists, Samantha Osborne with two goals and one assist, Brooke Lincoln and Amber Burton each with one goal, Val Beardslee with two assists, and Sophia Camilleri and Lily Competiello each with one assist.
Schenevus plays Middleburgh on Wednesday.
Margaretville 4, Stamford/Jefferson 0
Margaretville pulled off a 4-0 victory over Stamford/Jefferson on Tuesday.
Ava Fronckwiak led the scoring with two goals for the Blue Devils. Anna Gavette scored once and Ashley Camano scored once and had one assist.
McKenna Hoyt blocked seven shots for S/J and Kayla Clark saved one for Margaretville.
BOYS SOCCER
South Kortright 2,
Windham-Ashland-Jewett 0
The Rams defeated the Warriors 2-0 in a boys Delaware League game on Tuesday.
Josh Anderson led the way for SK with two goals, both of which were assisted by Connor Quarino. The Rams’ defense held Windham to zero shots in the game.
South Kortright (9-0-1) will face Worcester on Saturday in the final of the Chic Walshe Tournament in Davenport.
Bainbridge-Guilford 6, Delhi 2
Bainbridge-Guilford defeated Delhi 6-2 on Tuesday in a Midstate Athletic Conference game.
Brock Porter led the scoring for the Bobcats with two goals. Max Oliver, Easton Porter, Blake Prisco, and Ben Porter each scored a goal, and Garrett O’Hara provided two assists.
For Delhi, Tabor Reed and Risdon Reed each scored a goal, with Zach Finch notching two assists.
Bainbridge-Guilford will be at Greene on Thursday while Delhi will host Afton/Harpursville on Thursday.
Edmeston 3, Laurens/Milford 2
Edmeston fought back from a pair one-goal deficits to defeat Laurens/Milford 3-2 on Tuesday.
Gavin McEnroe scored the game-winner for the Panthers with just under three minutes to play in regulation. Brock Redner and Kyle Ough also scored in the win for Edmeston.
Justin LaPilusa scored twice for Laurens/Milford with both goals coming on penalty kicks.
Edmeston goalie Bryce Bolton made eight stops while Chase Long had seven saves for Laurens/Milford.
GOLF
Oneonta 246, Susquehanna Valley 259
The Oneonta golf team defeated Susquehanna Valley by a score of 246-259 on Tuesday at Conklin Players Club.
Aidan Gelbsman was the low shooter of the day for OHS with a round of 45. Joining him on the scoresheet were teammates Aiden Feudi (47), Ben Casola (48), Matt Rigas (51), and Tobi Carter (55). Isaac Spottek (46) and Trent Rose (47) were the top players for Susquehanna Valley.
Oneonta will host Seton Catholic on Wednesday at Oneonta Country Club.
