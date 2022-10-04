The Oneonta volleyball team improved to 5-1 on the season Tuesday with a three-set home victory over Windsor by scores of 25-23, 25-16, 25-17.
Leading the way for the Yellowjackets were Bella Gracias with eight kills and three blocks, Abbie Platt with 17 assists, Izzy Giacomelli with 14 digs, Hayden LeFever with three blocks, and Megan Cleveland with two aces.
Oneonta will be right back at it on Wednesday when it hosts Chenango Forks.
Bainbridge-Guilford 3, Greene 0
Bainbridge-Guilford celebrated Senior Night on Tuesday with a three-set victory over Greene by scores of 25-21, 25-11, 25-15.
Jordyn Parsons led the Bobcats with nine aces and five kills. Also contributing to the win were Kaitlyn Curtis (seven aces), Kenzie Terebo (six aces), Tara Fitzgerald (five aces), Kaylynn Crandall (15 assists), and Alyssa Finch (six kills).
Greene’s top performers were Ravyn Jimenes (three aces), Lillian Kemp (one ace), Camric Williams (one ace, one block), and NIcole Marks (one assist, two blocks).
Delhi 3, Walton 0
The Lady Bulldogs swept the Warriors 3-0 on Tuesday by scores of 28-26, 26-24, 25-17.
Leading the way for Delhi were Victoria Verspoor (seven kills, five aces), Elianna Tarrants (five kills), Sammie White (five assists), Julia Baxter (five blocks), Vidya Samudrala (five blocks), Izzy Tucker (seven digs), and Amber Gardner (five digs).
Walton was led by Caroline Gorence (10 kills, four aces), Ella Rhinehart (seven assists), and Cadence Stanton (four digs).
Delhi will be at Unadilla Valley on Wednesday while Walton visits Greene on Thursday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Several local cross country teams were in Delhi on Tuesday for the Jack Gariepy Invitational 5K that was held at the SUNY Delhi Golf Course.
The host Bulldogs took first place in both races: Ellie Lees led the girls with a time of 19:30 while Alton Francisco paced the boys with a time of 17:16.
In the girls race, Gretel Hilson-Schneider and Abi Tessier finished second and fifth, respectively, for Delhi, Ethne Degan placed third for Afton/Harpursville/Bainbridge-Guilford, and Deposit-Hancock’s Mirabella Sanford finished fourth.
Delhi’s Nelson VanMaaren and Jared Coleman were third and fourth, respectively, in the boys race, while Jakub Krejcir of A/H/B-G was second and Carson Strauss of Sidney finished fifth.
GIRLS
1. Delhi 25, 2. Afton/Harpursville/Bainbridge-Guilford 62; Incomplete: Deposit-Hancock, Schenevus, Sidney, Morris/Edmeston
1. Ellie Lees (DA) 19:30, 2. Gretel Hilson-Schneider (DA) 19:44, 3. Ethne Degan (A/H/BG) 20:44, 4. Mirabella Sanford (D-H) 20:47, 5. Abi Tessier (DA) 21:29, 6. Allie Dawson (D-H) 23:03, 7. Madison Fleming (A/H/BG) 23:53, 8. Erin Coppersmith (DA) 24:03, 9. Lilly McGonigal (DA) 24:10, 10. Isabelle Briggs (Sid) 24:12
BOYS
1. Delhi 27, 2. Sidney 48; Incomplete: Afton/Harpursville/Bainbridge-Guilford, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, Deposit-Hancock, Schenevus, Morris/Edmeston, Unatego
1. Alton Francisco (DA) 17:16, 2. Jakub Krejcir (A/H/BG) 17:59, 3. Nelson VanMaaren (DA) 18:09, 4. Jared Coleman (DA) 18:23, 5. Carson Strauss (Sid) 18:36, 6. Caiden Benedict (Sid) 18:37, 7. Connor Eberly (Sid) 18:48, 8. Brennan Finch (UV/G-MU) 18:57, 9. Alexander Kelsh (DA) 19:22, 10. Zavier Aguirre (DA) 19:26
GIRLS SWIMMING
Cooperstown/Milford 60,
Holland Patent 32
Cooperstown/Milford 56,
Rome Free Academy 44
The Cooperstown/Milford girls swim team defeated both Holland Patent and Rome Free Academy in a three-way meet on Tuesday.
Emily Kane won two events for C/M, taking first in the 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Caitlin O’Sullivan added a victory in the 200 freestyle.
Cooperstown/Milford was able to pull out the team victory thanks to a clean sweep of the three relay events.
C/M will host West Canada Valley on Thursday.
Top Cooperstown/Milford finishers
200 Medley Relay: 1. Bischof, Kane, O’Sullivan, Walker, 2:12.79
200 Freestyle: 1. Caitlin O’Sullivan, 2:17.30
200 Individual Medley: 2. Jaina Bischof, 2:48.40
50 Freestyle: 2. Alana Pietruszka, 32.78
100 Butterfly: 2. Caitlin O’Sullivan, 1:13.49
100 Freestyle: 2. Tara Phillips, 1:14.83
500 Freestyle: 1. Emily Kane, 5:56.23
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Bischof, Patel, O’Sullivan, Kane, 2:00.92
100 Backstroke: 2. Jaina Bischof, 1:16.90
100 Breaststroke: 1. Emily Kane, 1:17.02
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Phillips, Patel, Pietruszka, Walker, 5:05.49
