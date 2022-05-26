Oneonta was the site of the Section IV Class C Track and Field Championships on Wednesday. The Oneonta girls claimed the section title with a meet-best 76 points, while the boys placed second with 94.25 behind only Dryden.
Elsewhere, the Sidney girls finished third while the boys placed seventh. Both teams from Harpursville/Afton finished 12th.
The OHS girls were led by the trio of Simone Schuman, Gabriella Ragozzine, and Madeleine Seguin, each of whom had a pair of top-three finishes.
Schuman won the 3000 meter run and was third in the 1500, while Ragozzine won the discus throw and placed third in the shot put. Seguin, meanwhile, was second in the long jump and third in the 100.
Oneonta also finished second in both the 400 and 3200 meter relays.
Three Oneonta boys earned first-place finishes: Finlay Oliver in the 800, Carter Mackey in the 110 hurdles, and DJ Turley in the shot put. Mackey was also tied for third in the high jump.
Other Yellowjacket boys notching podium finishes were Nicholas Kahl (third in the 400), Tim Ghirose (second in both shot put and discus), and Brandon Gardner (third in the 3000 steeplechase).
Sidney’s Dejah Taylor was one of the top individual performers of the entire meet, recording three first-place finishes in the 100, 200, and 400 meter runs. Teammates Emma Simmons and Elaina Neubert finished second in the 400 and 400 hurdles, respectively.
On the boys side for the Warriors, Jalen Reardon was second in the 400 hurdles while Alec Fogarty placed third in the triple jump.
Riley Lindsay finished second in both the shot put and discus for Harpursville/Afton while Elijah Baciuska was second in the 1600.
GIRLS
1. Oneonta 76, 2. Elmira-Notre Dame 74, 3. Sidney 68, 4. Waverly 58, 5. Chenango Forks 52.5, 6. Lansing 51, 7. Dryden 48, 8. Susquehanna Valley 29, 9. Chenango Valley 24, 10. Trumansburg 23.5, 11. Newark Valley 23, 12. Harpursville/Afton 16, 13. Thomas Edison 8, 14. Watkins Glen 6
100: 1. Dejah Taylor (Sid), 13.09, 2. E. Greene (END), 3. M. Seguin (OHS); 3000: 1. Simone Schuman (OHS), 11:27.19, 2. Q. Sirgany (CF), 3. L. Geesey (L); 800: 1. Brynn Hogan (SV), 2:20.17, 2. R. Simpson (END), 3. G. Harkness (CF); 400: 1. Dejah Taylor (Sid), 1:01.89, 2. E. Simmons (Sid), 3. M. Hoffman (SV); 100 hurdles: 1. Makenna Keough (END), 16.11, 2. G. Lawrence (CF), 3. C. Davis (Dry); 1500: 1. Piper Young (END), 5:07.22, 2. L. Gorsline (Wav), 3. S. Schuman (OHS); 200: 1. Dejah Taylor (Sid), 26.76, 2. A. Simpson (END), 3. K. Westbrook (Wav); 1600 relay: 1. Elmira-Notre Dame, 4:14.33, 2. Waverly, 3. Lansing; 3200 relay: 1. Susquehanna Valley, 10:08.44, 2. Oneonta, 3. Sidney; 2000 steeplechase: 1. Harper Minaker (Wav), 7:47.26, 2. K. Jacobs (L), 3. B. Carl (WG); Pole vault: 1. Isabel Morse (T), 11-01, 2. K. Tornusciolo (L), 3. O. Nittinger (Wav); High jump: 1. Kristen Johnson (L), 5-03, 2. D. Walters (CV), 3. E. Blomfield-Brown (Dry); Shot put: 1. Sindiswa Pinckney (Dry), 36-01.75, 2. R. Lindsay (H/A), 3. G. Ragozzine (OHS); Long jump: 1. Makenna Keough (END), 16-03, 2. M. Seguin (OHS), 3. K. Simmons (NV); Triple jump: 1. Makenna Keough (END), 36-11, 2. G. Lawrence (CF), 3. C. Davis (Dry); Discus: 1. Gabriella Ragozzine (OHS), 106-00, 2. R. Lindsay (H/A), 3. M. Brainard (T); 400 relay: 1. Waverly, 51.45, 2. Oneonta, 3. Sidney; 400 hurdles: 1. Kathryn Simmons (NV), 1:10.93, 2. E. Neubert (Sid), 3. G. Lawrence (CF)
BOYS
1. Dryden 101, 2. Oneonta 94.25, 3. Chenango Valley 80, 4. Trumansburg 56.25, 5. Lansing 54, 6. Waverly 44, 7. Sidney 30.25, 8. Newark Valley 29.75, 8. Elmira-Notre Dame 18, 10. Thomas Edison 14, 11. Chenango Forks 10.5, 12. Harpursville/Afton 10, 13. Whitney Point 6, 13. Watkins Glen 6, 15. Susquehanna Valley 4
100: 1. Kayleb Bechy (Wav), 11.18, 2. A. Kalousdian (Dry), 3. N. Turner (Dry); 3200: 1. Derek Simpson (END), 9:57.14, 2. T. Thibault (L), 3. Z. Howley (T); 800: 1. Finlay Oliver (OHS), 1:59.28, 2. T. Simpson (END), 3. E. Schechter (T); 400: 1. Caleb Barkwell (CV), 50.38, 2. M. Zoner (T), 3. N. Kahl (OHS); 110 hurdles: 1. Carter Mackey (OHS), 16.40, 2. X. Scott (Dry), 3. T. Verrill (T); 1600: 1. Daniel Dedrick (L), 4:48.58, 2. E. Baciuska (H/A), 3. J. VanScoyk (WG); 1600 relay: 1. Dryden, 3:35.92, 2. Waverly, 3. Oneonta; 200: 1. Aidan Kalousdian (Dry), 23.34, 2. A. Marroquin (CV), 3. C. Lucero (TAE); 3200 relay: 1. Dryden, 8:37.43, 2. Lansing, 3. Oneonta; Pole vault: 1. Aidan Gallagher (L), 13-07, 2. A. Hollenbeck (NV), 3. O. Emmick (L); 1. Bryant DePaull (Dry), 6-03, 2. T. Norton (CV), 3. N. Angulo-Stevenson (T); Shot put: 1. DJ Turley (OHS), 44-04, 2. T. Ghiorse (OHS), 3. M. Cavanagh (Dry); Long jump: 1. Caleb Barkwell (CV), 21-00, 2. O. O’Brien (CV), 3. A. Fogarty (Sid); Triple jump: 1. Owen O’Brien (CV), 43-05, 2. X. Scott (Dry), 3. J. Haqq (CF); Discus: 1. Bryce Grove (T), 132-08, 2. T. Ghiorse (OHS), 3. C. Grove (T); 3000 steeplechase: 1. Jonny Sherwood (NV), 9:50.89, 2. E. Young (CV), 3. B. Gardner (OHS); 400 relay: 1. Waverly, 43.83, 2. Chenango Valley, 3. Dryden; 400 hurdles: 1. Micah Chandler (Wav), 58.33, 2. Jalen Reardon (Sid), 3. B. DePaull (Dry)
The Section IV Class D Championships were held in Marathon on Tuesday, with two local teams capturing the team titles.
Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton won the girls sectional championship with 61 points, while Laurens/Milford racked up 96 points to win the boys title.
Jaiden Schrag led the UV/GMU girls with a victory in the long jump and a pair of second-place finishes in the 100 hurdles and 400 hurdles. Gracie Gorrell, meanwhile, was second in both the 200 and 400 meter runs. UV/GMU won the 1600 relay and was second in the 400 relay.
The Delhi girls finished second overall thanks to a trio of individual victories from Anna Tessier in the 3000, Eleanor Lees in the 800, and Gretel Hilson-Schneider in the 2000 steeplechase. Sienna Dorr and Jayle Leonard placed third in the 3000 and pole vault, respectively. The Lady Bulldogs also won the 3200 relay.
Other top performers on the girls side included: Milla Gonzalez (second in the 100), Hailey Fleury (second in the long jump), and Abby Denz (first in the triple jump) from Oxford; Sarah Munson (first in the discus, second in the shot put) and Mariah Saggese (second in the high jump) from Laurens/Milford; Elsa Marigliano (first in the 1500) and Lacey Eckert (second in the discus) from South Kortright); Anabel Rommer (first in the 400 hurdles) from Unatego; and Mirabella Sanford (second in the 3000) from Deposit-Hancock.
The Laurens/Milford boys had several excellent individual performers. Carter Stevens led the way with victories in the 3200 and 3000 steeplechase.
Zach Brown won the 1600 and was second in both the 3200 and 3000 steeplechase, Riley Stevens was second in the 200 and 400, Sawyer Eckberg was second in the shot put and discus, and Wendel Agustin was second in the 400 hurdles.
Ben Gorrell of UV/GMU notched a pair of victories in the 110 hurdles and 400 hurdles.
Other victories from the local ranks came from Collin Dicks of Bainbridge-Guilford (100), Jadyn Sturniolo of South Kortright (800), and Vincent VanMaaren of Delhi (pole vault).
Oxford’s Victor Richette and South Kortright’s Emerson Comer were second in the 100 and 1600, respectively.
GIRLS
1. Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 61, 2 Delhi 55.5, 3. Odessa-Montour 46, 3. Oxford 46, 5. Tioga 40, 6. Union Springs 37, 7. Laurens/Milford 32, 8. Marathon 28, 9. Candor 27, 10. Bainbridge-Guilford 23, 11. Southern Cayuga 22, 12. Groton 20, 12. Moravia 20, 14. South Kortright 18, 15. Schenevus/Worcester 14, 15. Unatego 14, 17. Deposit-Hancock 9.5, 18. Morris/Edmeston 8, 18. Newfield 8, 20. Cherry Valley-Springfield 7, 21. Seton Catholic 6, 21. Franklin 6, 23. Richfield Springs 4, 24. Spencer Van Etten 3
100: 1. Victoria Brewster (O-M), 12.54, 2. M. Gonzalez (Ox), 3. A. McCoy (New); 3000: 1. Anna Tessier (Delhi), 11.26.32, 2. M. Sanford (D-H), 3. S. Dorr (DA); 800: 1. Eleanor Lees (DA), 2:27.57, 2. I. Matisco (Can), 3. A. Trabucco (Mar); 400: 1. Kailey Kalet (US), 59.41, 2. G. Gorrell (UV/GMU), 3. A. Trabucco (Mar); 100 hurdles: 1. Mariah Nichols (Tioga), 16.97, 2. J. Schrag (UV/GMU), 3. J. Walsh (Tioga); 1500: 1. Elsa Marigliano (SK), 5:23.14, 2. O. Genson (Mor), 3. L. Graham (SCC); 200: 1. Victoria Brewster (O-M), 26.35, 2. G. Gorrell (UV/GMU), 3. M. Gonzalez (Ox); 1600 relay: 1. UV/GMU, 4:21.14, 2. Southern Cayuga, 3. Marathon; 3200 relay: 1. Delhi, 11:08.04, 2. Bainbridge-Guilford, 3. Morris/Edmeston; 2000 steeplechase: 1. Gretel Hilson-Schneider (DA), 7:38.85, 2. A. Schweiger (Candor), 3. C. Benjamin (B-G); Pole vault: 1. Julia Walsh (Tioga), 9-00, 2. A. Trabucco (Mar), 3. J. Leonard (DA); High jump: 1. Charli Bennett (SC), 5-02, 2. M. Saggesse (L/M), 3. K. Morse (Candor); Shot put: 1. Payton Gilbert (US), 30-10.5, 2. S. Munson (L/M), 3. K. Kalet (US); Long jump: 1. Jaiden Schrag (UV/GMU), 15-04, 2. H. Fleury (Ox), 3. E. Kennett (Groton); Triple jump: 1. Abby Denz (Ox), 32-09.25, 2. V. Brewster (O-M), 3. M. Nichols (Tioga); Discus: 1. Sarah Munson (L/M), 100-10, 2. L. Eckert (SK), 3. P. Gilbert (US); 400 relay: 1. Oxford, 52.66, 2. UV/GMU, 3. Schenevus/Worcester; 400 hurdles: 1. Anabel Rommer (Una), 1:07.38, 2. J. Schrag (UV/GMU), 3. M. Lucey (Groton)
BOYS
1. Laurens/Milford 96, 2. Tioga 74, 3. Spencer Van Etten 56.33, 4. Bainbridge-Guilford 47.5, 5. Delhi 43, 6. Groton 36.33, 7. Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 34, 8. Moravia 33.33, 9. Candor 30, 10. South Kortright 22, 11. Marathon 18, 12. Oxford 16, 12. Newfield 16, 14. Unatego 8, 15. Odessa-Montour 7.5, 16. Franklin 5, 16. Southern Cayuga 5, 18. Cherry Valley-Springfield 4, 19. Morris/Edmeston 2, 19. Deposit-Hancock 2, 21. Greene 1, 21. Union Springs 1
100: 1. Collin Dicks (B-G), 11.81, 2. V. Richette (Ox), 3. J. Anderson (Mor); 3200: 1. Carter Stevens (L/M), 10:33.85, 2. Z. Brown (L/M), 3. A. Francisco (DA); 800: 1. Jadyn Sturniolo (SK), 2:08.29, 2. T. Doster (SVE), 3. D. Clapper (Una); 400: 1. Ben Dizer (Can), 52.35, 2. R. Stevens (L/M), 3. C. Holland (Mar); 110 hurdles: 1. Ben Gorrell (UV/GMU), 17.53, 2. K. Kenville (SVE), 3. P. Brame (Groton); 1600: 1. Zach Brown (L/M), 4:43.47, 2. E. Comer (SK), 3. J. Garrison (SVE); 1600 relay: 1. Groton, 3:44.92, 2. UV/GMU, 3. Laurens/Milford; 200: 1. Ben Dizer (Candor), 24.12, 2. Riley Stevens (L/M), 3. V. Rossi (Tioga); 3200 relay: 1. Delhi, 9:13.04, 2. Bainbridge-Guilford, 3. Tioga; Pole vault: 1. Vincent VanMaaren (DA), 13-11, 2. G. Albrecht (Tioga), 3. L. Riera (DA); High jump: 1. Conor Holland (Mar), 5-10, 2. J. Baylor (Mor), 3. A. Wasileski (Mor); Shot put: 1. Elliot Walter (SVE), 47-04.5, 2. S. Eckberg (L/M), 3. E. Gregory (B-G); Long jump: 1. Valentino Rossi (Tioga), 19-02.75, 2. M. Olmstead (New), 3. T. Pinkowski (Groton); Triple jump: 1. Matt Watson (Tioga), 40-09, 2. V. Rossi (Tioga), 3. M. Olmstead (New); Discus: 1. Elliot Walter (SVE), 143-00, 2. S. Eckberg (L/M), 3. E. Gregory (B-G); 3000 steeplechase: 1. Carter Stevens (L/M), 11:07.00, 2. Z. Brown (L/M), 3. B. Porter (B-G); 400 relay: 1. Tioga, 47.06, 2. Delhi, 3. Moravia; 400 hurdles: 1. Ben Gorrell (UV/GMU), 1:00.65, 2. W. Agustin (L/M), 3. T. Stahl (SVE)
