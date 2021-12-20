The Oneonta wrestling team won the 2021 Coach Ken Harrison Memorial Tournament in Granville on Saturday.
Oneonta was trailing host Granville and Springfield (VT) going into the finals, where OHS had four finalists. The top three team scores were Oneonta (113), Granville (111), and Fair Haven Union (VT) (107).
Unseeded AlanMichael Rubin won at 145 pounds, winning 7-1 over Marshall Simpson of Springfield (VT). Top-seeded Mateo Goodhue won at 189 pounds over Brent Perry (Granville) by pin in 53 seconds.
Finishing in second place were Ardell Wellman at 160, who lost a close match to Thomas Murphy (Champlain Valley, VT), and Jayden Zakala at 285, who was pinned by Tommy Cooper (Ichabod Crane).
Tanner Tubia also placed fourth in the 13-team tournament.
BOWLING
Bainbridge-Guilford 4, Sidney 0
The Bainbridge-Guilford bowling team swept Sidney in Monday’s match, as the Bobcats won by a total score of 2833-2774.
Leading B-G was Collin Dicks with a final score of 627 (220-198-209). Also topping 500 were Konnor Schmidt (599), Trent Sullivan (570), and Ryan Larsen (548).
Caidyn Lambrecht paced Sidney with a 641 series. Also contributing were Dakota Barlow (577), Ryan Schalk (568), and Reece Yeomans (555).
Bainbridge-Guilford (2883): Collin Dicks 220-198-209-627; Konnor Schmidt 214-190-195-599; Trent Sullivan 200-180-190-570; Ryan Larsen 213-128-207-548; Joey Doyle 141-185-163-489
Sidney (2774): Caidyn Lambrecht 244-182-215-641; Dakotah Barlow 211-177-189-577, Ryan Schalk 177-176-215-568; Reece Yeomans 191-182-182-555; Kyle Smith 147-149-137-433
INDOOR TRACK
The Oneonta indoor track team competed at the Cortland 607 Invitational High School Invitational on Saturday.
For the boys team, Tim Ghiorse finished second in the shot put with a throw of 37-01.25. The boys sprint medley relay team, consisting of Jackson Forbes, Sam Heindl, Porter Holmes and Gabe Rissberger finished in sixth place with a time of 4:30.
For the girls, Gabriella Ragozzine finished in second place in the weight throw with a distance of 33-11. Ragozzine also took third in the shot put with a distance of 30-9.
Maggie Nealis finished third in the long jump (13-0) and fourth in the triple jump (30-0.5).
Anya Sloth finished fourth in the 1500 meter run with a time of 5:54.
The girls sprint medley relay team, consisting of Jaelyn Privitera, Grace Privitera, Nealis, and Sloth finished in third place with a time of 5:13.
The Yellowjackets’ next meet is Wednesday, Dec. 29 in Cortland.
