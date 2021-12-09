Oneonta wrestling defeats Owego; late free throws lift GMU boys

The Oneonta wrestling team won its home opener on Thursday over Owego 45-30.
Earning wins via pin for the Yellowjackets were Isreal Nadal (126 pounds), Ardell Wellman (160), Kaden Halstead (172), and Mateo Goodhue (189). AlanMichael Rubin, meanwhile, won by a 6-1 decision at 145 pounds.
OHS also won three matches by forfeit.
Oneonta will head to Chenango Valley on Friday for day one of the Matt Fedish Duals.
Oneonta 45, Owego 30
102: Tanner Tubia (One) won by forfeit
110: Collin Monell (Owe) pinned Alan Little, 3:15
118: RaeAnn Craft (Owe) pinned Marshall Mahar, 4:33
126: Isreal Nadal (One) pinned Jonathon Gillilard, 3:48
132: Colin Brink (Owe) pinned Reilly Waltz, 2:56
138: Gairit Hodson (Owe) pinned David Morse, 0:21
145: AlanMichael Rubin (One) dec. Jozsiah Varga, 6-1
152: Hunter Stetson (Owe) won by forfeit
160: Ardell Wellman (One) pinned Caleb Hoover, 0:38
172: Kaden Halstead (One) pinned Jack Wu, 1:04
189: Mateo Goodhue (One) pinned John Swackhammer, 1:08
215: Jaden Bellissimo (One) won by forfeit
285: Jayden Zakala (One) won by forfeit
BOYS BASKETBALL
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 42,
Milford 40
The Raiders defeated Milford 42-40 in Thursday night’s league game, with two free throws from Dylan McVey with only five seconds left on the clock giving GMU the win.
McVey led his team with 13 points scored followed by Devon Hartwell with 11 points.
Milford’s Carter Stevens led his team with a game-high 17 points.
GMU will travel to play Franklin on Monday, while Milford will host Edmeston on Friday.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 50, Laurens 37
The Patriots used a strong first quarter to defeat the Leopards 50-37 in Thursday’s Tri-Valley League game.
CVS scored 20 points in the first eight minutes to take an early 20-7 lead that it would maintain throughout.
Kyle France led the Patriots with a game-high 26 points while Gavin Valenta added nine points and Allan Parker had eight points and nine rebounds.
Adam Petty led Laurens with 12 points with Logan Conklin adding nine.
Laurens (1-3 overall, 1-1 league) will visit Worcester on Wednesday. CVS will also be on the road on Wednesday at Edmeston.
Morris 66, Sharon Springs 42
Morris defeated Sharon Springs 66-42 on Thursday thanks to a whopping 14 made three-pointers.
The Mustangs were led by Asa Dugan with 18 points, all of which came on six three-pointers. JJ Benjamin followed up with 12 points.
Mike Cashman and Brady Law led the Spartans with 14 points each.
Gilbertsville-Mt Upton 42, Milford 40
GMU … 17 11 9 5 — 42
M … 5 5 17 13 — 40
GMU: Dylan McVey 4 3-8 13, Noah Pain 1 0-0 2, Devon Hartwell 3 2-2 11, Dalton Proskine 4 2-4 10, Brian Wilson 2 0-0 4, Lane Dibble 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 7-14 42
Milford: Carter Stevens 5 2-2 17, Zachary Brown 1 2-2 5, Braden Murphy 3 0-1 7, Martin Thorsland 4 1-2 9, Sawyer Eckberg 0 2-3 2, Totals 13 7-10 40
Three Point Baskets: M 7 (Stevens 5, Brown, Murphy); GMU 5 (Hartwell 3, McVey 2)
Cherry Valley-Springfield 50, Laurens 37
CVS … 20 2 11 17 — 50
L … 7 8 11 11 — 37
CVS: Heinrich 1 0-0 2, Parker 3 2-2 8, Kyle France 11 0-2 26, Horvath 2 1-2 5, Huff 0 0-0 0, Valenta 4 0-2 9, Webster 0 0-0 0, Whiteman 0 0-0 0, Mead 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 3-8 50
Laurens: Adam Petty 4 1-2 12, Sherwood 2 0-0 5, Mann 1 2-2 5, Deboer 0 0-0 0, Logan Conklin 4 1-1 9, Provost 3 0-0 6. L 14 4-5 37
Three-point baskets: CVS 5 (France 4, Valenta); L 5 (Petty 3, Sherwood, Mann)
Morris 66, Sharon Springs 42
M … 21 19 14 12 — 66
SS … 9 14 10 9 — 42
Morris: Tiger Stancil 5 0-0 11, JJ Benjamin 4 0-0 12, Asa Dugan 6 0-0 18, Garrett Aikins 1 0-0 2, Scott Murphy 5 0-0 11, Ethan Wagner 1 0-0 2, Lincoln Waffle 1 0-0 2, Ethan Franklin 3 0-0 8. Totals 26 0-0 66
Sharon Springs: Mike Cashman 6 0-0 14, Brenden Parrotti 4 4-7 12, Brady Law 7 0-1 14, 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 4-8 42
Three-point baskets: M 14 (Dugan 6, Benjamin 4, Franklin 2, Stancil, Murphy); SS 2 (Cashman 2)
BOYS SWIMMING
Rome Free Academy 114,
Cooperstown 63
The Cooperstown boys swim team fell to Rome Free Academy by a score of 114-63 on Thursday.
Thomas Hellenthal earned a pair of first-place finishes for the Hawkeyes, winning the 500 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
Simon Hurysz had a pair of second-place finishes in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, and Theo Ignatovsky also placed second in the 100 freestyle.
Cooperstown will host Holland Patent on Friday.
Rome Free Academy 114, Cooperstown 63
Top Cooperstown finishers
200 Medley Relay: 3. Crowell, Morgan, Aramini, Agostino, 2:21.21
200 Freestyle: 4. Macon Aramini, 2:23.63
200 Individual Medley: 3. Paul Crowell, 2:49.16
50 Freestyle: 2. Simon Hurysz, 26.12
Diving: 4. Lincoln Dilorenzo, 158.90
100 Butterfly: 4. Finn Morgan, 1:17.22
100 Freestyle; 2. Theo Ignatovsky, 1:01.08
500 Freestyle: 1. Thomas Hellenthal, 5:31.16
200 Freestyle Relay: 2. Ignatovsky, Kinley, Hurysz, Hellenthal, 1:46.78
100 Backstroke: 1. Thomas Hellenthal, 1:06.79
100 Breaststroke: 2. Simon Hurysz, 1:17.78
400 Freestyle Relay: 2. Ignatovsky, Kinley, Hurysz, Hellenthal, 4:24.97
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.