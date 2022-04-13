Oneonta's bats come alive in 21-1 victory over Norwich

After a quiet first three innings the Oneonta baseball team’s bats came alive with a huge fourth inning as the Yellowjackets defeated Norwich 21-1 at home on Wednesday.
After both teams recorded just one hit in the first three-and-a-half innings, Oneonta plated nine runs in the fourth to build an insurmountable lead. Owen Burnsworth had the big blow in the inning with a bases-clearing double while Bruce Mistler had three RBIs on two hits in the inning alone; he would finish with four RBIs in the game.
Seamus Catella had a big game both on the mound and at the plate. He pitched all seven innings for the win, compiling 12 strikeouts while allowing just two walks and four hits. He also had a triple and a double to help his own cause.
Kaden Halstead, David Morse, and Cameron Sitts also had doubles for OHS, while Liam Blair finished with three hits and four runs scored.
Oneonta (3-2 overall, 2-1 league) will visit Cooperstown on Monday.
Walton 8, Delhi 1
The Walton baseball team defeated Delhi on the road 8-1 in Wednesday’s Midstate Athletic Conference matchup.
The Warriors scored five runs in the third inning to pull away for the win. Seth Hunter, Meyer Little, and Kevin Reis-Nascimento each had two hits for Walton with Reis-Nascimento driving in three runs. He and Little had a double apiece.
On the mound, Brendan Barlow picked up the win after racking up 16 strikeouts and allowing just three hits in seven innings.
Luke Sanford, Andrew Liddle, and Cody Sage recorded the base hits for the Bulldogs. Logan Nealis and Cody Sage combined for nine strikeouts with Nealis taking the loss.
Walton is off until next Wednesday when it visits Unatego/Franklin. Delhi, meanwhile, will be at Sidney on Thursday.
Bainbridge-Guilford 13, Morris/Edmeston 5
The Bainbridge-Guilford baseball team beat Morris/Edmeston 13-5 on Wednesday.
Connor Davy and Jack Winn each hit a triple for the Bobcats while Jack Winn and Nolan Hawkins each hit a double. Ethan Beames led the team with four hits and four RBIs while Winn had three hits and two RBIs.
For Morris/Edmeston, Jon Child and Kyle Ough each hit a double and Child also had two RBIs.
On the mound, Hawkins picked up the win for B-G, striking out 10 batters in five innings. Jon Child and Ethan Franklin combined for six strikeouts for M/E.
The Bobcats will visit UV/GMU on Thursday while Morris/Edmeston will be at Union-Endicott on Thursday.
Oneonta 21, Norwich 1
N … 000 010 0 — 1 4 5
OHS … 000 948 X — 21 16 1
N: Lawrence (L), Phagan (4), Burton (6), and Parker
OHS: Seamus Catella (W), and Lou Bonnici
3B: Seamus Catella (OHS)
2B: Seamus Catella (OHS), Kaden Halstead (OHS), Owen Burnsworth (OHS), David Morse (OHS), Cameron Sitts (OHS)
Walton 8, Delhi 1
W … 105 020 0 — 8 6 4
DA … 000 001 0 — 1 3 1
W: Brendan Barlow (W), and Kevin Reis-Nascimento, 16 ks
DA: Logan Nealis (L), Cody Sage (4), and Lane Ackerly
2B: Meyer Little (W), Kevin Reis-Nascimento (W)
Bainbridge-Guilford 13, Morris/Edmeston 5
B-G … 302 520 1 — 13 16 1
M/E … 120 011 0 — 5 4 6
B-G: Nolan Hawkins (W), Damon Seymour (5) and Ethan Beames
M/E: Jon Child (L), Ethan Franklin (4) and Kyle Ough, Jake Morlock (6)
3B: Connor Davy (B-G), Jack Winn (B-G)
2B: Kyle Ough (M/E), Jon Child (M/E), Jack Winn (B-G), Nolan Hawkins (B-G)
