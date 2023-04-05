Madie Dening threw Oneonta softball’s first no-hitter since 2015 in an 11-0 win over Norwich on Wednesday.
Dening struck out eight batters in the performance while also going 2-for-4, both doubles, with two RBI at the plate for the Yellowjackets.
Abbie Platt went 3-for-3 with two doubles and a triple with three RBI in the win.
“Our infield played really tough tonight and a lot of credit goes to the girls for playing outstanding defense behind Madie,” Oneonta coach Randy Brockway said via email. “We also gave plenty of credit to Maleah Brockington [senior catcher] for playing really solid behind the plate and catching a really good game. No hitters can’t happen without solid defense and girls who believe in each other.”
Oneonta will play at Cortland in the PBR Diamond Series on Friday.
Oneonta 11, Norwich 0
Norwich 000 000 0 — 11 6 0
Oneonta 420 041 X — 0 0 4
N: M. Quottiocchi (L), and L. Brown
OHS: Madie Dening (W), and Maleah Brockington
3B: Abbie Platt (OHS)
2B: Abbie Platt 2 (OHS), Madie Dening 2 (OHS)
South Kortright 20, Roxbury 0
Three South Kortright pitchers combined to throw a five-inning no-hitter in the Rams’ 20-0 victory over Roxbury on Wednesday.
Adam Champlin, Jacob Staroba and Logan Reinshagen finished with 13 strikeouts between them to keep the Rockets off the scoreboard.
At the plate, Darren Dengler had a huge game, going 5-for-5 with two triples, a double and five RBI. Damon Pietrantoni added a double of his own.
South Kortright’s next game will also be against Roxbury on Monday at home. The Rockets will face Gilboa on Thursday.
Oneonta 14, Norwich 5
An eight-run fourth inning helped Oneonta defeat Norwich 14-5 at home on Wednesday.
Nolan Stark led Oneonta’s offense with three hits, while Britten Zeh, Aidan Gelbsman, and Jameson Brown had two hits apiece. Those four along with Owen Burnsworth all had doubles in the win.
Brady Carr earned his first varsity win on the mound by striking out seven batters in four innings. Zeh and Burnsworth recorded two and three strikeouts, respectively, working out of the bullpen.
Oneonta will be in Cortland on Friday for the PBR Diamond Series where it will face Holland Patent at 3 p.m., and Corning-Painted Post at 5:30.
South Kortright 20, Roxbury 0
South Kortright 367 22X X — 20 11 0
Roxbury 000 00X X — 0 0 4
SK: Adam Champlin (W), Jacob Staroba (3), Logan Reinshagen (4), and Darren Dengler; 13 ks
R: Taran Davis (L), Chris Garafolo (3), Jordan Johnston (4), and Thomas Davis
3B: Darren Dengler 2 (SK)
2B: Darren Dengler (SK), Damon Pietrantoni (SK)
Oneonta 14, Norwich 5
Norwich 000 201 2 — 5 5 4
Oneonta 020 840 X — 14 12 1
OHS: Brady Carr (W), Britten Zeh (5), Owen Burnsworth (6), and Jameson Brown
N: Reid (L), Marinelli (5), and Olds
2B: Owen Burnsworth (OHS), Nolan Stark (OHS), Britten Zeh (OHS), Aidan Gelbsman (OHS), Jameson Brown (OHS)
