Oneonta's Gelbsman strikes out 12 in no-hitter

Oneonta’s Aidan Gelbsman tossed a no-hitter on Friday as he led the Yellowjackets to a 4-0 home victory against Chenango Forks.
Gelbsman was brilliant all game long, striking out 12 batters with his only blemish being a solitary walk.
“He was in complete control of the game,” Oneonta coach Joe Hughes said. “All of his pitches were effective. He had command of all three pitches.”
Owen Burnsworth got Oneonta on the board early with the first of his two hits driving in a run in the first inning. Gelbsman then helped his own cause with an RBI in the fifth inning, which was followed up by an RBI double by Kaden Halstead. Seamus Catella added two hits in the win.
Chenango Forks’ Zack Young pitched six innings and struck out four in the loss.
Oneonta (5-2) is at home on Monday against Owego Apalachin.
Charlotte Valley 14, Downsville 1
Charlotte Valley scored seven runs in the first inning en route to a 14-1 victory over Downsville in Delaware League action on Friday.
Nathan Amadon had a double and three RBIs for the Wildcats while Michael Camarata drove in two runs. Elsewhere, Dylan Waid had a triple and Darrion Matz had a double.
On the mound, Camarata earned the win after striking nine in five-plus innings while Jamison Quigley struck out five coming out of the bullpen.
Ashton Townsend had all three of Downsville’s hits including a double.
Charlotte Valley (1-3 overall, 1-0 league) will host Hunter-Tannersville on Monday.
South Kortright 15,
Jefferson/Stamford 0
South Kortright ran its season-opening win streak to five games with a 15-0 victory over Jefferson/Stamford on Friday.
Patrick Dengler earned the win on the mound over seven innings with 15 strikeouts, no walks and only one hit allowed. At the plate, Darren Dengler hit two home runs for the Rams with Adam Champlin adding a triple. South Kortright is currently 5-0 overall, 4-0 in league play, and will face Margaretville on Monday.
Milford/Laurens 9, Worcester 0
Milford/Laurens defeated Worcester 9-0 in Friday’s Tri-Valley League game.
Milford/Laurens was led by Martin Thorsland’s 16-strikeout performance on the mound as well as his three-run home run that brought the score to 5-0 in the second inning.
Donta Sherwood drove in two RBIs, while Nick DeBoer, Christian Lawson, and Mike Virtel each contributed an RBI, with Virtel also hitting a double.
Milford/Laurens will host Gilboa-Conesville on Tuesday.
Walton 14, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville Mount Upton 8
Walton’s offense was clicking on all cylinders in a 14-8 win over UV/GMU on Friday.
The Warriors hit eight doubles as a team, with Seth Hunter accounting for three, Brendan Barlow hitting two, and Holden Church, Kevin Reis-Nascimento, and Meyer Little providing the others.
Little drove in five runs in the win while Hunter had three RBIs and Reis-Nascimento had two.
Michael McCormack led the way on the mound and took the win for Walton with eight strikeouts in five relief innings.
For UV/GMU, Dalton Proskine was 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs while Trent Marineli had two doubles, a single, and an RBI. Marinelli finished with eight strikeouts in five innings on the mound.
Schenevus 6, Cherry Valley-
Springfield/Sharon Springs 1
Schenevus beat CVS/SS 6-1 on Friday at home in Tri-Valley League play.
Mehki Regg led the way on the mound, pitching seven innings and registering 13 strikeouts and just two hits allowed in the win.
Trevor Schnieder hit a double and a run for Schenevus while Regg had an RBI and had two runs. Ethan Reed added a single and a run scored.
Orran Prime hit a triple for one of CVS/SS’s two hits.
Bainbridge-Guilford 8, Harpursville 5
The Bobcats scored five runs in the fifth inning to rally to defeat the Hornets 8-5 at home on Friday.
Connor Davy led B-G with three base hits while Kaiden Seymour drove in two runs. On the mound, Owen Drown and Nolan Hawkins combined to strike out eight batters.
Ryan Akulis and Kyle Colsten each had two hits for Harpursville while Colsten and Justin Fargo drove in one run apiece. Starter Dominik Franklyn finished with four strikeouts.
Gilboa 4, Middleburgh 3
Gilboa eked out a 4-3 win over Middleburgh on Friday, scoring the tying run in the sixth and then walking it off in the seventh.
Joe Willie pitched all seven innings for Gilboa, striking out eight and walking two, while also hitting a double at the plate. Sean Willie also hit a double for Gilboa, while Matt Croute notched a double for Middleburgh.
Gilboa is currently 1-2 and will play Downsville on Monday.
Oneonta 4, Chenango Forks 0
CF … 000 000 0 — 0 0 2
OHS … 200 020 X — 4 8 2
CF: Zack Young (L), and Chris Boyle
OHS: Aidan Gelbsman (W), and Lou Bonnici
2B: Kaden Halstead (OHS)
Charlotte Valley 14, Downsville 1
D … 000 010 0 — 1 3 5
CV … 722 021 X — 14 7 1
D: F. Odell (L), A. Townsend (4), and K. Cicio
CV: Michael Camarata (W), Jamison Quigley (6), and Trevor Waid
3B: Dylan Waid (CV)
2B: Darrion Matz (CV), Nathan Amadon (CV), Ashton Townsend (D)
South Kortright 15, Jefferson/Stamford 0
J/S … 000 000 — 0 1 3
SK … 800 160 — 15 11 0
J/S: McMahon (L), Staroba (3), Pochilly (5), Merwin (6), and Leas
SK: Patrick Dengler (W), Cole Thomas (7), and Darren Dengler
HR: Darren Dengler 2 (SK)
3B: Adam Champlin (SK)
Milford/Laurens 9, Worcester 0
W … 000 000 0 — 0 2 3
M/L … 051 100 2 — 9 9 0
W: Martin (L), Roof (6)
M/L: Martin Thorsland (W), Donta Sherwood (7)
HR: Martin Thorsland (M/L)
3B: Burkhart (M/L), Martin Thorsland (M/L)
2B: Mike Virtel (M/L)
Walton 14, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville Mount Upton 8
UV/GMU … 300 013 1 — 8 11 4
Walton … 111 335 X — 14 19 5
UV/GMU: Trent Marinelli (L), W. Meade (6)
W: Hazzie Halstead (1), Michael McCormack (2, W), Robert Conklin (7)
3B: Dalton Proskine (UV/GMU)
2B: Trent Marinelli 2 (UV/GMU), Kaden Butts (UV/GMU), Owen Hill (UV/GMU), Seth Hunter 3 (W), Brendan Barlow 2 (W), Holden Church (W), Kevin Reis-Nascimento (W), Meyer Little (W)
Schenevus 6, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 1
CVS/SS … 001 000 0 — 1 2 6
S … 120 021 X — 6 5 0
CVS/SS: Kyle France (L), and Brendan Meade and Orran Prime
S: Mehki Regg (W) and Tim Green
3B: Orran Prime (CVS/SS)
2B: Trevor Schnieder (S)
Bainbridge-Guilford 8, Harpursville 5
H … 102 020 0 — 5 9 8
B-G … 110 051 X — 8 8 2
H: Dominik Franklyn (L)
B-G: Owen Drown, Nolan Hawkins (W)
Gilboa 4, Middleburgh 3
M … 102 000 0 — 3 5 2
G … 101 001 1 — 4 5 2
M: Derek Fuller, John Brum (4), Kevin Fuller (L, 6), and Lucas Shaw
G: Joe Willie (W) and Dylan Merwin
2B: Matt Croute (M), Joe Willie (G), Sean Willie (G)
