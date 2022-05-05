Oneonta’s Aidan Gelbsman threw his second no-hitter of the season on Thursday, striking out 16 batters and allowing just two walks in the Yellowjackets’ 9-0 victory over Susquehanna Valley.
According to OHS coach Joe Hughes, it’s the first time an Oneonta pitcher has thrown two no-hitters in one season.
“We’ve had a lot of good pitchers come through here and he’s the first,” Hughes said of Gelbsman.
“He had command of the fastball, curveball, changeup. It was a dominating performance. It was great to see him pitch well.”
Gelbsman helped his own cause by smacking a two-run double in the first inning. Lou Bonnici had a two-RBI double of his own in the first frame that saw Oneonta jump out to a 6-0 lead.
Liam Blair and Owen Burnsworth each finished with two hits.
Oneonta (9-3) will be at Norwich on Friday.
Afton 4, Walton 0
Afton celebrated a 4-0 victory over Walton on Thursday, as Crimson Knights pitcher Ryan Wright threw a no-hitter.
Wright threw all seven innings with 14 strikeouts to earn the win on the mound. Brady Buttice and Anthony Paoletti each hit triples, and Braydon Bacuiska hit a double for Afton as well as each bringing in an RBI along with George Palmetier.
Unatego/Franklin 3, Greene 1
Unatego/Franklin edged Greene in a pitcher’s duel 3-1 on the road Thursday.
Braeden Johnson pitched a complete game three-hitter for U/F, striking out 14 batters in the win. Johnson also had a double at the plate.
Nolan Dodzweits was solid in the loss for Greene, striking out three and allowing just two walks and five hits. Anthony Sergi notched a double for the Trojans.
Greene will host Sidney on Friday.
Charlotte Valley 20, Roxbury 0
Contributions from up and down the lineup helped the Wildcats defeat the Rockets 20-0 on Thursday.
Michael Camarata had the big bat on offense, going 3-for-5 with a triple, a double, and six RBIs. Nathan Amadon, meanwhile, had two doubles, scored five runs, and drove in four more. Jamison Quigley had a triple and a double and Dylan Waid went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Taran Davis had a double at the plate for Roxbury.
Charlotte Valley will host the Calhoun Classic on Saturday, while Roxbury will be at Gilboa on Saturday.
Schenevus 7, Milford/Laurens 3
Schenevus beat Milford/Laurens 7-3 in a Tri-Valley League game on Thursday.
Jordan Regg got the win for Schenevus with 10 strikeouts. At the plate, Mehki Regg hit a triple and Trevor Schneider hit a double.
Milford/Laurens pitcher Martin Thorsland managed 15 strikeouts in the losing effort. Wyatt March and Chase Long had an RBI apiece.
Delhi 20, Downsville 0
Delhi defeated Downsville 20-0 on Thursday, with Delhi’s 11-run first inning pushing them ahead for the win.
Andrew Liddle earned the win with 10 strikeouts, and at the plate drove in four RBIs on two hits. Garrett Fitch went 4-for-4 with a triple, and Lane Ackerly went 3-for-4.
Ashton Townsend got the only two hits for Downsville.
South Kortright 17, Gilboa-Conesville 3
South Kortright broke open a 4-3 game in the sixth inning with nine single hits and 10 runs to defeat Gilboa 17-3 on Thursday.
Logan Firment struck out 10 for the win, while adding four hits, four RBIs and three runs. Darren and Patrick Dengler each had three hits.
Gilboa’s William Cipolla and Joe Willie each had two hits.
Morris/Edmeston 20, Worcester 1
Morris/Edmeston cruised past Worcester 20-1 on Thursday thanks to a 12-run second inning.
Morris/Edmeston had several big hitters with Asa Dugan hitting a home run, a triple and a double to just miss the cycle. JJ Benjamin also hit a home run, Gavin McEnroe hit a triple, and Ethan Franklin and Connor Fancher each hit doubles.
Benjamin, Kyle Ough, Ronnie Hickling, Jon Child, Ethan Franklin, and Gunner Schoellig powered the big second inning with RBI base hits.
Westmoreland 8, Cooperstown 0
The Hawkeyes were blanked by Westmoreland 8-0 on the road Thursday.
Despite the loss, Treston Emerick, Liam Ford, and Ethan Kukenberger combined to allow just four hits for Cooperstown.
Cooperstown (5-3 overall, 4-2 league) will host Mohonasen on Friday.
Oneonta 9, Susquehanna Valley 0
SV … 000 000 0 — 0 0 2
OHS … 630 000 0 — 9 10 0
SV: Nick Stilloe (L), Quintin Bowman (2), Adam Leonard (5), and Nathan Karns
OHS: Aidan Gelbsman (W), and Lou Bonnici
2B: Aidan Gelbsman (OHS), Lou Bonnici (OHS)
Afton 4, Walton 0
W … 000 000 0 — 0 0 0
A … 200 200 X — 4 11 0
W: B. Barlow (L)
A: Ryan Wright (W)
3B: Brady Buttice (A), Anthony Paoletti (A)
2B: Braydon Bacuiska (A)
Unatego/Franklin 3, Greene 1
U/F … 000 021 0 — 3 5 1
G … 000 100 0 — 1 3 2
U/F: Braeden Johnson (W), and Garrett Backus; 14 ks
G: Nolan Dodzweits (L) 3ks, 2bbs, and Tyler Brown
2B: Braeden Johnson (U/F), Anthony Sergi (G)
Charlotte Valley 20, Roxbury 0
CV … 430 166 X — 20 13 0
R … 000 000 X — 0 2 7
CV: Dylan Waid (W), Trevor Waid (4), Cooper Wright (7)
R: Taran Davis (L), Ian Walker (1), Isiah Figueroa (5), George Proctor (6)
3B: Michael Camarata (CV), Jamison Quigley (CV)
2B: Nathan Amadon 2 (CV), Michael Camarata (CV), Jamison Quigley (CV), Taran Davis (Rox)
Schenevus 7, Milford/Laurens 3
S … 002 100 4 — 7 3 2
M/L … 010 001 1 — 3 7 6
S: J. Regg (W) M. Regg (7)
M/L: M. Thorsland (L), Sherwood (7)
3B: M. Regg (S)
2B: T. Schneider (S)
Delhi 20, Downsville 0
DA … (11)00 45X X — 20 14 0
DO … 000 00X X — 0 2 1
DA: Andrew Liddle (W)
DO: Kaden Cicio (L)
3B: Garrett Fitch (DA)
South Kortright 17, Gilboa-Conesville 3
SK … 220 00(10) 3 — 17 16 1
G-C … 003 000 0 — 3 4 8
SK: Logan Firment (W), Adam Champlin (7), and Patrick Denglar
G-C: Sean Willie (L), Joe Willie (6), Gage Gockel (7), and Damien Merwin
Morris/Edmeston 20, Worcester 1
W … 000 10X X — 1 1 4
M/E … 4(12)3 1XX X — 20 14 0
W: C. Fancher (L), T. Head (2), J. Geiskopf (4) and T. Banfil
M/E: R. Hickling, A. Dugan (2), J. Benjamin (3), G. McEnroe (W,4), K. Ough (5) and K. Ough, J. Morlock (5)
HR: J. Benjamin (M/E), A. Dugan (M/E)
3B: A. Dugan (M/E), G. McEnroe (M/E)
2B: E. Franklin (M/E), A. Dugan (M/E), C. Fancher (W)
Westmoreland 8, Cooperstown 0
C … 000 000 0 — 0 3 5
W … 021 122 X — 8 4 0
C: Treston Emerick (L), Liam Ford (4), Ethan Kukenberger (6), and Emerson Toulson
W: Kierpiec (W), Super (7), and Miller
