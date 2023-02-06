Tioga was the site of the Section IV Class A Qualifiers on Saturday, with the Oneonta, Walton/Delhi, and Unatego/Unadilla Valley teams all competing. Walton/Delhi finished second overall, Unatego/Unadilla Valley placed third, and Oneonta was fifth out of 13 teams.
Mateo Goodhue (189 pounds) and Jayden Zakala (215) were champions in their respective classes for Oneonta. Finishing fourth were Reilly Waltz (138), AlanMichael Rubin (160), and Darren Rose (172), while Marshall Mahar (110), Alan Little (126), and Nason Renne (285) all placed sixth.
Caleb Cole of U/UV was the top finisher at 110 pounds, while teammates Wyatt Meade (138) and Nate Ackerley (215) each finished second.
Earning third place were Gavin Nordberg (110) and Abdul Zaggout (126), while Shane Howell (132), Abdeen Zaggout (145), and Zack Sousa (145) each placed fifth and Trevor Thayer (118) placed sixth.
Leading Walton/Delhi were Peyton Tweedie (152) and Kamrin Stanton (189), who each finished second in their respective classes.
Earning thirds were Holden Church (138), Noah Sovocool (145), and Jayson Backus (172), while Aiden Branigan (102), Trystan Hayward (132), and Landon Taylor (215) were each fourth-place finishers and Hayden Robinson (102) and Justin Somers each placed fifth.
The Oneonta girls team was also in action in the Southern Tier Athletic Conference Tournament. Jay Karns earned first place at 94 pounds, Maia Woertendyke (145) and Leylani Wiltshire (165) each placed second, and Val Caratenuto finished third. Skye Lomax (120) and Sophia Churchill (138) each received a wild card entry.
Meanwhile, in Section III, the Cooperstown/Milford team served as host of the Class D Championships on Saturday in Cooperstown.
TJ O’Connor was the top performer for C/M, finishing second in the 145-pound weight class.
Max Koffer was the third-place finisher at 102 and Henry Loeffler finished fourth at 172. Earning sixth-place finishes in their respective classes were David Pitt (118), Max Scharf (198), and Matthew Perrino (215).
Bainbridge-Guilford 2, Sidney 2
The Bainbridge-Guilford and Sidney bowling teams split Monday’s match at Galaxy Bowl in Bainbridge. The Bobcats won by overall score (3144-3081) but the Warriors took two out of the three series.
Caidyn Lambrecht of Sidney was the high roller of the night with a series score of 719. Teammate Kyle Smith, meanwhile, posted an overall score of 652.
Konnor Schmidt led Bainbridge-Guilford with a 669 while Ryan Larsen recorded a 640.
Unadilla Valley 4, Sidney 0 (Friday)
Unadilla Valley blanked Sidney in Friday’s match at Lake Street Lanes, winning by team scores of 3318-2785.
Will Rumovicz was brilliant for the Storm, coming close to a perfect 300 games (298) while rolling an overall series of 813. Owen Hill (650) and Jacob Prentice (645) also had strong performances for UV.
Caidyn Lambrecht was the top roller for Sidney with a score of 608.
GIRLS Deposit 4, Downsville 0 (Friday) BOYS Deposit 4, Downsville 0 (Friday)
The Downsville bowling teams fell to Deposit in a match held on Friday at Fox Bowling Center in Hancock. The Deposit girls won 1481-979 while the boys won 1961-1257.
Darby deGraw was the top roller for Deposit with a score of 403. Downsville’s Kendall Acevado led all female keglers with a series of 408.
Leading the Deposit boys were Justin Lanner and Sam Griffin who posted scores of 468 and 448, respectively. Quinn Fritz led Downsville with a series of 319.
Bainbridge-Guilford 2, Sidney 2
B-G (3144): Konnor Schmidt 228-197-244-669, Ryan Larsen 242-237-161-640, Collin Dicks 182-230-225-637, Will Hunter 161-255-203-619, Joey Doyle 193-206-180-579
Sidney (3081): Caidyn Lambrecht 256-216-247-719, Kyle Smith 205-223-224-652, Aaron Sowersby 214-168-205-587, Reece Yeomans 163-215-203-581, Thomas Spindler 204-144-194-542
Unadilla Valley 4, Sidney 0 (Friday)
UV (3318): Will Rumovicz 298-267-248-813, Owen Hill 230-205-215-650, Jacob Prentice 200-235-210-645, Blake Wright 211-199-197-607, Nate Rumovicz 202-168-233-603
Sidney (2785): Caidyn Lambrecht 202-225-181-608, Reece Yeomans 223-173-202-598, Aaron Sowersby 241-161-178-580, Kyle Smith 161-170-165-496, Ethan Beardslee 195-149-344, Thomas Spindler 159
GIRLS Deposit 4, Downsville 0 (Friday)
Deposit (1481): Darby deGraw 162-110-131-403, Kyleigh Schmitz 122-126-138-386, Abby Johnson 97-124-128-349, Valerie Shomin 101-126-116-343
Downsville (979): Kendall Acevado 130-122-156-408, Layla Winner 76-142-117-335, Dave Cazzolla 72-82-82-236
BOYS Deposit 4, Downsville 0 (Friday)
Deposit (1961): Justin Lanner 165-135-168-468, Sam Griffin 152-164-132-448, Robert Reilly 105-138-124-367, Kai Hallock 141, Henry Petterson 137, Derrick White 124, Eliot Dermitt 106, Macey Mastropietro 90, Vincent Moore 80
Downsville (1257): Quinn Fritz 93-96-130-319, Josh Foote 135-97-83-315, Michael Mills 79-85-65-229, Zack Keesler 81-62-62-205, Cory Reed 43-90-56-189
Cooperstown 3, Waterville 0 (Sunday)
The Cooperstown volleyball team swept Waterville on Sunday by scores of 25-13, 25-14, 25-21.
The Hawkeyes’ top performers in the victory were Sophia Hotaling (14 digs), Jillian Lifgren (eight kills), Lucy Hayes (nine assists), Robyn Kafafian (eight digs, four assists), Violet Gentiles (10 assists, three aces), Izzy Martz (10 digs), and Reilly Green (eight aces).
Cooperstown 3, Waterville 0 (Sunday)
Game Scores: 25-13, 25-14, 25-21
Coop: Ava Lesko 6 digs, 1 ace; Sophia Hotaling 1 kill, 14 digs, 1 assist, 2 aces; Jillian Lifgren 8 kills, 1 block; Ellie Dykstra 2 kills, 1 dig; Lucy Hayes 1 dig, 9 assists; Robyn Kafafian 2 kills, 8 digs, 4 assists; Violet Gentiles 1 kill, 10 assists, 3 aces; Izzy Martz 10 digs; Maralina Furlan 6 kills, 2 aces; Braeden Victory 4 kills, 1 dig; Sofia Ingalls 1 assists, 2 aces; Lilly Grady 2 digs; Mia Pelcer 2 kills; Grace Sperry 2 kills, 2 aces; Reilly Green 1 kill, 8 aces
W: n/a
